  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  TOKAI Holdings Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3167   JP3552260006

TOKAI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3167)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-06 am EST
856.00 JPY   +0.59%
01:30aTokai : Declaration of Support for the TCFD Recommendations and Information Disclosures (98KB)
PU
2022Tokai’s Fiscal H1 Net Income Drops 94% amid Growing Interest Gap with US, Soaring Energy Prices
MT
2022TOKAI Holdings Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
TOKAI : Declaration of Support for the TCFD Recommendations and Information Disclosures (98KB)

02/06/2023 | 01:30am EST
January 30, 2023

For Immediate Release

Company Name:

TOKAI Holdings Corporation

Representative Name: Representative Director, President and CEO

Katsuo Oguri

(Code No. 3167, TSE Prime Market)

Declaration of Support for the TCFD Recommendations and Information Disclosures

TOKAI Holdings Corporation (the "Company") announces that it has declared support for the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD*) and that, in accordance with the recommendations, it has disclosed information on its corporate website about climate change risks and opportunities that affect its business activities.

The TOKAI Group adopted the Carbon Neutrality Vision in May 2021 and has since been advancing a number of initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. These include the conclusion of a Collaboration Agreement for Building a Zero-carbon City with the municipal governments of Fujieda City, Shizuoka, and Shimonita Town, Gunma, as well as the release of carbon-neutral LPG.

The Company will strive to enhance its information disclosure based on the TCFD recommendations while also driving activities to help build a sustainable, low-carbon society.

Information Disclosure Based on TCFD Recommendations (https://www.tokaiholdings.co.jp/english/csr/kankyo/tcfd.html)

*About TCFD

A taskforce is founded by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) at the request of the G20. The TCFD recommends that companies and other entities disclose information about climate change risks and opportunities in the areas of governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets.

Contact: Junichi Yamada

Representative Director and Managing Executive Officer in charge of Human Resources and Planning Department

TEL: +81-(0)54-275-0007

1

Disclaimer

Tokai Holdings Corporation published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 06:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
