TOKAI : Certification of "Eruboshi (Third Stage)" based on the Act on Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Workplace (176KB)

January 14, 2021

To whom it may concern

TOKAI Holdings Corporation

Katsuhiko Tokita, President & CEO

(Code No. 3167 Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Certification of "Eruboshi (Third Stage)" based on the Act on Promotion of

Women's Participation and Advancement in the Workplace

We are pleased to announce that Tokai Holdings Corporation has received the certification of "Eruboshi (the highest of three stages)" from the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare.

"Eruboshi" is a system to certify companies that meet certain standards and have excellent conditions, etc. for promoting female participation and advancement under the "Act on the Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Workplace (hereinafter referred to as "the Act on Promotion of Women's Advancement").

The Tokai Group has been engaged in promoting women's participation and advancement since FY2012 in a way that enables women to further demonstrate their qualities and capabilities and develop a fulfilling career, thereby playing an active role, as part of its "diversity management." In the third-phase Employer Action Plan under the Act on Promotion of Women's Advancement (from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2022), the Tokai Group has been moving forward efforts to meet its own targets, such as enhancing the ratio of women in managerial positions to all employees and encouraging female employees to take paid holidays and male employees to take childcare leave.

Going forward, we will continue to support the activities of women and other diverse human resources and improve the workplace environment so that everyone can take an active part.

[Major Initiatives of the TOKAI Group to Promote Women's Participation and Advancement]

Implementation of an "education program to promote women's career advancement," with the intention of fostering the mindset of women to aim at a managerial position.

Implementation of a "women's participation and advancement project" to improve the workplace environment.

Adoption of a teleworking system and a shorter working hour system that exceeds legal standards with the aim of supporting women in childcare and nursing care.

