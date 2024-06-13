Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
Securities Code: 6995
June 13, 2024
Dear Shareholders:
Hiroyoshi Ninoyu,
President
TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.
3-260 Toyota, Oguchi-cho,Niwa-gun, Aichi, Japan
Notice of Resolutions of
the 77th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
We would like to express our appreciation for your continuous support.
The following matters were reported and resolved at the 77th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD. (the "Company").
Reports
- The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 77th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
- The results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board
The contents of the above were duly reported
Resolutions
Proposal No. 1 Election of Six (6) Directors
The proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. Four (4) candidates, namely, Hiroyoshi Ninoyu, Masahiko Sato, Kei Fujioka, and Minako Miyama were reelected, and Katsuyuki Imaeda and Kazushi Ambe were newly elected as Members of the Board and assumed office. Three Directors, namely, Kei Fujioka, Minako Miyama and Kazushi Ambe are "Outside Directors".
Proposal No. 2 Election of Two (2) Audit & Supervisory Board Members
The proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. Minoru Chida was reelected, and Toshiki Akita was newly elected as Audit & Supervisory Board Members and assumed office. Minoru Chida is an "Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member".
Proposal No.3 Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member
The proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. Naoto Uozumi was elected as a substitute Member of the Audit & Supervisory Board and assumed office.
Proposal No. 4 Payment of Bonuses to Directors
The proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. It was decided to pay bonuses to three (3) Directors, excluding Outside Directors, who were incumbent at the end of the 77th fiscal year in the total amount of ¥48,206,000.
At the Board of Director's meeting held after the conclusion of the General Meeting of Shareholders, Representative Directors and Directors with special titles were elected and assumed their respective offices.
Furthermore, at the Audit & Supervisory Board member's meeting held after the conclusion of the General Meeting of Shareholders, Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Members were elected and assumed office.
Accordingly, the Company's Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Corporate Officers are as follows:
Member of the Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members
President, Member of the Board of Directors
Hiroyoshi Ninoyu
Member of the Board of Directors
Masahiko Sato
Member of the Board of Directors
Katsuyuki Imaeda
Member of the Board of Directors
Kei Fujioka
Member of the Board of Directors
Minako Miyama
Member of the Board of Directors
Kazushi Ambe
Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Toshiaki Tsuchiya
Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Toshiki Akita
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Yoshinori Yamada
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Minoru Chida
Notes:
- Kei Fujioka, Minako Miyama and Kazushi Ambe are Outside Directors.
- Yoshinori Yamada and Minoru Chida are Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
Corporate Officers
President
Hiroyoshi Ninoyu *
Executive Vice President
Masahiko Sato*
Corporate Officer
Kazuhiro Ikai
Corporate Officer
Toshiki Nogami
Corporate Officer
Taketoshi Sakurai
Corporate Officer
Katsuyuki Imaeda*
Corporate Officer
Koichiro Yamagishi
Corporate Officer
Satoru Ishida
Corporate Officer
Sumikazu Sasaki
Note: The asterisk (*) indicates that the officer doubles as a Member of the Board of Directors.
