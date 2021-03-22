【Delayed】 Re:Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Announces the Reshuffle of Representative Directors of Tokai Tokyo Securities

Press Release

Tokai Tokyo Securities, CO., Ltd., our wholly owned subsidiary (the Subsidiary hereafter), decided preliminarily on the reshuffle of representative directors at its Board of Directors Meeting held today as in the following.

This preliminary decision made today is subject to the formal approval by the Subsidiary's Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting that is scheduled to be held sometime in late June 2021, and it will be further approved by the Subsidiary's Board of Directors Meeting to be held on the same day after the shareholders Meeting with regard to the specific responsibility assigned to each prospective representative director.

1. Reshuffle of the Representative Directors（to be effective after the 13th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting that is scheduled to be held sometime in late June）

New Position Current Position Name Representative Director and President Director and Deputy President of Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc. Masataka Sato Representative Director and Deputy President, assuming the responsibility of the Head of the Global Market Company Director and Deputy President of Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd., assuming the responsibilities of the Head of Global Market Company and the Head of Platform Division Mikio Fujii Director (and Representative Director and President of Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.) Representative Director and President of Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd. Ichiro Goda Resignation from the current position (and becoming Director and Deputy President of Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.) Representative Director and Chairman of Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd. Hideaki Yamane

・Career Record of New Representative Directors

Name (Date of Birth) Profile Masataka Sato (January 30, 1961) April 1983 April 2004 April 2008 November 2010 October 2011 April 2012 April 2013 October 2013 April 2014 April 2015 April 2016 April 2017 April 2018 April 2019 May 2020 June 2020 and until now The Tokai Bank, Ltd. General Manager, Asset Finance Team, UFJ Bank, Ltd. Branch Manager, Komaki Branch, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. Deputy Head of Investment Banking Unit Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd. Deputy Head of Corporate Solution Unit Deputy Head of Corporate Finance Unit General Manager, General Planning Department and Financial Planning Department Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc. Executive Officer, Deputy Head of General Planning Group, General Manager of General Planning Department and Financial Planning Department Executive Officer, Deputy Head of General Planning Group Managing Executive Officer, Head of General Planning Group Managing Executive Officer, Head of Corporate Finance Unit Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd. Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head of Retail Sales Unit Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head of Retail Company Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head of Strategic Planning Group Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc. Senior Managing Executive Officer, Deputy President Supervising General Planning Group, Strategic Planning Group and Digital Strategy Group Director, Deputy President, Supervising General Planning Group, Strategic Planning Group, Digital Strategy Group Mikio Fujii (February 26, 1958） April 1981 February 2000 December 2001 June 2007 January 2008 June 2009 April 2011 June 2012 Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. Toyota Motor Corporation Senior Managing Director Toyota Financial Services Securities Corporation (Currently Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.) Director Toyota Financial Services Corporation SPARX Group Co., Ltd. Representative Director and Deputy President Representative Director and Deputy President SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd. Director SPARX Group Co., Ltd. June 2016 July 2016 April 2017 April 2019 March 2021 and until now Adviser Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc. Senior Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Head of Strategic Planning Group Senior Managing Executive Officer and Head of General Planning Group Director and Deputy President, Head of Investment Banking Company Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd. Director and Deputy President, Head of Global Market Company and Head of Platform Division

