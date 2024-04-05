April 5, 2024 For Immediate Release Company Name: TOKAI Holdings Corporation Representative Name: Katsuo Oguri, Representative Director, President and CEO (Code No. 3167, TSE Prime Market)

Announcement of Joint Venture Establishment in Indonesia

TOKAI Holdings Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that its consolidated subsidiary, TOKAI Communications Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Aoi-ku, Shizuoka City, Shizuoka Prefecture, President and CEO: Tsuyoshi Takahashi, hereinafter referred to as "TOKAI COM"), engaged in the information and communication business, had established a joint venture company to expand cloud service-related business for the Indonesian market with PT Sisnet Mitra Sejahtera (Headquarters: South Jakarta City, President Director: Adres Ginting, hereinafter referred to as "Sisnet") on April 2, 2024.

Details

1. Background and Objectives of Joint Venture Establishment

In Indonesia, it is anticipated that the population bonus period will continue until around 2040, leading to significant

growth in the IT market, and a rapid shift towards cloud adoption is predicted in the future.

Sisnet has been operating a business primarily focused on IT-related services for financial institutions and others in Indonesia, including cloud implementation support services.

In light of this, TOKAI COM and Sisnet have established a joint venture company in Indonesia with the aim of creating synergy by sharing their knowledge and expertise, and expanding the cloud service-related business and cloud talent development business, primarily in Jakarta.

2. Overview of the Joint Venture Company

(1) Company Name PT TOKAICOM Mitra Indonesia (2) Location South Jakarta, Republic of Indonesia (3) Establishment April 2, 2024 (4) Capital 18 billion IDR (5) Ownership Ratio TOKAI COM : 60% Sisnet : 40% (6) Business Overview Cloud service-related business Cloud talent development business

