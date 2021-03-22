【Delayed】Re:The Reshuffle of Representative Directors and a Director

5-1, NIHONBASHI 2-CHOME, CHUO-KU, TOKYO 103-6130 JAPAN

Note: This English translation is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

We assume no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other form of damage arising from the translation.

(TSE, NSE: 8616)

March 17, 2021

Re: The Reshuffle of Representative Directors and a Director

We, Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc., decided preliminarily on the reshuffle of representative directors and a director at our Board of Directors Meeting held today as in the following. This preliminary decision made today is subject to the formal approval of the Regular General Shareholders Meeting to be held sometime in late June 2021, and it will be further approved by the Board of Directors Meeting to be held on the same day after the said shareholders Meeting with regard to the specific responsibility assigned to each prospective representative director.

1. The Reshuffle of Representative Directors

（１）The Reshuffle (to be effective after the 109th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting that is scheduled to be held sometime in late June this year)

New Position Current Position Name Representative Director and Chairman Representative Director and & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tateaki Ishida Representative Director and President Representative Director and President of Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd. Ichiro Goda Resignation Representative Director and Deputy President & Chief Information Officer, and Head of IT Group Masahide Kawamoto

（２）Career Record of the New Representative Director

Name (Date of Birth) Profile Ichiro Goda* (August 24, 1968) April 1992 The Sanwa Bank, Ltd. August 2007 The Sumitomo Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. January 2012 General Manager of Market Development Department Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd. April 2015 General Manager of Strategic Planning Department Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc. April 2016 October 2017 April 2018 Executive Officer, General Manager of Strategic Planning Department Executive Officer, Deputy Head of Strategic Planning Group Managing Executive Officer, Head of Planning and Administration Unit, (Internal Control Supervisory Manager) Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd. May 2018 Managing Executive Officer, Special Assignment Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc. January 2019 Managing Executive Officer, Head of Planning and Administration Unit and General Manager of Planning Department Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd. April 2019 Representative Director and President and Head of Sales Supervisory Unit, May 2020 and until now Representative Director and President

*Number of the Company shares held by the New Representative Director: 20,200

2. The Reshuffle of Directors

（１）The reshuffle (to be effective after the 109th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting that is scheduled to be held sometime in late June this year.）

New Position Current Position Name Director PresidentandDeputy Representative Director and Chairman of Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd. Hideaki Yamane Resigns (and assumes the position of Representative Director and President of Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.) Director and Deputy President, Supervising General Planning Group, Strategic Planning Group and Digital Strategy Group Masataka Sato

(end)

