September 1, 2023

TOKAI Holdings Corporation

Katsuo Oguri, Representative Director, President and CEO

(Code No. 3167, TSE Prime Market)

Announcement of Investment in and Cooperation with SILVACOMPASS INC.

TOKAI Venture Capital & Incubation Corporation (headquartered in the City of Shizuoka, Shizuoka Prefecture; Representative Director & President: Naoto Yokota; hereinafter, "TVC & I") , a wholly owned subsidiary of our company, today announced their investment in SILVACOMPASS INC. (headquartered in the City of Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture; Representative Director: Haruhiko Yasuda; hereinafter, "SILVACOMPASS") which is a developer and distributor of Talk With, an AI-supportedimage-based conversational system.

Details

1. Reasons for investment

As a corporate venture capital (CVC) organization within the TOKAI Group, TVC & I invests in and supports domestic start-ups, strengthens businesses of the Group and promotes green transformation (GX) and digital transformation (DX) through cooperation and collaboration with start-ups it invests in, and promotes open innovation with the goal of creating new businesses.

The goal of this injection of capital into SILVACOMPASS is to transform interpersonal operations and discuss the provision of new services in the business domains of the TOKAI Group.

2. About SILVACOMPASS

Its mission is to guide people to new discoveries through conversation. Founded in September 2019, SILVACOMPASS started to develop an AI-supportedimage-based conversational system in 2020 that made users feel as if they were naturally talking to someone in front of them. Talk With is one of its services that is intended to support conversation-oriented interpersonal businesses.

The service is expected to support interpersonal businesses that enterprises and medical institutions are engaged in and provide services in the entertainment industry. SILVACOMPASS received the New Business Grand Prize at the 31st Shizuoka New Business Awards organized by the Shizuoka New BUSINESS Conference in November 2022. It has already commenced collaboration projects with many different businesses and organizations.

By procuring funds, including the funds from TVC & I, SILVACOMPASS will enhance its marketing and development structures, develop a cloud version of Talk With and provide B-to-C entertainment services and healthcare services. It will push forward with the development and sales of many different systems through joint development with collaborative partners mainly in the education and tourism areas.

