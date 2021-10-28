Member of the Financial Accounting Standards Foundation

Consolidated Financial Summary (for the six months ended September 30, 2021)

October 29, 2021 Company Name: Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc. Stock Listings: First sections of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange Stock Code: 8616 URL: http://www.tokaitokyo-fh.jp/ Representative: Ichirou Gouda, President Contact: Junichi Takahashi General Manager - Finance Planning Department Telephone: +81-(0)3-3517-8391 Expected date for submission of quarterly report: November 15, 2021 Scheduled day of commencing dividend payment: November 25, 2021 Supplementary explanation documents for quarterly earnings: Yes Quarterly results briefing planned: Yes (for financial analysts and institutional investors) (Figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen and those in parentheses are negative figures.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (1) Consolidated Results of Operation (Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change.) Operating revenue Net operating revenue Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Six months ended million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % September 30,2021 40,543 25.5 39,428 27.5 5,654 77.8 7,113 76.7 9,910 267.2 September 30,2020 32,298 12.8 30,921 11.6 3,180 － 4,025 － 2,698 318.5

(Note) Comprehensive income Six-month period ended September 30, 2021: 10,215 million yen [221.8%] Six-month period ended September 30, 2020: 3,174 million yen [-] Net income per share Diluted net income per share Six months ended yen yen September 30,2021 39.90 39.80 September 30,2020 10.87 －

(Note) We post no figure of diluted net income per share for the 2nd Quarter of FYE March 2021 as the Company has no potential stock that has dilution effect.

(Note) From the 1st Quarter of FYE March, 2022 the Company has made changes in the presentation method. Therefore, the operating income of previous year's consolidated results of operation reflect that.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share As of million yen million yen % yen September 30,2021 1,521,658 184,651 11.3 692.23 March 31,2021 1,416,569 172,684 11.7 666.65

(Reference) Shareholders' equity September 30, 2021: 171,924 million yen March 31, 2021: 165,572 million yen

2. Dividends

(Base date) Dividend per share End of End of End of End of year Annual first quarter second quarter third quarter Fiscal year yen yen yen yen yen Ended March 31, 2021 － 8.00 － 14.00 22.00 Ending March 31, 2022 － 10.00 Ending March 31, 2022 － － － (Forecast) (Note) 1) Revision to the dividend forecast that has been disclosed lastly: None 2) The dividend of 8.00 yen at the end of second quarter for the year ending March 31, 2021 includes commemorative dividend

of 2.00 yen.

3) The dividend of 14.00 yen at the end of year for the year ended March 31, 2021 includes commemorative dividend of 2.00 yen.

4) Dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 has not been determined.

3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)