Consolidated Financial Summary (for the six months ended September 30, 2021)

Supplementary explanation documents for quarterly earnings: Yes
Quarterly results briefing planned:
Yes (for financial analysts and institutional investors)
(Figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen and those in parentheses are negative figures.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021
(1) Consolidated Results of Operation
(Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change.)
Operating revenue
Net operating revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
September 30,2021
40,543
25.5
39,428
27.5
5,654
77.8
7,113
76.7
9,910
267.2
September 30,2020
32,298
12.8
30,921
11.6
3,180
－
4,025
－
2,698
318.5
(Note) Comprehensive income
Six-month period ended September 30, 2021: 10,215 million yen [221.8%]
Six-month period ended September 30, 2020: 3,174 million yen [-]
Net income per share
Diluted net income
per share
Six months ended
yen
yen
September 30,2021
39.90
39.80
September 30,2020
10.87
－
(Note) We post no figure of diluted net income per share for the 2nd Quarter of FYE March 2021 as the Company has no potential stock that has dilution effect.
(Note) From the 1st Quarter of FYE March, 2022 the Company has made changes in the presentation method. Therefore, the operating income of previous year's consolidated results of operation reflect that.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
As of
million yen
million yen
%
yen
September 30,2021
1,521,658
184,651
11.3
692.23
March 31,2021
1,416,569
172,684
11.7
666.65
(Reference) Shareholders' equity September 30, 2021: 171,924 million yen March 31, 2021: 165,572 million yen
2. Dividends
(Base date)
Dividend per share
End of
End of
End of
End of year
Annual
first quarter
second quarter
third quarter
Fiscal year
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Ended March 31, 2021
－
8.00
－
14.00
22.00
Ending March 31, 2022
－
10.00
Ending March 31, 2022
－
－
－
(Forecast)
(Note) 1) Revision to the dividend forecast that has been disclosed lastly: None
2) The dividend of 8.00 yen at the end of second quarter for the year ending March 31, 2021 includes commemorative dividend
of 2.00 yen.
3) The dividend of 14.00 yen at the end of year for the year ended March 31, 2021 includes commemorative dividend of 2.00 yen.
4) Dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 has not been determined.
3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
The Group operates principally in the financial instruments business, and its operating results are likely to be affected by market fluctuations. Due to such nature of its business and consequential difficulty in predicting its performance, the Group does not disclose the forecast of operating results.
Notes
Important Changes in Subsidiaries during the Term (Changes Pursuant to the Subsidiaries that Lead to a Change in the Scope of
Application of Special Accounting Treatments in Preparing Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: None
Changes in Accounting Policies or Estimates and Retrospective Restatements
Changes in accounting policies in accordance with revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than item 1) above: None
Change in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatements: None
Number of Shares Issued (Common Stock)
Number of shares issued at the end of the term including treasury shares
As of September 30, 2021:
260,582,115
As of March 31, 2021:
260,582,115
2)
Number of treasury shares at the end of the term
As of September 30, 2021:
12,219,364
As of March 31, 2021:
12,218,314
3)
Average number of shares outstanding (for the six months)
Six months ended September 30, 2021: 248,363,202
Six months ended September 30, 2020: 248,365,274
This consolidated financial summary is not subject to certified public accountant's or audit corporation's review.
Note to proper use of forecast of operating results and other special remarks
Dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 have not been determined because it is difficult to forecast operating results, as described similarly in "3.Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2021.''
* How to view supplementary explanation documents for quarterly earnings
Supplementary explanation documents for quarterly earnings will be available on both Timely Disclosure network and our website on Friday, October 29, 2021.
Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unit: million yen)
As of
As of
March 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
83,589
82,546
Cash segregated as deposits
83,622
77,923
Cash segregated as deposits for customers
80,800
74,900
Cash segregated as deposits for others
2,821
3,023
Trading products
588,098
585,984
Trading securities and other
583,391
581,071
Derivatives
4,706
4,912
Margin transaction assets
100,450
156,177
Loans on margin transactions
34,362
47,100
Cash collateral pledged for securities borrowing on margin
66,087
109,077
transactions
Loans secured by securities
407,829
443,453
Cash collateral pledged for securities borrowed
28,756
49,818
Loans on Gensaki transactions
379,072
393,634
Advances paid
8,395
563
Short-term guarantee deposits
37,915
62,594
Short-term loans receivable
14,492
25,068
Accrued income
4,189
5,139
Other
14,196
9,435
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(101)
(105)
Total current assets
1,342,676
1,448,780
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
10,740
10,951
Intangible assets
5,594
6,409
Investments and other assets
57,557
55,516
Investment securities
48,155
42,682
Long-term guarantee deposits
3,862
5,484
Deferred tax assets
35
68
Retirement benefit asset
4,446
6,307
Other
1,423
1,329
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(364)
(355)
Total non-current assets
73,893
72,878
Total assets
1,416,569
1,521,658
1
(Unit: million yen)
As of
As of
March 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trading products
379,293
367,622
Trading securities and other
370,371
356,920
Derivatives
8,921
10,702
Trade date accrual
9,240
14,806
Margin transaction liabilities
11,555
15,815
Borrowings on margin transactions
9,128
13,469
Cash received for securities lending on margin transactions
2,426
2,345
Borrowings secured by securities
368,671
397,611
Cash received on debt credit transaction of securities
4,123
37,393
Borrowings on Gensaki transactions
364,547
360,217
Deposits received
72,419
92,578
Guarantee deposits received
12,626
14,785
Short-term borrowings
244,786
277,055
Short-term bonds payable
16,000
16,000
Current portion of bonds payable
17,510
20,154
Income taxes payable
2,414
977
Provision for bonuses
2,283
2,214
Provision for directors' bonuses
57
26
Other
6,214
7,482
Total current liabilities
1,143,073
1,227,130
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
11,863
16,895
Long-term borrowings
84,200
87,600
Deferred tax liabilities
1,290
1,879
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)
92
102
Retirement benefit liability
163
223
Other
2,566
2,475
Total non-current liabilities
100,176
109,175
Reserves under special laws
Reserve for financial instruments transaction liabilities
635
701
Total reserves under special laws
635
701
Total liabilities
1,243,884
1,337,006
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
36,000
36,000
Capital surplus
24,587
24,587
Retained earnings
107,390
113,824
Treasury shares
(5,292)
(5,293)
Total shareholders' equity
162,685
169,118
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Total accumulated other comprehensive income Share acquisition rights
Non-controlling interests Total net assets
Total liabilities and net assets
1,490
1,234
(571)
(159)
1,967
1,730
2,886
2,805
442
471
6,669
12,256
172,684
184,651
1,416,569
1,521,658
2
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income
(Six months ended September 30)
(Unit: million yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
Operating revenue
Commission received Brokerage commission
Commission for underwriting, secondary distribution and solicitation for selling and others for professional investors
Fee for offering, secondary distribution and solicitation for selling and others for professional investors
14,671
19,147
6,723
7,035
481
747
2,716
5,470
Other fees received
4,750
5,894
Net trading income
16,012
17,582
Financial revenue
1,614
3,813
Total operating revenue
32,298
40,543
Financial expenses
1,377
1,115
Net operating revenue
30,921
39,428
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Trading related expenses
4,694
6,402
Personnel expenses
13,400
16,085
Real estate expenses
3,376
3,875
Office expenses
3,253
4,100
Depreciation
1,516
1,389
Taxes and dues
669
901
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
6
－
Other
822
1,017
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
27,740
33,773
Operating income
3,180
5,654
Non-operating income
Dividend income
172
282
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
345
957
Gain on investments in investment partnerships
381
281
Other
103
92
Total non-operating income
1,002
1,614
Non-operating expenses
Loss on investments in investment partnerships
145
115
Foreign exchange losses
8
6
Other
4
33
Total non-operating expenses
157
155
Ordinary income
4,025
7,113
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 03:27:04 UTC.