    5301   JP3560800009

TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.

(5301)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:55 2022-08-09 am EDT
1019.00 JPY   -4.05%
12:26aTOKAI CARBON : Q2 FY2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
08/08TOKAI CARBON : Q2 FY2022 Earnings Presentation(3MB)
PU
08/08TOKAI CARBON : Notice on Changes in the Management(353KB)
PU
Tokai Carbon : Q2 FY2022 Earnings Presentation

08/09/2022 | 12:26am EDT
Q2 FY2022

Earnings Presentation

2022/8/9

Table of Contents

Q2 FY2022 Financial Summary

P 3-13

T-2024 Progress Report

P14-17

Reference material

P18-21

Q2 FY2022

Financial Summary

Tokai Carbon Q2 FY2022 Earnings Presentation 4

FY2022 Business Topics (January-June 2022)

  • The International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised the outlook for the global economic growth rate for 2022 downward from 3.6% in April to 3.2% and for 2023 downward from 3.6% in April to 2.9%. The IMF indicated downside risks from high inflation accelerated by the conflict in Ukraine were emerging and recession of the global economy if left uncontained.

Amid soaring costs for raw materials and energy around the globe, the company's performance for Q2 saw a substantial YoY increase in both net sales and operating income, with 33.8% for net sales, 52.7% for operating income, 82.7% for ordinary income, and 62.1% for quarterly net income.

Progress was generally in line with the 1st half forecasts, with rates of 105.4% for net sales, 98.3% for operating income, 121.6% for ordinary income, and 92.5% for quarterly net income.

In the graphite electrode business, demand for electrodes was strong particularly in the U.S., backed by robust steel production and the startup of new electric furnaces along with the de-carbonization trend. Amid rising raw material costs due to high prices for crude oil and coal, selling prices reversed after having remained sluggish due to the global economic slowdown caused by excessive market inventory amount and reduced demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • In the carbon black business, although there was some impact from capital investment (e.g. gas scrubbers) to meet environmental and associated equipment issues, operations were at full capacity at bases in Japan, Thailand, and Canada thanks to a rapid recovery in global demand for auto and tire production.
  • In the fine carbon business and the industrial furnaces and related products business, continued strong demand remained backed by increasing growth

in the EV, 5G, and IoT related markets. Overall performance was driven by components for semiconductor manufacturing equipment produced at the company's fine carbon subsidiary in Korea.

In the smelting and lining business, despite being partially affected by Ukraine crisis, global aluminum production and relining demand in aluminum smelters was strong. Carbon electrodes for polysilicon and aluminum alloys for semiconductors performed well and demand remained strong.

Rating & Investment Information (R&I) affirmed an issuer rating of A- and a commercial paper rating of a-1 and changed the rating outlook to Positive from Stable due to improved profitability and financial foundations. The company also increased the amount of CP that it may issue (¥50.0b to ¥60.0b) in order to secure liquid funds.

Summary of Consolidated Results

  • Reversal in the market for graphite electrodes and strong markets for fine carbon led to YoY increases in net sales and operating income
  • Net sales ¥157.0b, Operating income ¥16.7b, ROS 10.6% (improvement YoY from ROS 9.3%)

Millions of yen

Jan-Jun 2021

Jan-Jun 2022

YoY Change

%Change

Net sales

117,380

157,070

+39,690

+33.8%

Operating income

10,945

16,717

+5,772

+52.7%

Ordinary income

10,646

19,448

+8,802

+82.7%

Net income attributable to owners

5,708

9,253

+3,544

+62.1%

of the parent company

Group companies As of June 30, 2022

Average exchange rates:

2021

USD1= ¥107.69

Consolidated subsidiaries: 31

Equity method affiliates:

1

EUR1= ¥129.82

2022

USD1= ¥122.89

EUR1= ¥134.25

Tokai Carbon Q2 FY2022 Earnings Presentation 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 04:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
