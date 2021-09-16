TOKAI : Corporate analysis report was released by FISCO Ltd.

FY3/22 1Q net sales was a new record high, while operating profit progress exceeded the Company's forecast
Based in Shizuoka Prefecture, TOKAI Holdings Corporation <3167> (hereafter, also "the Company") is a comprehensive lifestyle infrastructure company that is developing "energy and lifestyle-related services," primarily the provision of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas, and "information and communications services." Based on its strengths of "customer power" with over 3 million customers, "comprehensive capabilities" to provide a wide range of products and services in a one-stop manner, and "mobility" to immediately respond to customer needs, the Company is advancing the ABCIR+S*1 strategy and aims to realize the "Total Life Concierge" (TLC; comprehensive services for living) concept*2.
*1 ABCIR+S: The TOKAI Group's strategy for technological innovation. It is the acronym of AI (A), Big Data (B), Cloud (C), IoT (I), Robotics (R), and Smartphone (S), and the Group will focus on creating and developing new services related to these.
*2 Total Life Concierge concept: A vision that aims to improve customer satisfaction by providing comprehensive and detailed support for customers' comfortable lifestyles through the various services provided by the TOKAI Group.
1. FY3/22 1Q results
In the FY3/22 1Q consolidated results, net sales increased 7.3% year on year (YoY) to ¥48,396mn and operating profit declined 14.7% to ¥3,226mn. Net sales set a new record high for the first time in two fiscal periods, due to the increase in continuous-transaction customers, the expansion of the information and communications business for corporate customers, and the effects of M&A in the construction equipment and real estate business, along with other factors. Meanwhile, although operating profit was aided by an increase in the number of customers and higher profits in the information and communications business for corporate customers, the main factors behind the decline in operating profit were the decrease in household LP gas sales volume due to high temperatures and an increase in expenses for acquiring customers in the LP gas business and the Aqua business. However, it appears that operating profit was still approximately several hundred million yen higher than the Company's forecast. At the end of 1Q in FY3/22, the number of continuous-transaction customers had increased by 96,000 versus the end of FY3/21 to 3,108,000 customers.
2. Outlook for FY3/22
The outlook for the FY3/22 consolidated results was left unchanged from the forecast made at the start of the fiscal year, which is for net sales to increase 5.2% YoY to ¥207,000mn and operating profit to rise 0.1% to ¥15,240mn. Sales are forecast to increase in every business segment except the CATV business. Sales will decline in the CATV business due to a decrease from a change to the accounting standard for revenue recognition, but on an actual basis, sales will increase by around 2%. The number of continuous-transaction customers, especially in the LP gas business, the CATV business, and the Aqua business, is expected to increase by 96,000 compared to the end of the previous fiscal period to 3,195,000 customers. Operating profit is forecast to increase just slightly YoY due to the increase in customer acquisition costs and the booking of costs to establish an environment for workstyle reforms.
We encourage readers to review our complete legal statement on "Disclaimer" page.
3. Overview of medium-term management plan "Innovation Plan 2024 'Design the Future Life'"
In the medium-term management plan "Innovation Plan 2024 'Design the Future Life'" announced in May 2021, the Company has set forth a strategy aiming for sustainable growth by broadening its business areas past providing lifestyle infrastructure services, and providing services that "support people's lives" and "designing and proposing lifestyles." The numerical management targets for the plan's final fiscal year of FY3/25 are net sales of ¥245.0bn, operating profit of ¥18.6bn, and 3.56mn continuous-transaction customers. The Company expects average annual growth rates for the next four years to be 5.6% for net sales and 5.2% for operating profit, so steady growth is forecast. Increasing the number of customers will be the key to achieving this forecast. Also, in response to heightened demand from society for responding to global warming, the TOKAI Group has formulated a "Carbon Neutrality Vision," under which it will aim to realize carbon neutrality by 2050, and the Company plans to push forward with related initiatives.
Key Points
FY3/22 1Q net sales set a record high, while despite declining YoY operating profit exceeded the Company's forecast
Company forecasts a slight increase in profit in FY3/22 while investing to grow the customer base
Is aiming to change from being companies providing lifestyle infrastructure services to a corporate group that "support people's lives" and "designs and proposes lifestyles"
Policy is to pay a dividend targeting a dividend payout ratio of 40% to 50% and also to flexibly acquire treasury shares
Results trends
(¥bn)
Net sales (left)
Operating profit (right)
(¥bn)
250.0
25.0
195.9
196.7
207.0
200.0
186.0
191.6
20.0
14.2
15.2
15.2
150.0
13.0
15.0
10.9
100.0
10.0
50.0
5.0
0.0
0.0
FY3/18
FY3/19
FY3/20
FY3/21
FY3/22 (E)
Source: Prepared by FISCO from the Company's results briefing materials
We encourage readers to review our complete legal statement on "Disclaimer" page.
FY3/22 1Q net sales set a record high, while despite declining YoY operating profit exceeded the Company's forecast
1. Review of FY3/22 1Q results
In the FY3/22 1Q consolidated results, net sales increased while profit decreased YoY. Net sales increased 7.3% YoY to ¥48,396mn, operating profit declined 14.7% to ¥3,226mn, recurring profit decreased 12.5% to ¥3,353mn, and net income attributable to owners of the parent fell 23.5% to ¥1,870mn.
FY3/22 1Q consolidated results
(¥mn)
FY3/21 1Q
FY3/22 1Q
Results
% of sales
Results
% of sales
YoY
Net sales
45,113
-
48,396
-
7.3%
Cost of sales
25,461
56.4%
28,677
59.3%
12.6%
SG&A expenses
15,868
35.2%
16,491
34.1%
3.9%
Operating profit
3,783
8.4%
3,226
6.7%
-14.7%
Recurring profit
3,830
8.5%
3,353
6.9%
-12.5%
Extraordinary income/loss
-73
-
-235
-
-
Net income attributable to owners
2,445
5.4%
1,870
3.9%
-23.5%
of the parent
Number of continuous-transaction
3,012
3,108
3.2%
customers (thousand)
Source: Prepared by FISCO from the Company's results briefing materials
The factors behind the higher net sales include the increase in monthly billing revenue alongside the rise in the number of continuous-transaction customers, the expansion of the information and communications business for corporate customers, and the effects of M&A in the construction equipment and real estate business, leading to record-high net sales for the first time in two fiscal periods. At the end of 1Q in FY3/22, the number of continuous -transaction customers had increased by 96,000 versus the end of the FY3/21 to 3,108,000 customers, with increases mainly in the LP gas business and the CATV business. The number of TLC* members increased steadily by 81,000 to 998,000 customers.
The TLC service is a service that users of the TOKAI Group's services can join. TLC members are awarded points according to the amount they use and can receive special perks limited to members.
The factors behind the decline in operating profit despite the increase in sales include the decrease in household LP gas sales volume due to high temperatures as well as the recoil decline following stay-at-home demand in the previous fiscal period (negative impact of ¥300mn), and the increase in customer acquisition expenses in the LP gas business and the Aqua business (negative impact of ¥500mn). Still, operating profit was several hundred million yen higher than the Company's forecast, so the fiscal year has gotten off to a solid start. Approximately ¥300mn of the excess versus the forecast came from the energy business, and is due to the fact that the Company was able to curb costs, especially personnel costs, more than initially expected. Also, around ¥100mn of the excess was attributable to the information and communications business for corporations.
We encourage readers to review our complete legal statement on "Disclaimer" page.
03 13
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Tokai Holdings Corporation published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 09:21:02 UTC.