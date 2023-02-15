TOKAI RIKA : donates funds for Victims of the Earthquake in South-Eastern Turkey
02/15/2023 | 12:25am EST
PRESS RELEASE
February 15, 2023
TOKAI RIKA donates funds for Victims of the Earthquake in South-Eastern Turkey
We extend our deepest sympathies to all that have been affected by the earthquake in South-Eastern Turkey on February 6th 2023, and our sincere hope for the region's speedy recovery.
TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD. (Head Office: Oguchi-cho,Niwa-gun, Aichi, Japan, President: Hiroyoshi Ninoyu) along with three European subsidiaries*, has decided to donate a total of100,000 euros (approximately 14 million yen) to support the recovery of victims affected by the earthquake.
Funds will be sent to victims through Japan Platform, an international emergency humanitarian aid organization.
