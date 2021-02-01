TOKAI : Introduction of 65-year-old retirement age system ～Promoting Work Style Reforms and Utilizing Diversity Human Resources～ (118KB)

February 1, 2021

TOKAI Holdings Corporation

Katsuhiko Tokita, President & CEO

(Code No. 3167 Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Introduction of 65-year-old retirement age system

～Promoting Work Style Reforms and Utilizing Diversity Human Resources～

The TOKAI Group (TOKAI Holdings Corporation, TOKAI Corporation, TOKAI Communications Corporation, Tokai Gas Corporation, TOKAI Cable Network Corporation, TOKAI Management Service Corporation, 6 companies in total) will extend the retirement age from the current 60 years old to 65 years old in April 2021.

Currently, our group has a mandatory retirement age of 60. Employees who reach mandatory retirement age are covered by the Reemployment System, and all employees who wish to be employed continue as fixed-term employment contract employees up to the age of 65.

We have introduced the "65-year-old retirement age system" to promote work style reforms and to utilize diversity human resources. We will use the wealth of knowledge and high-level technologies possessed by veteran employees and pass on technologies and skills to young employees, thereby leading to the sustainable growth of the company.

Going forward, we will continue to actively promote work style reforms, promote diversity, and health management, and continue to create an environment in which each employee can work in a spiritually and socially healthy, vibrant manner.

Contact: Junichi Yamada

Managing Executive Officer in charge of Human Resources Planning Department

TEL: +81-(0)54-273-4932