  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5301   JP3560800009

TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.

(5301)
  Summary
Tokai Carbon : Notice Concerning Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Remuneration

04/23/2021 | 04:02am EDT
April 23, 2021

Company name : Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Representative : Hajime Nagasaka, President & CEO

(Stock Code: 5301 Section I, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact : Megumi Kaminosono,

General Manager, Secretariat

Telephone:+81-3-3746-5103

Notice Concerning Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Remuneration

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (the "Company) hereby announces that, the Company today completed the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock remuneration resolved at its Board Meeting held on March 30, 2021.For details, please see "Notice Concerning Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Remuneration" released on March 30, 2021.

1. Summary of the disposal

(1)

Class and number of shares to be

Common stock of the Company : 10,583

disposed

(2)

Disposal price

1,757 yen per share

(3)

Total disposal price

18,594,331 yen

(4)

Recipients of allotment and

Directors of the company (excluding outside directors

number of the recipients and

and internal directors stationed overseas)

number of shares to be disposed of

5 directors 10,583 shares

(5)

Disposal Date

April 23,2021

Disclaimer

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 08:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 231 B 2 137 M 2 137 M
Net income 2021 11 750 M 109 M 109 M
Net Debt 2021 96 112 M 890 M 890 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 1,72%
Capitalization 372 B 3 438 M 3 444 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 4 178
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 950,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 744,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hajime Nagasaka President & Representative Director
Akihiko Sato Manager-Finance & Accounting
Nobumitsu Kambayashi Independent Outside Director
Junichi Tanahashi Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Yuji Serizawa Director, Head-Personnel & Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.35.19%3 438
ECOLAB INC.2.39%63 177
SIKA AG14.81%42 923
GIVAUDAN SA4.99%39 369
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG3.93%22 616
SYMRISE AG2.44%18 081
