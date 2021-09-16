TOKAI : Corporate analysis report was released by FISCO Ltd.

COMPANY RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS REPORT

FISCO Ltd. https://www.fisco.co.jp

TOKAI Holdings Corporation 16-Sept.-2021 3167 Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section https://www.tokaiholdings.co.jp/english/ir/

Summary

FY3/22 1Q net sales was a new record high, while operating profit progress exceeded the Company's forecast

Based in Shizuoka Prefecture, TOKAI Holdings Corporation <3167> (hereafter, also "the Company") is a comprehensive lifestyle infrastructure company that is developing "energy and lifestyle-related services," primarily the provision of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas, and "information and communications services." Based on its strengths of "customer power" with over 3 million customers, "comprehensive capabilities" to provide a wide range of products and services in a one-stop manner, and "mobility" to immediately respond to customer needs, the Company is advancing the ABCIR+S*1 strategy and aims to realize the "Total Life Concierge" (TLC; comprehensive services for living) concept*2.

*1 ABCIR+S: The TOKAI Group's strategy for technological innovation. It is the acronym of AI (A), Big Data (B), Cloud (C), IoT (I), Robotics (R), and Smartphone (S), and the Group will focus on creating and developing new services related to these.

*2 Total Life Concierge concept: A vision that aims to improve customer satisfaction by providing comprehensive and detailed support for customers' comfortable lifestyles through the various services provided by the TOKAI Group.

1. FY3/22 1Q results

In the FY3/22 1Q consolidated results, net sales increased 7.3% year on year (YoY) to ¥48,396mn and operating profit declined 14.7% to ¥3,226mn. Net sales set a new record high for the first time in two fiscal periods, due to the increase in continuous-transaction customers, the expansion of the information and communications business for corporate customers, and the effects of M&A in the construction equipment and real estate business, along with other factors. Meanwhile, although operating profit was aided by an increase in the number of customers and higher profits in the information and communications business for corporate customers, the main factors behind the decline in operating profit were the decrease in household LP gas sales volume due to high temperatures and an increase in expenses for acquiring customers in the LP gas business and the Aqua business. However, it appears that operating profit was still approximately several hundred million yen higher than the Company's forecast. At the end of 1Q in FY3/22, the number of continuous-transaction customers had increased by 96,000 versus the end of FY3/21 to 3,108,000 customers.

2. Outlook for FY3/22

The outlook for the FY3/22 consolidated results was left unchanged from the forecast made at the start of the fiscal year, which is for net sales to increase 5.2% YoY to ¥207,000mn and operating profit to rise 0.1% to ¥15,240mn. Sales are forecast to increase in every business segment except the CATV business. Sales will decline in the CATV business due to a decrease from a change to the accounting standard for revenue recognition, but on an actual basis, sales will increase by around 2%. The number of continuous-transaction customers, especially in the LP gas business, the CATV business, and the Aqua business, is expected to increase by 96,000 compared to the end of the previous fiscal period to 3,195,000 customers. Operating profit is forecast to increase just slightly YoY due to the increase in customer acquisition costs and the booking of costs to establish an environment for workstyle reforms.

