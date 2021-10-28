Log in
Consolidated Financial Summary (for the six months ended September 30, 2021)

10/28/2021 | 11:28pm EDT
Member of the Financial Accounting Standards Foundation

Consolidated Financial Summary (for the six months ended September 30, 2021)

October 29, 2021

Company Name:

Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.

Stock Listings:

First sections of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange

Stock Code:

8616

URL: http://www.tokaitokyo-fh.jp/

Representative:

Ichirou Gouda, President

Contact:

Junichi Takahashi

General Manager - Finance Planning Department

Telephone: +81-(0)3-3517-8391

Expected date for submission of quarterly report:

November 15, 2021

Scheduled day of commencing dividend payment:

November 25, 2021

Supplementary explanation documents for quarterly earnings: Yes

Quarterly results briefing planned:

Yes (for financial analysts and institutional investors)

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen and those in parentheses are negative figures.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021

(1) Consolidated Results of Operation

(Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change.)

Operating revenue

Net operating revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Six months ended

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

September 30,2021

40,543

25.5

39,428

27.5

5,654

77.8

7,113

76.7

9,910

267.2

September 30,2020

32,298

12.8

30,921

11.6

3,180

4,025

2,698

318.5

(Note) Comprehensive income

Six-month period ended September 30, 2021: 10,215 million yen [221.8%]

Six-month period ended September 30, 2020: 3,174 million yen [-]

Net income per share

Diluted net income

per share

Six months ended

yen

yen

September 30,2021

39.90

39.80

September 30,2020

10.87

(Note) We post no figure of diluted net income per share for the 2nd Quarter of FYE March 2021 as the Company has no potential stock that has dilution effect.

(Note) From the 1st Quarter of FYE March, 2022 the Company has made changes in the presentation method. Therefore, the operating income of previous year's consolidated results of operation reflect that.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of

million yen

million yen

%

yen

September 30,2021

1,521,658

184,651

11.3

692.23

March 31,2021

1,416,569

172,684

11.7

666.65

(Reference) Shareholders' equity September 30, 2021: 171,924 million yen March 31, 2021: 165,572 million yen

2. Dividends

(Base date)

Dividend per share

End of

End of

End of

End of year

Annual

first quarter

second quarter

third quarter

Fiscal year

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Ended March 31, 2021

8.00

14.00

22.00

Ending March 31, 2022

10.00

Ending March 31, 2022

(Forecast)

(Note) 1) Revision to the dividend forecast that has been disclosed lastly: None

2) The dividend of 8.00 yen at the end of second quarter for the year ending March 31, 2021 includes commemorative dividend

of 2.00 yen.

3) The dividend of 14.00 yen at the end of year for the year ended March 31, 2021 includes commemorative dividend of 2.00 yen.

4) Dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 has not been determined.

3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

The Group operates principally in the financial instruments business, and its operating results are likely to be affected by market fluctuations. Due to such nature of its business and consequential difficulty in predicting its performance, the Group does not disclose the forecast of operating results.

  • Notes
    1. Important Changes in Subsidiaries during the Term (Changes Pursuant to the Subsidiaries that Lead to a Change in the Scope of

Consolidation): Yes

New : 2 companies (ACE Securities Co.,Ltd. , Maruhachi Securities Co.,Ltd. )

Exclusion : None

  1. Application of Special Accounting Treatments in Preparing Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: None
  2. Changes in Accounting Policies or Estimates and Retrospective Restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies in accordance with revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than item 1) above: None
    3. Change in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatements: None
  4. Number of Shares Issued (Common Stock)
    1. Number of shares issued at the end of the term including treasury shares

As of September 30, 2021:

260,582,115

As of March 31, 2021:

260,582,115

2)

Number of treasury shares at the end of the term

As of September 30, 2021:

12,219,364

As of March 31, 2021:

12,218,314

3)

Average number of shares outstanding (for the six months)

Six months ended September 30, 2021: 248,363,202

Six months ended September 30, 2020: 248,365,274

  • This consolidated financial summary is not subject to certified public accountant's or audit corporation's review.
  • Note to proper use of forecast of operating results and other special remarks

Dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 have not been determined because it is difficult to forecast operating results, as described similarly in "3.Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2021.''

* How to view supplementary explanation documents for quarterly earnings

Supplementary explanation documents for quarterly earnings will be available on both Timely Disclosure network and our website on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unit: million yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

83,589

82,546

Cash segregated as deposits

83,622

77,923

Cash segregated as deposits for customers

80,800

74,900

Cash segregated as deposits for others

2,821

3,023

Trading products

588,098

585,984

Trading securities and other

583,391

581,071

Derivatives

4,706

4,912

Margin transaction assets

100,450

156,177

Loans on margin transactions

34,362

47,100

Cash collateral pledged for securities borrowing on margin

66,087

109,077

transactions

Loans secured by securities

407,829

443,453

Cash collateral pledged for securities borrowed

28,756

49,818

Loans on Gensaki transactions

379,072

393,634

Advances paid

8,395

563

Short-term guarantee deposits

37,915

62,594

Short-term loans receivable

14,492

25,068

Accrued income

4,189

5,139

Other

14,196

9,435

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(101)

(105)

Total current assets

1,342,676

1,448,780

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

10,740

10,951

Intangible assets

5,594

6,409

Investments and other assets

57,557

55,516

Investment securities

48,155

42,682

Long-term guarantee deposits

3,862

5,484

Deferred tax assets

35

68

Retirement benefit asset

4,446

6,307

Other

1,423

1,329

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(364)

(355)

Total non-current assets

73,893

72,878

Total assets

1,416,569

1,521,658

1

(Unit: million yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trading products

379,293

367,622

Trading securities and other

370,371

356,920

Derivatives

8,921

10,702

Trade date accrual

9,240

14,806

Margin transaction liabilities

11,555

15,815

Borrowings on margin transactions

9,128

13,469

Cash received for securities lending on margin transactions

2,426

2,345

Borrowings secured by securities

368,671

397,611

Cash received on debt credit transaction of securities

4,123

37,393

Borrowings on Gensaki transactions

364,547

360,217

Deposits received

72,419

92,578

Guarantee deposits received

12,626

14,785

Short-term borrowings

244,786

277,055

Short-term bonds payable

16,000

16,000

Current portion of bonds payable

17,510

20,154

Income taxes payable

2,414

977

Provision for bonuses

2,283

2,214

Provision for directors' bonuses

57

26

Other

6,214

7,482

Total current liabilities

1,143,073

1,227,130

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

11,863

16,895

Long-term borrowings

84,200

87,600

Deferred tax liabilities

1,290

1,879

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)

92

102

Retirement benefit liability

163

223

Other

2,566

2,475

Total non-current liabilities

100,176

109,175

Reserves under special laws

Reserve for financial instruments transaction liabilities

635

701

Total reserves under special laws

635

701

Total liabilities

1,243,884

1,337,006

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

36,000

36,000

Capital surplus

24,587

24,587

Retained earnings

107,390

113,824

Treasury shares

(5,292)

(5,293)

Total shareholders' equity

162,685

169,118

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Total accumulated other comprehensive income Share acquisition rights

Non-controlling interests Total net assets

Total liabilities and net assets

1,490

1,234

(571)

(159)

1,967

1,730

2,886

2,805

442

471

6,669

12,256

172,684

184,651

1,416,569

1,521,658

2

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income
    (Six months ended September 30)

(Unit: million yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

Operating revenue

Commission received Brokerage commission

Commission for underwriting, secondary distribution and solicitation for selling and others for professional investors

Fee for offering, secondary distribution and solicitation for selling and others for professional investors

14,671

19,147

6,723

7,035

481

747

2,716

5,470

Other fees received

4,750

5,894

Net trading income

16,012

17,582

Financial revenue

1,614

3,813

Total operating revenue

32,298

40,543

Financial expenses

1,377

1,115

Net operating revenue

30,921

39,428

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Trading related expenses

4,694

6,402

Personnel expenses

13,400

16,085

Real estate expenses

3,376

3,875

Office expenses

3,253

4,100

Depreciation

1,516

1,389

Taxes and dues

669

901

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

6

Other

822

1,017

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

27,740

33,773

Operating income

3,180

5,654

Non-operating income

Dividend income

172

282

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

345

957

Gain on investments in investment partnerships

381

281

Other

103

92

Total non-operating income

1,002

1,614

Non-operating expenses

Loss on investments in investment partnerships

145

115

Foreign exchange losses

8

6

Other

4

33

Total non-operating expenses

157

155

Ordinary income

4,025

7,113

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

