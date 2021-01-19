Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  TOKAI Holdings Corporation    3167   JP3552260006

TOKAI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3167)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TOKAI : Certification of "Eruboshi (Third Stage)" based on the Act on Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Workplace (176KB)

01/19/2021 | 12:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 14, 2021

To whom it may concern

TOKAI Holdings Corporation

Katsuhiko Tokita, President & CEO

(Code No. 3167 Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Certification of "Eruboshi (Third Stage)" based on the Act on Promotion of

Women's Participation and Advancement in the Workplace

We are pleased to announce that Tokai Holdings Corporation has received the certification of "Eruboshi (the highest of three stages)" from the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare.

"Eruboshi" is a system to certify companies that meet certain standards and have excellent conditions, etc. for promoting female participation and advancement under the "Act on the Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Workplace (hereinafter referred to as "the Act on Promotion of Women's Advancement").

The Tokai Group has been engaged in promoting women's participation and advancement since FY2012 in a way that enables women to further demonstrate their qualities and capabilities and develop a fulfilling career, thereby playing an active role, as part of its "diversity management." In the third-phase Employer Action Plan under the Act on Promotion of Women's Advancement (from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2022), the Tokai Group has been moving forward efforts to meet its own targets, such as enhancing the ratio of women in managerial positions to all employees and encouraging female employees to take paid holidays and male employees to take childcare leave.

Going forward, we will continue to support the activities of women and other diverse human resources and improve the workplace environment so that everyone can take an active part.

[Major Initiatives of the TOKAI Group to Promote Women's Participation and Advancement]

  • Implementation of an "education program to promote women's career advancement," with the intention of fostering the mindset of women to aim at a managerial position.
  • Implementation of a "women's participation and advancement project" to improve the workplace environment.
  • Adoption of a teleworking system and a shorter working hour system that exceeds legal standards with the aim of supporting women in childcare and nursing care.

Contact: Junichi Yamada

Managing Executive Officer in charge of Human Resources Planning Department

TEL: +81-(0)54-273-4932

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tokai Holdings Corporation published this content on 14 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 05:10:59 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOKAI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
12:11aTOKAI : Certification of "Eruboshi (Third Stage)" based on the Act on Promotion ..
PU
2020TOKAI : Acquirement of AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program Certification ..
PU
2020TOKAI : Our IR site received the Commendation Award for the third consecutive ye..
PU
2020TOKAI : For Safer and More Comfortable Teleworking - Launch of Digital Workplace..
PU
2020Tokai Completes Acquisition of Property Manager Inoue Technica
MT
2020TOKAI : Notice of Acquisition of Shares of Inoue Technica Co., Ltd. (Transfer to..
PU
2020Tokai's Fiscal First Half Profit Slips 6% as Revenue Slides
MT
2020Tokai Cable Unit Signs Cooperation Deal With Japan's Shimada City for Digital..
MT
2020TOKAI : Conclusion of Partnership Agreement Concerning Promotion of Digitalizati..
PU
2020TOKAI : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Ye..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 198 B 1 905 M 1 905 M
Net income 2021 9 050 M 87,0 M 87,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 2,94%
Capitalization 131 B 1 266 M 1 262 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 4 130
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart TOKAI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TOKAI Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKAI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 300,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 002,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Katsuhiko Tokita President, CEO & Representative Director
Takanori Mamuro Representative Director & Vice President
Mitsuhaya Suzuki Non-Executive Director
Hidetsugu Mizoguchi Director & Managing Executive Officer
Yasuhiro Fukuda Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKAI HOLDINGS CORPORATION-2.34%1 262
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-0.47%5 225
RUBIS4.95%5 019
GIBSON ENERGY INC.3.84%2 455
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-3.93%2 277
Z ENERGY LIMITED-4.06%1 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ