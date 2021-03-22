Log in
TOKAI TOKYO FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(8616)
【Delayed】 Re:Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Announces the Reshuffle of Representative Directors of Tokai Tokyo Securities

03/22/2021
Press Release

5-1, NIHONBASHI 2-CHOME, CHUO-KU, TOKYO 103-6130 JAPAN

Note: This English translation is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

We assume no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other form of damage arising from the translation.

(TSE, NSE: 8616)

March 17, 2021

Re:Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Announces the Reshuffle of Representative Directors of its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Tokai Tokyo

Securities

Tokai Tokyo Securities, CO., Ltd., our wholly owned subsidiary (the Subsidiary hereafter), decided preliminarily on the reshuffle of representative directors at its Board of Directors Meeting held today as in the following.

This preliminary decision made today is subject to the formal approval by the Subsidiary's Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting that is scheduled to be held sometime in late June 2021, and it will be further approved by the Subsidiary's Board of Directors Meeting to be held on the same day after the shareholders Meeting with regard to the specific responsibility assigned to each prospective representative director.

1. Reshuffle of the Representative Directorsto be effective after the 13th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting that is scheduled to be held sometime in late June

New Position

Current Position

Name

Representative Director and President

Director and Deputy President of Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.

Masataka Sato

Representative Director and Deputy President, assuming the responsibility of the Head of the Global Market Company

Director and Deputy President of Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd., assuming the responsibilities of the Head of Global Market Company and the Head of Platform Division

Mikio Fujii

Director (and Representative Director and President of Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.)

Representative Director and President of Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.

Ichiro Goda

Resignation from the current position (and becoming Director and Deputy President of Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.)

Representative Director and Chairman of Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.

Hideaki Yamane

Reference Information

Career Record of New Representative Directors

Name (Date of Birth)

Profile

Masataka Sato (January 30, 1961)

April 1983

April 2004

April 2008

November 2010

October 2011

April 2012

April 2013

October 2013

April 2014

April 2015

April 2016

April 2017

April 2018

April 2019

May 2020

June 2020 and until now

The Tokai Bank, Ltd.

General Manager, Asset Finance Team, UFJ Bank, Ltd.

Branch Manager, Komaki Branch, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. Deputy Head of Investment Banking Unit Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.

Deputy Head of Corporate Solution Unit Deputy Head of Corporate Finance Unit

General Manager, General Planning Department and Financial Planning Department

Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.

Executive Officer, Deputy Head of General Planning Group, General Manager of General Planning Department and Financial Planning Department Executive Officer, Deputy Head of General Planning Group

Managing Executive Officer, Head of General Planning Group

Managing Executive Officer, Head of Corporate Finance Unit

Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.

Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head of Retail Sales Unit

Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head of Retail Company

Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head of Strategic Planning Group

Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.

Senior Managing Executive Officer, Deputy President Supervising General Planning Group, Strategic Planning Group and Digital Strategy Group

Director, Deputy President, Supervising General Planning Group, Strategic Planning Group, Digital Strategy Group

Mikio Fujii (February 26, 1958

April 1981

February 2000

December 2001

June 2007

January 2008

June 2009

April 2011

June 2012

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. Toyota Motor Corporation Senior Managing Director

Toyota Financial Services Securities Corporation (Currently Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.) Director

Toyota Financial Services Corporation SPARX Group Co., Ltd.

Representative Director and Deputy President Representative Director and Deputy President SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd. Director

SPARX Group Co., Ltd.

June 2016

July 2016

April 2017

April 2019

March 2021 and until now

Adviser

Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.

Senior Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Head of Strategic Planning Group

Senior Managing Executive Officer and Head of General Planning Group

Director and Deputy President, Head of Investment Banking Company

Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.

Director and Deputy President, Head of Global Market Company and Head of Platform Division

(end)

Contact: +81-(0)3-3517-8618, Corporate Communications, Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.

Disclaimer

Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 09:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
