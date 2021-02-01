TOKAI : Introduction of 65-year-old retirement age system ～Promoting Work Style Reforms and Utilizing Diversity Human Resources～ (118KB)

Log in
TOKAI : Introduction of 65-year-old retirement age system ～Promoting Work Style Reforms and Utilizing Diversity Human Resources～

02/01/2021 | 01:44am EST
February 1, 2021

To whom it may concern

TOKAI Holdings Corporation

Katsuhiko Tokita, President & CEO

(Code No. 3167 Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Introduction of 65-year-old retirement age system

Promoting Work Style Reforms and Utilizing Diversity Human Resources

The TOKAI Group (TOKAI Holdings Corporation, TOKAI Corporation, TOKAI Communications Corporation, Tokai Gas Corporation, TOKAI Cable Network Corporation, TOKAI Management Service Corporation, 6 companies in total) will extend the retirement age from the current 60 years old to 65 years old in April 2021.

Currently, our group has a mandatory retirement age of 60. Employees who reach mandatory retirement age are covered by the Reemployment System, and all employees who wish to be employed continue as fixed-term employment contract employees up to the age of 65.

We have introduced the "65-year-old retirement age system" to promote work style reforms and to utilize diversity human resources. We will use the wealth of knowledge and high-level technologies possessed by veteran employees and pass on technologies and skills to young employees, thereby leading to the sustainable growth of the company.

Going forward, we will continue to actively promote work style reforms, promote diversity, and health management, and continue to create an environment in which each employee can work in a spiritually and socially healthy, vibrant manner.

Contact: Junichi Yamada

Managing Executive Officer in charge of Human Resources Planning Department

TEL: +81-(0)54-273-4932

Financials
Sales 2021 198 B 1 892 M 1 892 M
Net income 2021 9 050 M 86,5 M 86,5 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 128 B 1 218 M 1 219 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 4 130
Free-Float 83,8%
Technical analysis trends TOKAI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 300,00 JPY
Last Close Price 974,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Katsuhiko Tokita President, CEO & Representative Director
Takanori Mamuro Representative Director & Vice President
Mitsuhaya Suzuki Non-Executive Director
Hidetsugu Mizoguchi Director & Managing Executive Officer
Yasuhiro Fukuda Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKAI HOLDINGS CORPORATION-5.07%1 218
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-9.53%4 758
RUBIS-1.69%4 692
GIBSON ENERGY INC.-5.79%2 219
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-8.64%2 148
Z ENERGY LIMITED-7.81%1 104
