Tokai Carbon : Notice Concerning Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Remuneration

April 23, 2021
Company name : Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
Representative : Hajime Nagasaka, President & CEO
(Stock Code: 5301 Section I, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact : Megumi Kaminosono,
General Manager, Secretariat
Telephone:+81-3-3746-5103
Notice Concerning Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Remuneration
Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (the "Company) hereby announces that, the Company today completed the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock remuneration resolved at its Board Meeting held on March 30, 2021.For details, please see "Notice Concerning Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Remuneration" released on March 30, 2021.
1. Summary of the disposal
|
(1)
|
Class and number of shares to be
|
Common stock of the Company : 10,583
|
|
disposed
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Disposal price
|
1,757 yen per share
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Total disposal price
|
18,594,331 yen
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Recipients of allotment and
|
Directors of the company (excluding outside directors
|
|
number of the recipients and
|
and internal directors stationed overseas)
|
|
number of shares to be disposed of
|
5 directors 10,583 shares
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
Disposal Date
|
April 23,2021
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 08:01:05 UTC.