Tokai Carbon : Summary of Consolidated Financial Resultsfor the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
August 10, 2021
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021
Comprehensive income: Six months ended June 30, 2021:
23,929 million yen, (−%)
Six months ended June 30, 2020:
(7,037) million yen, (−%)
Quarterly Net Income
Quarterly Net Income
per Share
per Share
Fully Diluted
Yen
Yen
Six months ended June 30, 2021
26.78
−
Six months ended June 30, 2020
10.13
−
Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Capital-to-asset Ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2021
501,609
244,678
43.7
As of December 31, 2020
459,709
224,815
43.8
For reference: Shareholders' capital:
As of June 30, 2021:
219,328 million yen
As of December 31, 2020:
201,267 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual Dividends
End of 1st quarter
End of 2nd quarter
End of 3rd quarter
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended December
15.00
15.00
30.00
31, 2020
−
−
Fiscal year ending December
−
15.00
31, 2021
Fiscal year ending December
−
15.00
30.00
31, 2021 (Forecast)
Note: Amendment to most recently disclosed dividend forecast: None
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 (January 1 to December 31, 2021)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net Income
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Attributable to
Net Income per
Owners of the Parent
Share
Company
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
250,900
24.5
23,600
200.3
22,600
260.9
12,000
−
56.29
Notes: Amendment to most recently disclosed earnings forecast: Yes
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Application of accounting principles peculiar to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policy and changes and restatements of accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policy accompanying the revision of accounting standards: None
Changes in accounting policy other than those listed in (a): None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatements: None
Number of shares issued (common stock)
Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
As of June 30, 2021
224,943,104 shares
As of December 31, 2020
224,943,104 shares
(b) Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2021
11,761,735 shares
As of December 31, 2020
11,771,256 shares
(c) Average number of shares during the period
Six months ended June 30, 2021
213,175,798 shares
Six months ended June 30, 2020
213,160,788 shares
Quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms.
Appropriate use of earnings forecasts and other pertinent information (Cautionary statement on forward-looking statements)
These materials contain various forward-looking statements and other forecasts regarding performance and other matters. Such statements are based on information available at the time of preparation as well as certain reasonable assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to a range of factors.
(How to obtain Quarterly Account Settlement Supplementary Explanation)
Tokai Carbon has scheduled a briefing on financial results in the form of a telephone meeting for analysts and institutional investors on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The materials for this briefing will be posted on the corporate website on that day.
Supplemental Materials
1. Qualitative Information Related to This Quarter's Settlement
Explanation regarding operating results
During the first six months of 2021 (January 1 to June 30, 2021), the global economy as a whole continued to recover from the decline caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. However, disparities among countries and regions have become apparent, such as the solid recovery in the United States, where the vaccine rollout is progressing well, and the weak recovery in Japan and emerging and developing countries, where the vaccine rollout is lagging relatively behind. Furthermore, in some countries and regions, the spread of the so-called Delta variant and the resumption of economic activities have led to the reemergence of infection, and the situation surrounding the future global economy remains highly uncertain.
Under these circumstances, the Tokai Carbon Group formulated and disclosed its mid-term management plan "T-2023" in May 2021, and has been conducting business activities based on the three basic policies of "returning core businesses to a path of growth," "optimizing the business portfolio," and "strengthening the consolidated governance structure." With regard to our current business performance, demand for steel, automobiles, semiconductors, and aluminum, which are our end-user industries, are generally on a recovery track, and we are focusing on our production and sales activities to ensure that we do not miss these sales opportunities.
As a result, net sales for the first six months of 2021 grew 25.2% year on year to 117,380 million yen. Operating income increased 88.1% year on year to 10,945 million yen. Ordinary income increased 106.2% year on year to 10,646 million yen. Net income attributable to owners of the parent company increased 164.4% year on year to 5,708 million yen.
Results by business segment were as follows:
Graphite Electrodes
Global crude steel production has been recovering steadily. Although demand for graphite electrodes is on the rise and there are signs of a market reversal, prices remain low compared to the same period of the previous year.
As a result, net sales for the Graphite Electrodes business decreased 14.1% year on year to 17,986 million yen, and operating income decreased 91.9% year on year to 123 million yen.
Carbon Black
Although sales volume at the production bases in the United States temporarily declined due to the severe cold wave that hit the southern United States, sales volume at all production bases increased year on year due to the rapid recovery of automobile production in China and the recovery of demand in the tire and auto parts industries worldwide. Operating income also increased year on year due to an improvement in the cost rate as a result of higher capacity utilization and adjustments to selling prices in response to higher raw oil prices.
As a result, net sales for the Carbon Black business increased 41.8% year on year to 46,264 million yen, while operating income was 4,353 million yen (operating loss of 108 million yen in the previous fiscal year).
Fine Carbon
Production and shipments for semiconductor and solar power generation applications remained steady, and those for general industry applications began to recover. Shipments of solid SiC (silicon carbide) products, which are high value- added products, have increased due to robust global demand.
As a result, net sales for the Fine Carbon business rose 20.2% year on year to 18,677 million yen and operating income increased 30.8% year on year to 4,557 million yen.
2
