Securities Code: 6995

June 13, 2024

Dear Shareholders:

Hiroyoshi Ninoyu,

President

TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.

3-260 Toyota, Oguchi-cho,Niwa-gun, Aichi, Japan

Notice of Resolutions of

the 77th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

We would like to express our appreciation for your continuous support.

The following matters were reported and resolved at the 77th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD. (the "Company").

Reports

  1. The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 77th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
  2. The results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board

The contents of the above were duly reported

Resolutions

Proposal No. 1 Election of Six (6) Directors

The proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. Four (4) candidates, namely, Hiroyoshi Ninoyu, Masahiko Sato, Kei Fujioka, and Minako Miyama were reelected, and Katsuyuki Imaeda and Kazushi Ambe were newly elected as Members of the Board and assumed office. Three Directors, namely, Kei Fujioka, Minako Miyama and Kazushi Ambe are "Outside Directors".

Proposal No. 2 Election of Two (2) Audit & Supervisory Board Members

The proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. Minoru Chida was reelected, and Toshiki Akita was newly elected as Audit & Supervisory Board Members and assumed office. Minoru Chida is an "Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member".

Proposal No.3 Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member

The proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. Naoto Uozumi was elected as a substitute Member of the Audit & Supervisory Board and assumed office.

Proposal No. 4 Payment of Bonuses to Directors

The proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. It was decided to pay bonuses to three (3) Directors, excluding Outside Directors, who were incumbent at the end of the 77th fiscal year in the total amount of ¥48,206,000.

At the Board of Director's meeting held after the conclusion of the General Meeting of Shareholders, Representative Directors and Directors with special titles were elected and assumed their respective offices.

Furthermore, at the Audit & Supervisory Board member's meeting held after the conclusion of the General Meeting of Shareholders, Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Members were elected and assumed office.

Accordingly, the Company's Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Corporate Officers are as follows:

Member of the Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members

President, Member of the Board of Directors

Hiroyoshi Ninoyu

Member of the Board of Directors

Masahiko Sato

Member of the Board of Directors

Katsuyuki Imaeda

Member of the Board of Directors

Kei Fujioka

Member of the Board of Directors

Minako Miyama

Member of the Board of Directors

Kazushi Ambe

Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Toshiaki Tsuchiya

Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Toshiki Akita

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Yoshinori Yamada

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Minoru Chida

Notes:

  1. Kei Fujioka, Minako Miyama and Kazushi Ambe are Outside Directors.
  2. Yoshinori Yamada and Minoru Chida are Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members.

Corporate Officers

President

Hiroyoshi Ninoyu *

Executive Vice President

Masahiko Sato*

Corporate Officer

Kazuhiro Ikai

Corporate Officer

Toshiki Nogami

Corporate Officer

Taketoshi Sakurai

Corporate Officer

Katsuyuki Imaeda*

Corporate Officer

Koichiro Yamagishi

Corporate Officer

Satoru Ishida

Corporate Officer

Sumikazu Sasaki

Note: The asterisk (*) indicates that the officer doubles as a Member of the Board of Directors.

