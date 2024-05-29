May 29, 2024
This is to inform that we decided to discontinue the business of small diameter graphite electrodes (diameter of 12 inch/300mm and smaller).
The small diameter graphite electrodes have been commoditized these years and the production cost such as raw material, energy, etc. has risen significantly.
On that circumstances, despite our effort to minimize the production cost and to improve the productivity, it is difficult for us to sustain the business and
we decided to discontinue the production and distribution of the small diameter graphite electrodes.
We would appreciate your kind understanding.
Contact
Yuji Ando
General Manager
Sales Department
Graphite Electrode Division
TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.
TEL:+81-3-3746-5113
