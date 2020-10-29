Tokai Tokyo Financial : Consolidated Financial Summary (for the six months ended September 30, 2020)

Member of the Financial Accounting Standards Foundation

Consolidated Financial Summary (for the six months ended September 30, 2020)

October 30, 2020 Company Name: Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc. Stock Listings: First sections of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange Stock Code: 8616 URL: http://www.tokaitokyo-fh.jp/ Representative: Tateaki Ishida, President & CEO Contact: Junichi Takahashi General Manager - Finance Planning Department Telephone: +81-(0)3-3517-8391 Expected date for submission of quarterly report: November 10, 2020 Scheduled day of commencing dividend payment: November 25, 2020 Supplementary explanation documents for quarterly earnings: Yes Quarterly results briefing planned: Yes (for financial analysts and institutional investors) (Figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen and those in parentheses are negative figures.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 (1) Consolidated Results of Operation (Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change.) Operating revenue Net operating revenue Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Six months ended million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % September 30,2020 32,298 12.8 30,921 11.6 2,939 － 4,025 － 2,698 318.5 September 30,2019 28,638 (20.1) 27,695 (20.2) (3,017) － (2,532) － 644 (78.9) (Note) Comprehensive income Six-month period ended September 30, 2020: 3,174 million yen [-] Six-month period ended September 30, 2019: (234) million yen [-] Net income per share Diluted net income per share Six months ended yen yen September 30,2020 10.87 － September 30,2019 2.56 －

(Note) We post no figure of diluted net income per share as the Company has no potential stock that has dilution effect.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share As of million yen million yen % yen September 30,2020 1,450,813 163,819 10.9 637.19 March 31,2020 1,113,313 160,404 14.1 630.24 (Reference) Shareholders' equity September 30, 2020: 158,254 million yen March 31, 2020: 156,530 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividend per share (Base date) End of End of End of End of year Annual first quarter second quarter third quarter Fiscal year yen yen yen yen yen Ended March 31, 2020 － 4.00 － 4.00 8.00 Ending March 31, 2021 － 8.00 Ending March 31, 2021 － － － (Forecast)

(Note) 1) Revision to the dividend forecast that has been disclosed lastly: None

2) The dividend of 8.00 yen at the end of second quarter for the year ending March 31, 2021 includes commemorative dividend for the 20th anniversary of 2.00 yen.

3) Dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 has not been determined.

3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)