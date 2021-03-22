【Delayed】 Re:Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Announces the Reshuffle of Representative Directors of Tokai Tokyo Securities
(TSE, NSE: 8616)
March 17, 2021
Re:Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Announces the Reshuffle of Representative Directors of its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Tokai Tokyo
Securities
Tokai Tokyo Securities, CO., Ltd., our wholly owned subsidiary (the Subsidiary hereafter), decided preliminarily on the reshuffle of representative directors at its Board of Directors Meeting held today as in the following.
This preliminary decision made today is subject to the formal approval by the Subsidiary's Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting that is scheduled to be held sometime in late June 2021, and it will be further approved by the Subsidiary's Board of Directors Meeting to be held on the same day after the shareholders Meeting with regard to the specific responsibility assigned to each prospective representative director.
1. Reshuffle of the Representative Directors（to be effective after the 13thOrdinary General Shareholders Meeting that is scheduled to be held sometime in late June）
New Position
Current Position
Name
Representative Director and President
Director and Deputy President of Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.
Masataka Sato
Representative Director and Deputy President, assuming the responsibility of the Head of the Global Market Company
Director and Deputy President of Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd., assuming the responsibilities of the Head of Global Market Company and the Head of Platform Division
Mikio Fujii
Director (and Representative Director and President of Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.)
Representative Director and President of Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.
Ichiro Goda
Resignation from the current position (and becoming Director and Deputy President of Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.)
Representative Director and Chairman of Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.
Hideaki Yamane
＜Reference Information＞
・Career Record of New Representative Directors
Name (Date of Birth)
Profile
Masataka Sato (January 30, 1961)
April 1983
April 2004
April 2008
November 2010
October 2011
April 2012
April 2013
October 2013
April 2014
April 2015
April 2016
April 2017
April 2018
April 2019
May 2020
June 2020 and until now
The Tokai Bank, Ltd.
General Manager, Asset Finance Team, UFJ Bank, Ltd.
Branch Manager, Komaki Branch, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. Deputy Head of Investment Banking Unit Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.
Deputy Head of Corporate Solution Unit Deputy Head of Corporate Finance Unit
General Manager, General Planning Department and Financial Planning Department
Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.
Executive Officer, Deputy Head of General Planning Group, General Manager of General Planning Department and Financial Planning Department Executive Officer, Deputy Head of General Planning Group
Managing Executive Officer, Head of General Planning Group
Managing Executive Officer, Head of Corporate Finance Unit
Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.
Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head of Retail Sales Unit
Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head of Retail Company
Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head of Strategic Planning Group
Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.
Senior Managing Executive Officer, Deputy President Supervising General Planning Group, Strategic Planning Group and Digital Strategy Group
Director, Deputy President, Supervising General Planning Group, Strategic Planning Group, Digital Strategy Group
Mikio Fujii (February 26, 1958）
April 1981
February 2000
December 2001
June 2007
January 2008
June 2009
April 2011
June 2012
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. Toyota Motor CorporationSenior Managing Director
Toyota Financial Services Securities Corporation (CurrentlyTokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.) Director
Toyota Financial Services CorporationSPARX Group Co., Ltd.
Representative Director and Deputy President Representative Director and Deputy President SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd. Director
SPARX Group Co., Ltd.
June 2016
July 2016
April 2017
April 2019
March 2021 and until now
Adviser
Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.
Senior Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Head of Strategic Planning Group
Senior Managing Executive Officer and Head of General Planning Group
Director and Deputy President, Head of Investment Banking Company
Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.
Director and Deputy President, Head of Global Market Company and Head of Platform Division
