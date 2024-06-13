Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Securities Code: 6995

June 13, 2024

Dear Shareholders:

Hiroyoshi Ninoyu,

President

TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.

3-260 Toyota, Oguchi-cho,Niwa-gun, Aichi, Japan

Notice of Resolutions of

the 77th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

We would like to express our appreciation for your continuous support.

The following matters were reported and resolved at the 77th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD. (the "Company").

Reports

The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 77th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) The results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board

The contents of the above were duly reported

Resolutions

Proposal No. 1 Election of Six (6) Directors

The proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. Four (4) candidates, namely, Hiroyoshi Ninoyu, Masahiko Sato, Kei Fujioka, and Minako Miyama were reelected, and Katsuyuki Imaeda and Kazushi Ambe were newly elected as Members of the Board and assumed office. Three Directors, namely, Kei Fujioka, Minako Miyama and Kazushi Ambe are "Outside Directors".

Proposal No. 2 Election of Two (2) Audit & Supervisory Board Members

The proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. Minoru Chida was reelected, and Toshiki Akita was newly elected as Audit & Supervisory Board Members and assumed office. Minoru Chida is an "Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member".

Proposal No.3 Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member

The proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. Naoto Uozumi was elected as a substitute Member of the Audit & Supervisory Board and assumed office.

Proposal No. 4 Payment of Bonuses to Directors

The proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. It was decided to pay bonuses to three (3) Directors, excluding Outside Directors, who were incumbent at the end of the 77th fiscal year in the total amount of ¥48,206,000.

- 1 -