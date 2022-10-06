TOKAI : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares in Okinawa Cable Network Inc. (Conversion into a Consolidated Subsidiary) (68KB)

Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. TOKAI Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3167   JP3552260006

TOKAI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3167)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-06 am EDT
878.00 JPY   +0.69%
Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares in Okinawa Cable Network Inc. (Conversion into a Consolidated Subsidiary)
PU
09/29TOKAI HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/21Aws Lambda Service Delivery Program Certification : Supporting DX promotion by utilizing serverless architecture (45KB)
PU
TOKAI : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares in Okinawa Cable Network Inc. (Conversion into a Consolidated Subsidiary)

10/06/2022 | 04:42am EDT
September 30, 2022

For Immediate Release

Company Name:

TOKAI Holdings Corporation

Representative Name: Representative Director, President and CEO

Katsuo Oguri

(Code No. 3167, TSE Prime Market)

Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares in Okinawa Cable Network Inc. (Conversion into a

Consolidated Subsidiary)

TOKAI Holdings Corporation (the "Company") announces that TOKAI Cable Network Corporation (Headquarters: Numazu City, Shizuoka Prefecture; President and Representative Director: Mitsuhaya Suzuki; hereinafter referred to as "TCN"), a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, concluded an agreement with Japan CableCast Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku,Tokyo; Chairman, CEO and Representative Director: Hiroshi Fujiwara; hereinafter referred to as "Japan CableCast") on September 30, 2022 with respect to the acquisition of shares in Okinawa Cable Network Inc. (Headquarters: Naha-shi,Okinawa Prefecture; President and Representative Director: Shigetaka Okuma; hereinafter referred to as "Okinawa Cable Network). Details are as follows.

Details

1. Reasons for the share acquisition

The TOKAI Group has been expanding its businesses since the launch of the cable TV business in Shizuoka Prefecture in 1988. As of March 31, 2022, the Group provides broadcasting services and communication services (internet access services) in seven prefectures, namely, Tokyo, Shizuoka, Kanagawa, Chiba, Nagano, Okayama and Miyagi, with the number of users totaling 887,000 for the broadcasting service and 344,000 for the communication service on a Group- wide basis.

Okinawa Cable Network, a cable TV operator serving Naha-shi and its surrounding areas, provides its broadcasting service and/or communication service to approximately 100,000 households. Looking ahead to the future, the operator has been developing new services such as IP broadcasting services (*1) and Hybridcast-based services by leveraging Japan CableCast's technological competences. In addition, it began building an FTTH (Optical fiber)-based infrastructure in Naha-shi (certain areas) and the entire area of Ginowan-shi last year with a view to meeting demand for high-speed internet access services.

The Company believes that solutions such as IP broadcast -based services that Japan CableCast owns will be crucial to the cable TV industry in the future. Based on this view, it will continue developing new services that have to date been facilitated by Okinawa Cable Network, while also developing new services for the cable TV industry in cooperation with Japan CableCast going forward.

It is expected that the share acquisition will not only enable the Company to provide Okinawa Cable Network with expertise that the TOKAI Group has been nurturing for business growth, thereby contributing to the further development of regional communities, but also to drive the cable TV industry's growth through joint operations with Japan CableCast. For these reasons, the Group has decided to move forward with the share acquisition.

2. Overview of Okinawa Cable Network Inc.

(1)

N

a

m

e

Okinawa Cable Network Inc.

(2)

A d

d

r e

s s

1-2-20 Kumoji, Naha, Okinawa

(3)

N a m e a n d t i t l e o f

Shigetaka Okuma, President and Representative Director

r e p r e s e n t a t i v e

(4)

B u s i n e s s

d e s c r i p t i o n

Cable TV broadcasting business, internet access/landline services, and

1

related/incidental services

(5)

S h a r e c a p i t a l

10,000,000 yen

(6)

E s t a b l i s h e d

December 1, 2017

(7)

Number of issued shares

200 shares

(8)

Major shareholders and

Japan CableCast Inc. 100%

ownership percentage

Relationship between the

The Company has no capital, personal or business relationship in particular

(9)

listed company and the

with the relevant company.

r e l e v a n t c o m p a n y

3. Overview of Japan CableCast Inc. (the party from whom the shares are acquired)

(1)

N

a

m

e

Japan CableCast Inc.

(2)

A d

d

r

e

s s

HIBIYA PARKFRONT 9F, 2-1-6Uchisaiwai-cho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

(3)

N a m e a n d t i t l e o f

Hiroshi Fujiwara, Chairman, CEO and Representative Director

r e p r e s e n t a t i v e

Provision of dedicated platforms (and related services) to cable TV operators

(4)

B u s i n e s s

d e s c r i p t i o n

for the delivery of video, audio and data, streaming service of dedicated

channels for cable operators, VNO support services for cable TV operators,

etc.

(5)

S h a r e c a p i t a l

379,309,000 yen

(6)

E s t a b l i s h e d

October 18, 2002

Relationship between the

The Company has no capital, personal or business relationship in particular

(7)

listed company and the

with the relevant company.

r e l e v a n t c o m p a n y

4. Number of shares to be acquired and the state of share ownership before and after the acquisition

Number of shares held

0 shares

(1)

(Number of voting rights: 0)

b e f o r e t h e t r a n s f e r

(Percentage of voting rights: 0%)

140 shares

(2)

Number of shares acquired

(Number of voting rights: 140)

(Ratio to the number of shares issued: 70%)

Number of shares held

140 shares

(3)

(Number of voting rights: 140)

a f t e r t h e t r a n s f e r

(Percentage of voting rights: 70.0%)

5. Schedule

D a t e

o f a g r e e m e n t

September 30, 2022

Date of share transfer

October 11, 2022

6. Future outlook

The Company considers that the impact of the subject matter on consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 will be insignificant.

2

7. Contact for inquiries

Business Alliance Promotion Dept. TOKAI Cable Network Corporation

TEL: 054-253-3400 Reception hours: 10:00 - 17:00

Descriptions of terms (*1) IP broadcasting service

System of transmitting broadcasting services via IP in the FTTH (Optical fiber) environment Japan CableCast and Okinawa Cable Network commenced a demonstration experiment in autumn 2021, using the facilities of Okinawa Cable Network.

(*2) Hybridcast

A next-generation broadcasting service in which television broadcasts and online content described in HTML5 are combined according to control signals, which are embedded in broadcast waves to order the acquisition of online content.

Hybridcast is a registered trademark of NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corporation.

3

Disclaimer

Tokai Holdings Corporation published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 08:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
