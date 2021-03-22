【Delayed】Re:The Reshuffle of Representative Directors and a Director

Log in
5-1, NIHONBASHI 2-CHOME, CHUO-KU, TOKYO 103-6130 JAPAN

Note: This English translation is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

We assume no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other form of damage arising from the translation.

(TSE, NSE: 8616)

March 17, 2021

Re: The Reshuffle of Representative Directors and a Director

We, Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc., decided preliminarily on the reshuffle of representative directors and a director at our Board of Directors Meeting held today as in the following. This preliminary decision made today is subject to the formal approval of the Regular General Shareholders Meeting to be held sometime in late June 2021, and it will be further approved by the Board of Directors Meeting to be held on the same day after the said shareholders Meeting with regard to the specific responsibility assigned to each prospective representative director.

1. The Reshuffle of Representative Directors

（１）The Reshuffle (to be effective after the 109th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting that is scheduled to be held sometime in late June this year)

New Position

Current Position

Name

Representative Director and Chairman

Representative Director and & Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Tateaki Ishida

Representative Director and President

Representative Director and President of Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.

Ichiro Goda

Resignation

Representative Director and Deputy President & Chief Information Officer, and Head of IT Group

Masahide Kawamoto

（２）Career Record of the New Representative Director

Name (Date of Birth)

Profile

Ichiro Goda* (August 24, 1968)

April 1992

The Sanwa Bank, Ltd.

August 2007

The Sumitomo Trust and Banking Co., Ltd.

January 2012

General Manager of Market Development Department Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.

April 2015

General Manager of Strategic Planning Department Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.

April 2016

October 2017

April 2018

Executive Officer, General Manager of Strategic Planning Department Executive Officer, Deputy Head of Strategic Planning Group Managing Executive Officer, Head of Planning and Administration Unit, (Internal Control Supervisory Manager)

Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.

May 2018

Managing Executive Officer, Special Assignment Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.

January 2019

Managing Executive Officer, Head of Planning and Administration Unit and General Manager of Planning Department

Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.

April 2019

Representative Director and President and Head of Sales Supervisory Unit,

May 2020 and until now

Representative Director and President

*Number of the Company shares held by the New Representative Director: 20,200

2. The Reshuffle of Directors

（１）The reshuffle (to be effective after the 109th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting that is scheduled to be held sometime in late June this year.

New Position

Current Position

Name

Director PresidentandDeputy

Representative Director and Chairman of Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.

Hideaki Yamane

Resigns (and assumes the position of Representative Director and President of Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.)

Director and Deputy President, Supervising General Planning Group, Strategic Planning Group and Digital Strategy Group

Masataka Sato

(end)

Contact: +81-(0)3-3517-8618, Corporate Communications, Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.

Disclaimer

Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 09:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
