TOKAI : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

May 11, 2021

TOKAI Holdings Corporation

Katsuhiko Tokita, President & CEO

(Securities Code: 3167, Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

Achieved Increased Sales for the Fourth Consecutive Fiscal Year and Generated Record- High Profits for the Third While Expanding Our Customer Base despite Impact from the COVID-19 Pandemic

TOKAI Holdings Corporation (hereinafter, the "Company") today announced its financial results for

the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020-March 31, 2021).

1. Customer count expanded by about 100,000 for the second consecutive fiscal year as the Company continued to expand its earnings base

Previously, the Company was implementing its third medium-term management plan, Innovation Plan 2020 "JUMP," which extended through the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. Under this plan, we actively applied strategies aimed at expanding our earnings base, including investing in M&A and forming business alliances. We also worked to address an ongoing business objective by acquiring additional continuing customers, securing multiple contracts based on the total life concierge (TLC) concept*1, and expanding service areas.

The TOKAI Group provides daily life-related infrastructure that is essential to the livelihood of its customers who are required by the government and administration to continue operating their businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the Group ensured the safety of customers and employees and fulfilled its responsibility to continue providing services by thoroughly implementing measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

We actively conducted remote sales activities that do not involve direct human contact and involved new forms of Internet-based information transmission, business meetings, and telemarketing. As a result, the Group recorded 3,099,000 continuing customers as of March 31, 2021. This continuing customer count exceeded the count at the beginning of the fiscal year (3,003,000) by more than 95,000.

Following an increase of 101,000 continuing customers in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (including 65,000 customers added through M&A), the Company achieved continuing customer growth of about 100,000 for the second consecutive fiscal year.

With net increases of 31,206 (LP and city) gas customers, 43,520 CATV customers, and 12,939 Hikari Collaboration customers, we further expanded our earnings base.