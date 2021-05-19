TOKAI : Announcement of TOKAI Group Medium-Term Management Plan "IP24"

May 11, 2021

To whom it may concern

TOKAI Holdings Corporation

Katsuhiko Tokita, President & CEO

(Code No. 3167 Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Announcement of TOKAI Group Medium-Term Management Plan "IP24"

(Innovation Plan 2024 "Design the Future Life")

TOKAI Holdings Corporation (hereinafter, the "Company") today announced the formulation of "TOKAI Group Medium-Term Management Plan "IP24" (Innovation Plan 2024 "Design the Future Life")" to cover the four-year period from FY2021 to FY2024. Under the plan, the TOKAI Group aims to be a corporate group that continues to grow sustainably and create people's lifestyles.

The TOKAI Group has been diversifying its businesses, with a focus on lifestyle infrastructure services including liquefied petroleum gas (LP gas) and other energy business, drinking water delivery, Internet and CATV. The COVID-19 pandemic that is still raging around the world and environmental issues such as global warming demand big lifestyle changes at every level, from a reassessment of the way we live to measures for the realization of decarbonization.

With its Corporate Philosophy "For Customers Livelihood Along with the region, together with the earth, we will continue to grow and develop" as an unchanging value, the TOKAI Group will adapt to changes in customers' lifestyles and changes in society and the environment and, while supporting and staying close to customers, aims to evolve into a "Life Design Group" that designs and provides the new lifestyles of the future, ready to take on new challenges.

[Overview of TOKAI Group Medium-Term Management Plan "IP24"]

■ Basic Concept

Aiming to realize the TLC (Total Life Concierge)*1 concept mentioned in its vision, the TOKAI Group will focus on further enhancing its service lineup, aiming to become a Life Design Group 10 years from now. The Company's definition of a Life Design Group is a group that helps solve social issues by designing and proposing the lifestyles customers lead. The IP24 phase is positioned as a phase for laying the foundations for this evolution.

*1 TLC (Total Life Concierge) concept: The Group will provide a comprehensive range of carefully tailored services to help customers live more comfortable lives and aim to improve customer satisfaction.

■ Five Key Messages

Implementation of LNG strategy

Referring to expansion of share in existing areas as local (L), expansion of strategic areas in Japan as National (N), and overseas expansion as global (G), the Group will expand the areas of its business operations to support the Group's growth together with growth in customer numbers. Evolution of TLC concept

The Group will seek to pursue the TLC concept further, with "enhancement of digital marketing" to accurately grasp customer needs and "open innovation," with corporate venture capital at the core, as driving strategies. Stepping up of DX strategy

The Group will focus on a DX strategy utilizing ABCIR+S *2 to drive progress with 1) Implementation of LNG

strategy and 2) Evolution of TLC concept described above across the Group.

*2 ABCIR + S: A strategy for technological innovation of the Group. Coined acronym that stands for AI (A), Big Data (B), Cloud (C), IoT (I), Robotics (R) and Smart Phone (S)