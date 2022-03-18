Press Release

March 18, 2022

Re: Termination of the business alliance between our consolidated subsidiaries

We (hereafter "the Company" where appropriate), announce that two of our consolidated subsidiaries, ACE Securities Co., Ltd. ("ACE Securities" hereafter) and Maruhachi Securities Co., Ltd. ("Maruhachi Securities" hereafter) decided respectively at their board of directors' meetings held today to terminate the comprehensive business alliance agreement that was concluded on November 1, 2008. The alliance was designed to strengthen their securities businesses. We set out below the details of the termination.

1. The reason for termination

ACE Securities and Maruhachi Securities established a business alliance to maximize profit and improve customer satisfaction respectively with enhanced operating efficiency. Toward that end, both companies effectively shared the business resources each company possesses such as talent, information, and other resources, and they took advantage of mutual accessibility to a large combined market as a benefit of the alliance.

They decided on the alliance termination at their board of directors' meetings on the following grounds.

Effective May 1, 2022, Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd. and ACE Securities will be merged as surviving entity and expiring entities respectively.

ACE Securities made a decision today at its board of directors' meeting to the effect that ACE RESEARCH INSTITUTE Co., Ltd. (voting rights share: 80% by ACE Securities, 20% by Maruhachi Securities), which provides research information to both ACE Securities and Maruhachi Securities, shall be dissolved on the effective date of April 30, 2022. Further, Maruhachi Securities, at its board of directors' meeting, decided today to terminate an outsourcing agreement with ACE RESEARCH INSTITUTE Co., Ltd. on the effective date of April 30, 2022.

The function such as information supply may be provided by another subsidiary of the Company.

2. Description of the business alliance to be terminated.

The agreement was reached between ACE Securities and Maruhachi Securities to terminate the comprehensive business alliance agreement concerning securities business operations that was concluded on the effective date of November 1, 2008.