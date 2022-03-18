Re: Termination of the business alliance between our consolidated subsidiaries
We (hereafter "the Company" where appropriate), announce that two of our consolidated subsidiaries, ACE Securities Co., Ltd. ("ACE Securities" hereafter) and Maruhachi Securities Co., Ltd. ("Maruhachi Securities" hereafter) decided respectively at their board of directors' meetings held today to terminate the comprehensive business alliance agreement that was concluded on November 1, 2008. The alliance was designed to strengthen their securities businesses. We set out below the details of the termination.
1. The reason for termination
ACE Securities and Maruhachi Securities established a business alliance to maximize profit and improve customer satisfaction respectively with enhanced operating efficiency. Toward that end, both companies effectively shared the business resources each company possesses such as talent, information, and other resources, and they took advantage of mutual accessibility to a large combined market as a benefit of the alliance.
They decided on the alliance termination at their board of directors' meetings on the following grounds.
Effective May 1, 2022, Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd. and ACE Securities will be merged as surviving entity and expiring entities respectively.
ACE Securities made a decision today at its board of directors' meeting to the effect that ACE RESEARCH INSTITUTE Co., Ltd. (voting rights share: 80% by ACE Securities, 20% by Maruhachi Securities), which provides research information to both ACE Securities and Maruhachi Securities, shall be dissolved on the effective date of April 30, 2022. Further, Maruhachi Securities, at its board of directors' meeting, decided today to terminate an outsourcing agreement with ACE RESEARCH INSTITUTE Co., Ltd. on the effective date of April 30, 2022.
The function such as information supply may be provided by another subsidiary of the Company.
2. Description of the business alliance to be terminated.
The agreement was reached between ACE Securities and Maruhachi Securities to terminate the comprehensive business alliance agreement concerning securities business operations that was concluded on the effective date of November 1, 2008.
Schedule for the termination
The date on which the decision on termination is made by the respective board of directors' meetings: March 18, 2022.
The effective termination date: March 18, 2022
The profile of the company that terminates business alliance
＜ACE Securities＞
(I)
Company Name
ACE Securities Co., Ltd.
(II)
Address
2 Chome 6-11 Honmachi, Chuo Ku, Osaka City
(III)
Name and Position of the
Yoshinori Deguchi, President and Representative
Representative
Director
(IV)
Business
Financial Instruments Business Operator
(V)
Capital Stock
¥8,831,125,000 (as of December 31, 2021)
(VI)
Date of
Incorporation
February 21, 1931
(VII) Large
as of December 31, 2021
Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc., 100% shareholder
shareholder(s)
(VIII)
The relation between the
Company and the ACE Securities ("the subject" hereafter
where appropriate)
Capital Relation
The Company owns 100% voting rights of the subject.
Mr. Satoshi Matsui, a director of the subject,
concurrently served as a Company's Managing Executive
Officer, and Mr. Masaaki Murakami now concurrently
Personnel Relation
serves as an Advisor to the Company, Also, Mr. Ichiro
Goda now concurrently serves as a Director of the
Company. In
addition, Mr. Yoshifumi Ito now
concurrently serves as a Managing Executive Officer of
the Company.
Business Relation
The Company supplies its products to the subject.
Status as Related Party
The subject is
a wholly-owned
subsidiary of the
Company.
(IX)
Business
Performance and
Financial Status of ACE Securities during the Recent
Three-year Period (in million yen unless otherwise noted)
Fiscal Year Ended in:
March 2019
March 2020
March 2021
Consolidated Net Assets
26,874
26,870
28,673
Consolidated Total Assets
37,560
40,128
42,098
Per-share Consolidated Net Assets
4,553.70 Yen
4,589.30 Yen
4,920.26 Yen
Consolidated Operating Revenue
10,050
10,043
11,260
Consolidated Ordinary Income
860
1,248
2,297
Consolidated Net Income Attributable to the
500
830
1,464
Parent Company
Per-share Consolidated Net Income
100.34 Yen
166.63 Yen
293.77 Yen
Dividend Per-share
50.00 Yen
60.00 Yen
0 Yen
＜Maruhachi Securities＞
(I)
Company Name
Maruhachi Securities Co., Ltd.
(II)
Address
2 Chome 4 Shinsakaemachi, Naka Ku, Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture
(III)
Name and Position of the
Takuya Suzuki, President and Representative Director
Representative
(IV)
Business
Financial Instruments Business Operator
(V)
Capital Stock
¥3,751,856,000 (as of December 31, 2021)
(VI)
Date of Incorporation
March 30, 1944
(VII)
ACE Securities Co., Ltd.
43.63%*
Yoshitaka Nakamura
15.11%
Nomura Properties, Inc.
5.45%
Fumiko Nakamura
2.19%
KousukeHosokawa
Major Shareholders and Respective
1.21%
Fund Creation Co., Ltd.
1.03%
Shareholding Ratios (as of September
HideakiYamaguchi
30, 2021)
0.98%
Maruhachi Securities Employee Shareholders'
0.81%
Association
Yasunori Satono
0.58%
(VIII)
Relation between the Company and Maruhachi Securities.
Capital Relation
The Company owns 43.63% of Maruhachi Securities's stocks.
Both Mr. Hiromi Tajima and Mr. Takuya Suzuki, Directors of Maruhachi Securities,
Personnel Relation
were the Company's Managing Executive Directors and Mr. Masato Kozawa was the
Company's Managing Executive Officer.
Business Relation
The Company Group supplies its products to Maruhachi Securities.
Status as Related Party
Maruhachi Securities is a consolidated subsidiary of the Company.
(IX)
Business Performance and Financial
Status of Maruhachi Securities in the Recent Three-year Period (in million yen unless
otherwise noted)
Fiscal Year Ended in:
March 2019
March 2020
March 2021
Net Assets
7,064
6,752
7,346
Total Assets
8,722
8,698
9,957
Per-share Net Assets
1,769.94 Yen
1,691.73 Yen
1,840.71Yen
Operating Revenue
2,898
2,421
3,040
Ordinary Income
548
228
607
Net Income
406
163
413
Per-share Net Income
101.72 Yen
40.90 Yen
103.60 Yen
Dividend Per-share
50.00 Yen
30.00 Yen
50.00 Yen
(Note) The "major shareholders" and "shareholding ratio" described above are the same as those in the "2nd Quarterly Report for the 104th Fiscal Year" submitted on November 12, 2021, by Maruhachi Securities.
The shares of Maruhachi Securities that ACE Securities had possessed (with a shareholding ratio of 43.63%) were transferred to the Company in the form of a dividend in kind on the effective date of November 15, 2021.
5. Future Outlook
The impact on the Company's consolidated performance the matter announced today may cause would be insignificant.
(end)
