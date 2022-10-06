TOKAI : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares in Okinawa Cable Network Inc. (Conversion into a Consolidated Subsidiary) (68KB)

September 30, 2022 For Immediate Release Company Name: TOKAI Holdings Corporation

Representative Name: Representative Director, President and CEO

Katsuo Oguri

(Code No. 3167, TSE Prime Market)

Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares in Okinawa Cable Network Inc. (Conversion into a

Consolidated Subsidiary)

TOKAI Holdings Corporation (the "Company") announces that TOKAI Cable Network Corporation (Headquarters: Numazu City, Shizuoka Prefecture; President and Representative Director: Mitsuhaya Suzuki; hereinafter referred to as "TCN"), a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, concluded an agreement with Japan CableCast Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku,Tokyo; Chairman, CEO and Representative Director: Hiroshi Fujiwara; hereinafter referred to as "Japan CableCast") on September 30, 2022 with respect to the acquisition of shares in Okinawa Cable Network Inc. (Headquarters: Naha-shi,Okinawa Prefecture; President and Representative Director: Shigetaka Okuma; hereinafter referred to as "Okinawa Cable Network). Details are as follows.

Details

1. Reasons for the share acquisition

The TOKAI Group has been expanding its businesses since the launch of the cable TV business in Shizuoka Prefecture in 1988. As of March 31, 2022, the Group provides broadcasting services and communication services (internet access services) in seven prefectures, namely, Tokyo, Shizuoka, Kanagawa, Chiba, Nagano, Okayama and Miyagi, with the number of users totaling 887,000 for the broadcasting service and 344,000 for the communication service on a Group- wide basis.

Okinawa Cable Network, a cable TV operator serving Naha-shi and its surrounding areas, provides its broadcasting service and/or communication service to approximately 100,000 households. Looking ahead to the future, the operator has been developing new services such as IP broadcasting services (*1) and Hybridcast-based services by leveraging Japan CableCast's technological competences. In addition, it began building an FTTH (Optical fiber)-based infrastructure in Naha-shi (certain areas) and the entire area of Ginowan-shi last year with a view to meeting demand for high-speed internet access services.

The Company believes that solutions such as IP broadcast -based services that Japan CableCast owns will be crucial to the cable TV industry in the future. Based on this view, it will continue developing new services that have to date been facilitated by Okinawa Cable Network, while also developing new services for the cable TV industry in cooperation with Japan CableCast going forward.

It is expected that the share acquisition will not only enable the Company to provide Okinawa Cable Network with expertise that the TOKAI Group has been nurturing for business growth, thereby contributing to the further development of regional communities, but also to drive the cable TV industry's growth through joint operations with Japan CableCast. For these reasons, the Group has decided to move forward with the share acquisition.

2. Overview of Okinawa Cable Network Inc.