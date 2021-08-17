Tokai Carbon : Summary of Consolidated Financial Resultsfor the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021

1. Qualitative Information Related to This Quarter's Settlement

Explanation regarding operating results

During the first six months of 2021 (January 1 to June 30, 2021), the global economy as a whole continued to recover from the decline caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. However, disparities among countries and regions have become apparent, such as the solid recovery in the United States, where the vaccine rollout is progressing well, and the weak recovery in Japan and emerging and developing countries, where the vaccine rollout is lagging relatively behind. Furthermore, in some countries and regions, the spread of the so-called Delta variant and the resumption of economic activities have led to the reemergence of infection, and the situation surrounding the future global economy remains highly uncertain.

Under these circumstances, the Tokai Carbon Group formulated and disclosed its mid-term management plan "T-2023" in May 2021, and has been conducting business activities based on the three basic policies of "returning core businesses to a path of growth," "optimizing the business portfolio," and "strengthening the consolidated governance structure." With regard to our current business performance, demand for steel, automobiles, semiconductors, and aluminum, which are our end-user industries, are generally on a recovery track, and we are focusing on our production and sales activities to ensure that we do not miss these sales opportunities.

As a result, net sales for the first six months of 2021 grew 25.2% year on year to 117,380 million yen. Operating income increased 88.1% year on year to 10,945 million yen. Ordinary income increased 106.2% year on year to 10,646 million yen. Net income attributable to owners of the parent company increased 164.4% year on year to 5,708 million yen.

Results by business segment were as follows:

Graphite Electrodes

Global crude steel production has been recovering steadily. Although demand for graphite electrodes is on the rise and there are signs of a market reversal, prices remain low compared to the same period of the previous year.

As a result, net sales for the Graphite Electrodes business decreased 14.1% year on year to 17,986 million yen, and operating income decreased 91.9% year on year to 123 million yen.

Carbon Black

Although sales volume at the production bases in the United States temporarily declined due to the severe cold wave that hit the southern United States, sales volume at all production bases increased year on year due to the rapid recovery of automobile production in China and the recovery of demand in the tire and auto parts industries worldwide. Operating income also increased year on year due to an improvement in the cost rate as a result of higher capacity utilization and adjustments to selling prices in response to higher raw oil prices.

As a result, net sales for the Carbon Black business increased 41.8% year on year to 46,264 million yen, while operating income was 4,353 million yen (operating loss of 108 million yen in the previous fiscal year).

Fine Carbon

Production and shipments for semiconductor and solar power generation applications remained steady, and those for general industry applications began to recover. Shipments of solid SiC (silicon carbide) products, which are high value- added products, have increased due to robust global demand.

As a result, net sales for the Fine Carbon business rose 20.2% year on year to 18,677 million yen and operating income increased 30.8% year on year to 4,557 million yen.