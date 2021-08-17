Log in
    5301   JP3560800009

TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.

(5301)
Tokai Carbon : Summary of Consolidated Financial Resultsfor the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021

08/17/2021 | 02:03am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

August 10, 2021

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021

[Japanese GAAP]

Company name:

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Listed on: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

5301

URL: https://www.tokaicarbon.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Hajime Nagasaka, President & Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Akihiko Sato, Executive Officer and General Manager, Accounting & Finance Department

Tel.: 81-3-3746-5100

Scheduled date for submission of quarterly report:

August 13, 2021

Date for commencement of dividend payments:

September 1, 2021

Supplementary notes to quarterly financial statements:

Yes

Briefing on quarterly financial statements:

Yes (Conference call for analysts and institutional investors)

(Rounded down to nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 (January 1 to June 30, 2021)

(1)

Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)

Quarterly Net Income

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Attributable to Owners

of the Parent Company

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended June 30, 2021

117,380

25.2

10,945

88.1

10,646

106.2

5,708

164.4

Six months ended June 30, 2020

93,738

(32.6)

5,817

(85.6)

5,163

(87.3)

2,158

(91.7)

Note:

Comprehensive income: Six months ended June 30, 2021:

23,929 million yen, (%)

Six months ended June 30, 2020:

(7,037) million yen, (%)

Quarterly Net Income

Quarterly Net Income

per Share

per Share

Fully Diluted

Yen

Yen

Six months ended June 30, 2021

26.78

Six months ended June 30, 2020

10.13

  1. Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Capital-to-asset Ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2021

501,609

244,678

43.7

As of December 31, 2020

459,709

224,815

43.8

For reference: Shareholders' capital:

As of June 30, 2021:

219,328 million yen

As of December 31, 2020:

201,267 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual Dividends

End of 1st quarter

End of 2nd quarter

End of 3rd quarter

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended December

15.00

15.00

30.00

31, 2020

Fiscal year ending December

15.00

31, 2021

Fiscal year ending December

15.00

30.00

31, 2021 (Forecast)

Note: Amendment to most recently disclosed dividend forecast: None

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 (January 1 to December 31, 2021)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net Income

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Attributable to

Net Income per

Owners of the Parent

Share

Company

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

250,900

24.5

23,600

200.3

22,600

260.9

12,000

56.29

Notes: Amendment to most recently disclosed earnings forecast: Yes

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of accounting principles peculiar to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policy and changes and restatements of accounting estimates
    1. Changes in accounting policy accompanying the revision of accounting standards: None
    2. Changes in accounting policy other than those listed in (a): None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  5. Number of shares issued (common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

As of June 30, 2021

224,943,104 shares

As of December 31, 2020

224,943,104 shares

(b) Number of treasury stock at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2021

11,761,735 shares

As of December 31, 2020

11,771,256 shares

(c) Average number of shares during the period

Six months ended June 30, 2021

213,175,798 shares

Six months ended June 30, 2020

213,160,788 shares

  • Quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms.
  • Appropriate use of earnings forecasts and other pertinent information (Cautionary statement on forward-looking statements)
    These materials contain various forward-looking statements and other forecasts regarding performance and other matters. Such statements are based on information available at the time of preparation as well as certain reasonable assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to a range of factors.
    (How to obtain Quarterly Account Settlement Supplementary Explanation)
    Tokai Carbon has scheduled a briefing on financial results in the form of a telephone meeting for analysts and institutional investors on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The materials for this briefing will be posted on the corporate website on that day.
  • Supplemental Materials

1. Qualitative Information Related to This Quarter's Settlement ................................................................................

2

(1)

Explanation regarding operating results..........................................................................................................

2

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes ........................................................................................

4

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ..........................................................................................................

4

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive

Income ............................................................................................................................................................

6

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

First Six-month Period ..............................................................................................................................

6

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

First Six-month Period ..............................................................................................................................

7

(3)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements...................................................................................

8

(Notes on the Going-concern Assumption).....................................................................................................

8

(Notes When There Are Notable Fluctuations in Shareholders' Stock Amount) ...........................................

8

(Additional information) .................................................................................................................................

8

(Segment Information) ....................................................................................................................................

9

1

1. Qualitative Information Related to This Quarter's Settlement

  1. Explanation regarding operating results

During the first six months of 2021 (January 1 to June 30, 2021), the global economy as a whole continued to recover from the decline caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. However, disparities among countries and regions have become apparent, such as the solid recovery in the United States, where the vaccine rollout is progressing well, and the weak recovery in Japan and emerging and developing countries, where the vaccine rollout is lagging relatively behind. Furthermore, in some countries and regions, the spread of the so-called Delta variant and the resumption of economic activities have led to the reemergence of infection, and the situation surrounding the future global economy remains highly uncertain.

Under these circumstances, the Tokai Carbon Group formulated and disclosed its mid-term management plan "T-2023" in May 2021, and has been conducting business activities based on the three basic policies of "returning core businesses to a path of growth," "optimizing the business portfolio," and "strengthening the consolidated governance structure." With regard to our current business performance, demand for steel, automobiles, semiconductors, and aluminum, which are our end-user industries, are generally on a recovery track, and we are focusing on our production and sales activities to ensure that we do not miss these sales opportunities.

As a result, net sales for the first six months of 2021 grew 25.2% year on year to 117,380 million yen. Operating income increased 88.1% year on year to 10,945 million yen. Ordinary income increased 106.2% year on year to 10,646 million yen. Net income attributable to owners of the parent company increased 164.4% year on year to 5,708 million yen.

Results by business segment were as follows:

Graphite Electrodes

Global crude steel production has been recovering steadily. Although demand for graphite electrodes is on the rise and there are signs of a market reversal, prices remain low compared to the same period of the previous year.

As a result, net sales for the Graphite Electrodes business decreased 14.1% year on year to 17,986 million yen, and operating income decreased 91.9% year on year to 123 million yen.

Carbon Black

Although sales volume at the production bases in the United States temporarily declined due to the severe cold wave that hit the southern United States, sales volume at all production bases increased year on year due to the rapid recovery of automobile production in China and the recovery of demand in the tire and auto parts industries worldwide. Operating income also increased year on year due to an improvement in the cost rate as a result of higher capacity utilization and adjustments to selling prices in response to higher raw oil prices.

As a result, net sales for the Carbon Black business increased 41.8% year on year to 46,264 million yen, while operating income was 4,353 million yen (operating loss of 108 million yen in the previous fiscal year).

Fine Carbon

Production and shipments for semiconductor and solar power generation applications remained steady, and those for general industry applications began to recover. Shipments of solid SiC (silicon carbide) products, which are high value- added products, have increased due to robust global demand.

As a result, net sales for the Fine Carbon business rose 20.2% year on year to 18,677 million yen and operating income increased 30.8% year on year to 4,557 million yen.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 06:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
