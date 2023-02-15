Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokai Rika Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6995   JP3566600007

TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.

(6995)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:44:26 2023-02-15 am EST
1479.00 JPY   +0.48%
12:25aTokai Rika : donates funds for Victims of the Earthquake in South-Eastern Turkey
PU
2022TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2022Tokai Rika : New Digital Key-Based Unattended Car Rental System
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TOKAI RIKA : donates funds for Victims of the Earthquake in South-Eastern Turkey

02/15/2023 | 12:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

February 15, 2023

TOKAI RIKA donates funds for Victims of the Earthquake in South-Eastern Turkey

We extend our deepest sympathies to all that have been affected by the earthquake in South-Eastern Turkey on February 6th 2023, and our sincere hope for the region's speedy recovery.

TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD. (Head Office: Oguchi-cho,Niwa-gun, Aichi, Japan, President: Hiroyoshi Ninoyu) along with three European subsidiaries*, has decided to donate a total of100,000 euros (approximately 14 million yen) to support the recovery of victims affected by the earthquake.

Funds will be sent to victims through Japan Platform, an international emergency humanitarian aid organization.

*European Subsidiaries

TRB Limited

TRCZ s.r.o.

Tokai Rika Belgium N.V.

Disclaimer

Tokai Rika Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 05:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.
12:25aTokai Rika : donates funds for Victims of the Earthquake in South-Eastern Turkey
PU
2022TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2022Tokai Rika : New Digital Key-Based Unattended Car Rental System
PU
2022Tokai Rika : FREEKEY Company Car Reservation Service Now Links with Alcohol Testers
PU
2022Tokai Rika : to Establish New Company in Akita, Japan ～Aiming for business expansio..
PU
2022Tokai Rika : Distributor Agreement Signed for FREEKEY Company Car Reservation Service
PU
2022Tokai Rika : to Establish New Plant in India
PU
2022Tokai Rika : and AISAN TECHNOLOGY Sign Contract to Jointly Develop Remote Monitoring and O..
PU
2022As yen tumbles, Japan's automakers take cost burden off their suppliers
RE
2022Tokai Rika : and TAKENAKA CORPORATION, and Two Other Companies Jointly Develop Keyless Sys..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 548 B 4 121 M 4 121 M
Net income 2023 10 840 M 81,5 M 81,5 M
Net cash 2023 36 934 M 278 M 278 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,5x
Yield 2023 4,08%
Capitalization 134 B 1 011 M 1 011 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
EV / Sales 2024 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 20 083
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tokai Rika Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 472,00 JPY
Average target price 1 460,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -0,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroyoshi Ninoyu Executive President & Representative Director
Kouki Sato Representative Director & Manager-Technology
Yasushi Yamanaka Independent Outside Director
Yoshihiro Tanaka Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Shigeru Hayashi Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.2.76%999
DENSO CORPORATION11.11%40 953
APTIV PLC30.03%30 560
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.97%15 968
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.15.27%15 132
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD6.23%14 837