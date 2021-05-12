Tokai Carbon : Q1 FY2021 Earnings Presentation

FY2021 Business Topics (January-March 2021)

Business Environment and Events

Although sales and profits declined YoY, mainly due to a significant decline in graphite electrode business, the global economy is recovering at a faster pace than expected. Our overall business performance is on a recovery trend from Q3 FY2020.

On the other hand, there are emerging risk factors as re-expansion of COVID-19 and the disruption of marine transportation due to the shortage of containers.

The steel industry, linked to graphite electrode business, is expected to take some time for a full-fledged recovery but United States already shows a good sign of clear recovery in demand. Currently, with the completion of inventory adjustment in the graphite electrode industries, our former 70% production cut has been eased.

Carbon black business was partially affected by the cold wave in southern U.S. in February accompanied by power outage, but is currently in full operation due to the recovery in demand from the global automobile industry.

Demand for fine carbon and industrial furnaces continues to be robust backed by the growth in the 5G and IoT markets. Components for semiconductor manufacturing equipment produced at Korean subsidiary led the good performance.

Smelting and lining business recorded higher sales but declined in margin due to the sales mix of the product. The market is robust by growing aluminum production, higher carbon electrode demand from the recovery in silicon metal demand and strong demand of furnace linings for the blast furnace mainly in China.