Tokai Carbon : Q2 FY2022 Earnings Presentation

Amid soaring costs for raw materials and energy around the globe, the company's performance for Q2 saw a substantial YoY increase in both net sales and operating income, with 33.8% for net sales, 52.7% for operating income, 82.7% for ordinary income, and 62.1% for quarterly net income.

Progress was generally in line with the 1st half forecasts, with rates of 105.4% for net sales, 98.3% for operating income, 121.6% for ordinary income, and 92.5% for quarterly net income.

In the graphite electrode business, demand for electrodes was strong particularly in the U.S., backed by robust steel production and the startup of new electric furnaces along with the de-carbonization trend. Amid rising raw material costs due to high prices for crude oil and coal, selling prices reversed after having remained sluggish due to the global economic slowdown caused by excessive market inventory amount and reduced demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.