Tokai Carbon : Notice Concerning Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Remuneration

April 23, 2021

Company name : Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Representative : Hajime Nagasaka, President & CEO

(Stock Code: 5301 Section I, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact : Megumi Kaminosono,

General Manager, Secretariat

Telephone:+81-3-3746-5103

Notice Concerning Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Remuneration

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (the "Company) hereby announces that, the Company today completed the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock remuneration resolved at its Board Meeting held on March 30, 2021.For details, please see "Notice Concerning Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Remuneration" released on March 30, 2021.

1. Summary of the disposal