    3167   JP3552260006

TOKAI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3167)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TOKAI : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

05/19/2021 | 02:32am EDT
May 11, 2021

TOKAI Holdings Corporation

Katsuhiko Tokita, President & CEO

(Securities Code: 3167, Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

Achieved Increased Sales for the Fourth Consecutive Fiscal Year and Generated Record- High Profits for the Third While Expanding Our Customer Base despite Impact from the COVID-19 Pandemic

TOKAI Holdings Corporation (hereinafter, the "Company") today announced its financial results for

the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020-March 31, 2021).

1. Customer count expanded by about 100,000 for the second consecutive fiscal year as the Company continued to expand its earnings base

Previously, the Company was implementing its third medium-term management plan, Innovation Plan 2020 "JUMP," which extended through the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. Under this plan, we actively applied strategies aimed at expanding our earnings base, including investing in M&A and forming business alliances. We also worked to address an ongoing business objective by acquiring additional continuing customers, securing multiple contracts based on the total life concierge (TLC) concept*1, and expanding service areas.

The TOKAI Group provides daily life-related infrastructure that is essential to the livelihood of its customers who are required by the government and administration to continue operating their businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the Group ensured the safety of customers and employees and fulfilled its responsibility to continue providing services by thoroughly implementing measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

We actively conducted remote sales activities that do not involve direct human contact and involved new forms of Internet-based information transmission, business meetings, and telemarketing. As a result, the Group recorded 3,099,000 continuing customers as of March 31, 2021. This continuing customer count exceeded the count at the beginning of the fiscal year (3,003,000) by more than 95,000.

Following an increase of 101,000 continuing customers in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (including 65,000 customers added through M&A), the Company achieved continuing customer growth of about 100,000 for the second consecutive fiscal year.

With net increases of 31,206 (LP and city) gas customers, 43,520 CATV customers, and 12,939 Hikari Collaboration customers, we further expanded our earnings base.

2. Sales increased for the fourth consecutive fiscal year and profits reached record- high levels for the third, exceeding forecasts

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, sales reached 196,726 million yen, up 774 million yen,

or 0.4%, year on year, rising for the fourth consecutive fiscal year. Factors contributing to the increase in overall sales were growth in the volume of LP gas sold to households; expansion in our recurring revenue business providing information and communications services to corporate customers; and increases in customer counts within both the CATV and Aqua (bottled drinking water delivery) businesses. These factors offset downward impact incurred from a decline in gas selling prices caused by a decrease in procurement prices for LP gas and city gas (no effect on profit) and the COVID-19pandemic.

On the profit front, some businesses, such as the bridal events and banquet businesses, incurred negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, but this impact was offset by various factors, including an increase in profit from growth in the number of monthly billings caused by higher customer counts in the LP gas, CATV, and Aqua businesses and greater profit from the Information and Communications business for corporate clients. As a result, operating profit rose to 15,226 million yen, up 1,001 million yen, or 7.0% year on year, increasing for the third consecutive fiscal year as all profit lines reached record-highlevels.

Furthermore, all profit lines exceeded corresponding targets in the Company's initial

forecast.

(Millions of yen)

FY03/21 results

FY03/20 results

Forecast

Versus

YoY

(April 1, 2020-

(April 1, 2019-

(announced

forecast

March 31, 2021)

March 31, 2020)

May 8, 2020)

Sales

196,726

195,952

205,300

+774

-8,573

Operating profit

15,226

14,224

15,000

+1,001

+226

Recurring profit

15,312

14,479

14,870

+833

+442

Net income

8,815

8,241

8,460

+574

+355

EPS (yen)

67.32

62.93

64.60

+4.39

+2.72

3. Operating profit grew in the Energy, CATV, and Information and Communications segments, driving the overall increase

The Company recorded profit increases in the mainstay Energy segment as well as in the CATV and Aqua segments thanks to growth in the number of monthly billings that stemmed from a rise in customer count. Profit also increased in the Information and Communications segment due primarily to expansion in AWS and other cloud services associated with the Information and Communications business for corporations.

4. Operating cash flow grew while the Company expanded M&A investment in accordance with growth strategies

Cash provided by operating activities amounted to 32,223 million yen, up 9,688 million yen year on year, due mainly to the increase in operating profit and growth in working capital.

Cash used in investing activities came to 17,068 million yen, growing 4,936 million yen year on year, and consisted primarily of expenditures related to the acquisition of shares performed in association with active M&A investment targeting strategic growth for the Group and to the purchase of businesses.

As a result of these factors, the Company reported positive free cash flow of 15,155 million yen, up 4,751 million yen year on year, as it achieved further improvement in its financial position.

5. Recorded record-high profits for the third consecutive fiscal year and expanded shareholder returns

The Company regards the return of profits to shareholders as one of its most important management issues. Accordingly, it maintains a fundamental policy of continuously providing stable dividends.

Despite impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, results in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 exceeded initial projections as sales increased for the fourth consecutive fiscal year and all profit lines reached record-high levels for the third.

As announced on March 11, 2021, the Company plans to issue a year-end dividend of 16 yen per share, two yen higher than its initial forecast of 14 yen per share, and accordingly

forecasts total annual dividends of 30 yen per share.

(Yen)

Dividends

FY03/21

FY03/20

Interim (end of Q2)

14.00

14.00

Year-end

16.00

14.00

Annual dividend total

30.00

28.00

Total dividend amount (millions of yen)

3,940

3,678

Consolidated dividend payout ratio

44.6%

44.5%

Consolidated DOE

5.6%

5.8%

For details, please see the attached materials, entitled "Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021."

Further, for the Company's earnings announcement for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, please see the following URL: https://www.tokaiholdings.co.jp/english/ir/library/earnings.html

*1 Vision of becoming a TLC: The Group seeks to support the comfortable living of its customers in a comprehensive and detail-oriented way and enhance customer satisfaction through its wide range of services.

Contact: Yoshihiro Taniguchi

Investor Relations Office

TEL: +81-(0)3-5404-2891

Email: overseas_IR@tokaigroup.co.jp

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year

Ended March 31, 2021

TOKAI Holdings Corporation

(Securities Code: 3167)

May 11, 2021

Strong customer base expansion in core businesses

  • As of March 31, 2021, continuing customer count was 3,099,000, up more than 95,000 from 3,003,000 as of April 1, 2020.
  • Earnings bases further expanded in the mainstay gas, CATV, and Hikari Collaboration businesses.

(LP and City) Gas

(Thousands of customers)

+31

+24 744

+22

713

684

FY03/19FY03/20FY03/21

Customer count at end of period

Net increase

Notes: Figures are rounded to the nearest thousand.

Net increases exclude customers added through M&A.

CATV

Hikari Collaboration

+44

+13

+31

+32

1,198

+5

337

327

324

1,063

FY03/19

FY03/20

FY03/21

FY03/19

FY03/20

FY03/21

Customer count at end of period

Customer count at end of period

Net increase

Net increase

1

Factors contributing to net increase in customer count in core businesses

  • Net increase in the gas business grew by 30% year on year along with market expansion in new areas.
  • In the CATV business, communications services customers increased substantially, rising 60% year on year.
  • Net increase was achieved in the Information and Communications business, putting a stop to six consecutive years of net decrease.
  • Net increase was recorded in the Aqua business despite self-imposed business activity curtailment implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net increase

FY03/21

FY03/20

YoY

Factors

(Thousands of customers)

Gas (LP and city gas)

+31

+24

+8

• LP gas-associated increase of 19,000 customers

in existing areas

(Existing areas)

(+19)

(+8)

(+11)

• 11 new LP gas sites added 11,000 customers

CATV

+44

+32

+12

• Customers of communications services increased

(of which,

(+30)

(+18)

(+12)

60% year on year

communications services)

Information and

+24

-26

+50

• Improvement in both new registrations and

Communications

cancellations contributed to an increase in ISP

(of which, ISP)

customers

(+19)

(-34)

(+53)

Aqua

+1

+5

-3

• Recorded a net increase of 1,632 customers in 2H,

offsetting a net decrease of 247 in 1H

Notes: Figures exclude customers added through M&A.

2

Starting in FY03/21, continuing ISP customers in the Information and Communications business include customers with contracts for supplementary ISP services.

Significant increase in monthly billing volume in core businesses

  • We aim to expand customer count, our earnings base, thereby increasing earnings backed by growth in the number of monthly billings.

Monthly billing volume

5,725

(thousands)

3,327

2,007

3,251

3,180

5,344

1,963

1,957 1,956

420,000 (+14.4%)

3,126

5,156

1,944

3,063

5,040

1,190,000 (+26.1%)

160,000 (+8.8%)

1,909

2,908

4,539

1,844

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

2H

FY03/18

FY03/19

FY03/20

FY03/21

FY03/18

FY03/19

FY03/20

FY03/21

FY03/18

FY03/19

FY03/20

FY03/21

LP gas

CATV

Hikari Collaboration

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

