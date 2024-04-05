TOKAI : Announcement of Joint Venture Establishment in Indonesia (174KB)
April 05, 2024 at 02:39 am EDT
April 5, 2024
For Immediate Release
Company Name:
TOKAI Holdings Corporation
Representative Name:
Katsuo Oguri, Representative
Director, President and CEO
(Code No. 3167, TSE Prime Market)
Announcement of Joint Venture Establishment in Indonesia
TOKAI Holdings Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that its consolidated subsidiary, TOKAI Communications Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Aoi-ku, Shizuoka City, Shizuoka Prefecture, President and CEO: Tsuyoshi Takahashi, hereinafter referred to as "TOKAI COM"), engaged in the information and communication business, had established a joint venture company to expand cloud service-related business for the Indonesian market with PT Sisnet Mitra Sejahtera (Headquarters: South Jakarta City, President Director: Adres Ginting, hereinafter referred to as "Sisnet") on April 2, 2024.
Details
1. Background and Objectives of Joint Venture Establishment
In Indonesia, it is anticipated that the population bonus period will continue until around 2040, leading to significant
growth in the IT market, and a rapid shift towards cloud adoption is predicted in the future.
Sisnet has been operating a business primarily focused on IT-related services for financial institutions and others in Indonesia, including cloud implementation support services.
In light of this, TOKAI COM and Sisnet have established a joint venture company in Indonesia with the aim of creating synergy by sharing their knowledge and expertise, and expanding the cloud service-related business and cloud talent development business, primarily in Jakarta.
We recognize that the impact of this matter on our consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2025 will be minimal.
(Reference)
■ About TOKAI Communications Co., Ltd.
As a company responsible for our group's information and communication business, TOKAI Communications is committed to supporting the information society from its foundation and further accelerating the speed of communication. We provide a wide range of services in three main pillars: "Telecommunication Business," "System Integration Business," and "Data Center Business." Through these services, we strive to offer optimal solutions to both corporate and individual customers.
Contact for inquiries
TOKAI Communications Co., Ltd.
Corporate Sales Division, Technology Development Department, Cloud Technology Department
Tokai Holdings Corporation published this content on 05 April 2024
05 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
05 April 2024 06:38:03 UTC.
