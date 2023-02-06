TOKAI : Declaration of Support for the TCFD Recommendations and Information Disclosures (98KB)

January 30, 2023 For Immediate Release Company Name: TOKAI Holdings Corporation

Representative Name: Representative Director, President and CEO

Katsuo Oguri

(Code No. 3167, TSE Prime Market)

Declaration of Support for the TCFD Recommendations and Information Disclosures

TOKAI Holdings Corporation (the "Company") announces that it has declared support for the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD*) and that, in accordance with the recommendations, it has disclosed information on its corporate website about climate change risks and opportunities that affect its business activities.

The TOKAI Group adopted the Carbon Neutrality Vision in May 2021 and has since been advancing a number of initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. These include the conclusion of a Collaboration Agreement for Building a Zero-carbon City with the municipal governments of Fujieda City, Shizuoka, and Shimonita Town, Gunma, as well as the release of carbon-neutral LPG.

The Company will strive to enhance its information disclosure based on the TCFD recommendations while also driving activities to help build a sustainable, low-carbon society.

Information Disclosure Based on TCFD Recommendations (https://www.tokaiholdings.co.jp/english/csr/kankyo/tcfd.html)

*About TCFD

A taskforce is founded by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) at the request of the G20. The TCFD recommends that companies and other entities disclose information about climate change risks and opportunities in the areas of governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets.

Contact: Junichi Yamada

Representative Director and Managing Executive Officer in charge of Human Resources and Planning Department

TEL: +81-(0)54-275-0007

1