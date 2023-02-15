TOKAI RIKA donates funds for Victims of the Earthquake in South-Eastern Turkey

We extend our deepest sympathies to all that have been affected by the earthquake in South-Eastern Turkey on February 6th 2023, and our sincere hope for the region's speedy recovery.

TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD. (Head Office: Oguchi-cho,Niwa-gun, Aichi, Japan, President: Hiroyoshi Ninoyu) along with three European subsidiaries*, has decided to donate a total of100,000 euros (approximately 14 million yen) to support the recovery of victims affected by the earthquake.

Funds will be sent to victims through Japan Platform, an international emergency humanitarian aid organization.

*European Subsidiaries

TRB Limited

TRCZ s.r.o.

Tokai Rika Belgium N.V.