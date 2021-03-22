【Delayed】Re:The Reshuffle of Representative Directors and a Director
We, Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc., decided preliminarily on the reshuffle of representative directors and a director at our Board of Directors Meeting held today as in the following. This preliminary decision made today is subject to the formal approval of the Regular General Shareholders Meeting to be held sometime in late June 2021, and it will be further approved by the Board of Directors Meeting to be held on the same day after the said shareholders Meeting with regard to the specific responsibility assigned to each prospective representative director.
1. The Reshuffle of Representative Directors
（１）The Reshuffle (to be effective after the 109thOrdinary General Shareholders Meeting that is scheduled to be held sometime in late June this year)
New Position
Current Position
Name
Representative Director and Chairman
Representative Director and & Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Tateaki Ishida
Representative Director and President
Representative Director and President of Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.
Ichiro Goda
Resignation
Representative Director and Deputy President & Chief Information Officer, and Head of IT Group
Masahide Kawamoto
（２）Career Record of the New Representative Director
Name (Date of Birth)
Profile
Ichiro Goda* (August 24, 1968)
April 1992
The Sanwa Bank, Ltd.
August 2007
The Sumitomo Trust and Banking Co., Ltd.
January 2012
General Manager of Market Development Department Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.
April 2015
General Manager of Strategic Planning Department Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.
April 2016
October 2017
April 2018
Executive Officer, General Manager of Strategic Planning Department Executive Officer, Deputy Head of Strategic Planning Group Managing Executive Officer, Head of Planning and Administration Unit, (Internal Control Supervisory Manager)
Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.
May 2018
Managing Executive Officer, Special Assignment Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.
January 2019
Managing Executive Officer, Head of Planning and Administration Unit and General Manager of Planning Department
Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.
April 2019
Representative Director and President and Head of Sales Supervisory Unit,
May 2020 and until now
Representative Director and President
*Number of the Company shares held by the New Representative Director: 20,200
2. The Reshuffle of Directors
（１）The reshuffle (to be effective after the 109thOrdinary General Shareholders Meeting that is scheduled to be held sometime in late June this year.）
New Position
Current Position
Name
Director PresidentandDeputy
Representative Director and Chairman of Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.
Hideaki Yamane
Resigns (and assumes the position of Representative Director and President of Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.)
Director and Deputy President, Supervising General Planning Group, Strategic Planning Group and Digital Strategy Group
Masataka Sato
