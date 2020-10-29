Tokai Tokyo Financial : Consolidated Financial Summary (for the six months ended September 30, 2020)

Supplementary explanation documents for quarterly earnings: Yes
(Figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen and those in parentheses are negative figures.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2020
(1) Consolidated Results of Operation
(Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change.)
Operating revenue
Net operating revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
September 30,2020
32,298
12.8
30,921
11.6
2,939
－
4,025
－
2,698
318.5
September 30,2019
28,638
(20.1)
27,695
(20.2)
(3,017)
－
(2,532)
－
644
(78.9)
(Note) Comprehensive income
Six-month period ended September 30, 2020:
3,174 million yen [-]
Six-month period ended September 30, 2019: (234) million yen [-]
Net income per share
Diluted net income
per share
Six months ended
yen
yen
September 30,2020
10.87
－
September 30,2019
2.56
－
(Note) We post no figure of diluted net income per share as the Company has no potential stock that has dilution effect.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
As of
million yen
million yen
%
yen
September 30,2020
1,450,813
163,819
10.9
637.19
March 31,2020
1,113,313
160,404
14.1
630.24
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
September 30, 2020: 158,254 million yen
March 31, 2020: 156,530 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
(Base date)
End of
End of
End of
End of year
Annual
first quarter
second quarter
third quarter
Fiscal year
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Ended March 31, 2020
－
4.00
－
4.00
8.00
Ending March 31, 2021
－
8.00
Ending March 31, 2021
－
－
－
(Forecast)
(Note) 1) Revision to the dividend forecast that has been disclosed lastly: None
2) The dividend of 8.00 yen at the end of second quarter for the year ending March 31, 2021 includes commemorative dividend for the 20th anniversary of 2.00 yen.
3) Dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 has not been determined.
3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
The Group operates principally in the financial instruments business, and its operating results are likely to be affected by market fluctuations. Due to such nature of its business and consequential difficulty in predicting its performance, the Group does not disclose the forecast of operating results.
Notes
Important Changes in Subsidiaries during the Term (Changes Pursuant to the Subsidiaries that Lead to a Change in the Scope of
Consolidation): None
New : None
Exclusion : None
Application of Special Accounting Treatments in Preparing Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: None
Changes in Accounting Policies or Estimates and Retrospective Restatements
Changes in accounting policies in accordance with revision of accounting standards: None
Changes in accounting policies other than item 1) above: None
Change in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatements: None
Number of Shares Issued (Common Stock)
Number of shares issued at the end of the term including treasury shares
As of September 30, 2020:
260,582,115
As of March 31, 2020:
260,582,115
2)
Number of treasury shares at the end of the term
As of September 30, 2020:
12,217,120
As of March 31, 2020:
12,216,596
3)
Average number of shares outstanding (for the six months)
Six months ended September 30, 2020: 248,365,274
Six months ended September 30, 2019: 251,983,758
This consolidated financial summary is not subject to certified public accountant's or audit corporation's review.
Note to proper use of forecast of operating results and other special remarks
Dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 have not been determined because it is difficult to forecast operating results, as described similarly in "3.Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2020.''
* How to view supplementary explanation documents for quarterly earnings
Supplementary explanation documents for quarterly earnings will be available on both Timely Disclosure network and our website on Friday, October 30, 2020.
Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unit: million yen)
As of
As of
March 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
64,745
67,240
Cash segregated as deposits
51,122
53,121
Cash segregated as deposits for customers
49,300
51,600
Cash segregated as deposits for others
1,821
1,521
Trading products
422,351
570,111
Trading securities and other
407,261
564,143
Derivatives
15,090
5,968
Margin transaction assets
99,267
123,257
Loans on margin transactions
25,777
29,629
Cash collateral pledged for securities borrowing on margin
73,489
93,627
transactions
Loans secured by securities
341,868
500,732
Cash collateral pledged for securities borrowed
31,248
71,985
Loans on Gensaki transactions
310,620
428,747
Advances paid
203
87
Short-term guarantee deposits
47,107
52,345
Short-term loans receivable
2,940
6,134
Accrued income
2,666
2,622
Other
11,296
7,024
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(27)
(32)
Total current assets
1,043,541
1,382,645
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
12,038
11,482
Intangible assets
5,370
5,259
Investments and other assets
52,362
51,425
Investment securities
45,047
44,426
Long-term guarantee deposits
4,112
3,780
Deferred tax assets
252
277
Retirement benefit asset
1,783
1,828
Other
1,527
1,475
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(362)
(364)
Total non-current assets
69,772
68,167
Total assets
1,113,313
1,450,813
(Unit: million yen)
As of
As of
March 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trading products
341,416
501,770
Trading securities and other
330,161
493,588
Derivatives
11,255
8,182
Trade date accrual
44,102
94,910
Margin transaction liabilities
8,943
11,643
Borrowings on margin transactions
6,876
7,666
Cash received for securities lending on margin transactions
2,067
3,976
Borrowings secured by securities
211,557
317,637
Cash received on debt credit transaction of securities
12,239
3,020
Borrowings on Gensaki transactions
199,318
314,617
Deposits received
46,489
55,542
Guarantee deposits received
13,692
13,618
Short-term borrowings
135,680
153,168
Short-term bonds payable
16,000
11,000
Current portion of bonds payable
21,101
19,680
Income taxes payable
695
970
Provision for bonuses
1,521
1,641
Other
12,305
8,841
Total current liabilities
853,507
1,190,426
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
13,496
11,347
Long-term borrowings
81,909
81,601
Deferred tax liabilities
55
38
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)
63
80
Retirement benefit liability
181
173
Other
3,075
2,830
Total non-current liabilities
98,781
96,072
Reserves under special laws
Reserve for financial instruments transaction liabilities
619
495
Total reserves under special laws
619
495
Total liabilities
952,908
1,286,993
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
36,000
36,000
Capital surplus
24,587
24,587
Retained earnings
101,276
102,981
Treasury shares
(5,292)
(5,292)
Total shareholders' equity
156,572
158,277
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(151)
216
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(390)
(597)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
500
358
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(41)
(22)
Share acquisition rights
478
517
Non-controlling interests
3,395
5,047
Total net assets
160,404
163,819
Total liabilities and net assets
1,113,313
1,450,813
