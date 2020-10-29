Log in
Tokai Tokyo Financial : Consolidated Financial Summary (for the six months ended September 30, 2020)

10/29/2020 | 11:45pm EDT

Member of the Financial Accounting Standards Foundation

Consolidated Financial Summary (for the six months ended September 30, 2020)

October 30, 2020

Company Name:

Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.

Stock Listings:

First sections of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange

Stock Code:

8616

URL: http://www.tokaitokyo-fh.jp/

Representative:

Tateaki Ishida, President & CEO

Contact:

Junichi Takahashi

General Manager - Finance Planning Department

Telephone: +81-(0)3-3517-8391

Expected date for submission of quarterly report:

November 10, 2020

Scheduled day of commencing dividend payment:

November 25, 2020

Supplementary explanation documents for quarterly earnings: Yes

Quarterly results briefing planned:

Yes (for financial analysts and institutional investors)

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen and those in parentheses are negative figures.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2020

(1) Consolidated Results of Operation

(Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change.)

Operating revenue

Net operating revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Six months ended

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

September 30,2020

32,298

12.8

30,921

11.6

2,939

4,025

2,698

318.5

September 30,2019

28,638

(20.1)

27,695

(20.2)

(3,017)

(2,532)

644

(78.9)

(Note) Comprehensive income

Six-month period ended September 30, 2020:

3,174 million yen [-]

Six-month period ended September 30, 2019: (234) million yen [-]

Net income per share

Diluted net income

per share

Six months ended

yen

yen

September 30,2020

10.87

September 30,2019

2.56

(Note) We post no figure of diluted net income per share as the Company has no potential stock that has dilution effect.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of

million yen

million yen

%

yen

September 30,2020

1,450,813

163,819

10.9

637.19

March 31,2020

1,113,313

160,404

14.1

630.24

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

September 30, 2020: 158,254 million yen

March 31, 2020: 156,530 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

(Base date)

End of

End of

End of

End of year

Annual

first quarter

second quarter

third quarter

Fiscal year

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Ended March 31, 2020

4.00

4.00

8.00

Ending March 31, 2021

8.00

Ending March 31, 2021

(Forecast)

(Note) 1) Revision to the dividend forecast that has been disclosed lastly: None

2) The dividend of 8.00 yen at the end of second quarter for the year ending March 31, 2021 includes commemorative dividend for the 20th anniversary of 2.00 yen.

3) Dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 has not been determined.

3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

The Group operates principally in the financial instruments business, and its operating results are likely to be affected by market fluctuations. Due to such nature of its business and consequential difficulty in predicting its performance, the Group does not disclose the forecast of operating results.

  • Notes
    1. Important Changes in Subsidiaries during the Term (Changes Pursuant to the Subsidiaries that Lead to a Change in the Scope of

Consolidation): None

New : None

Exclusion : None

  1. Application of Special Accounting Treatments in Preparing Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: None
  2. Changes in Accounting Policies or Estimates and Retrospective Restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies in accordance with revision of accounting standards: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than item 1) above: None
    3. Change in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatements: None
  4. Number of Shares Issued (Common Stock)
    1. Number of shares issued at the end of the term including treasury shares

As of September 30, 2020:

260,582,115

As of March 31, 2020:

260,582,115

2)

Number of treasury shares at the end of the term

As of September 30, 2020:

12,217,120

As of March 31, 2020:

12,216,596

3)

Average number of shares outstanding (for the six months)

Six months ended September 30, 2020: 248,365,274

Six months ended September 30, 2019: 251,983,758

  • This consolidated financial summary is not subject to certified public accountant's or audit corporation's review.
  • Note to proper use of forecast of operating results and other special remarks

Dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 have not been determined because it is difficult to forecast operating results, as described similarly in "3.Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2020.''

* How to view supplementary explanation documents for quarterly earnings

Supplementary explanation documents for quarterly earnings will be available on both Timely Disclosure network and our website on Friday, October 30, 2020.

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unit: million yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

64,745

67,240

Cash segregated as deposits

51,122

53,121

Cash segregated as deposits for customers

49,300

51,600

Cash segregated as deposits for others

1,821

1,521

Trading products

422,351

570,111

Trading securities and other

407,261

564,143

Derivatives

15,090

5,968

Margin transaction assets

99,267

123,257

Loans on margin transactions

25,777

29,629

Cash collateral pledged for securities borrowing on margin

73,489

93,627

transactions

Loans secured by securities

341,868

500,732

Cash collateral pledged for securities borrowed

31,248

71,985

Loans on Gensaki transactions

310,620

428,747

Advances paid

203

87

Short-term guarantee deposits

47,107

52,345

Short-term loans receivable

2,940

6,134

Accrued income

2,666

2,622

Other

11,296

7,024

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(27)

(32)

Total current assets

1,043,541

1,382,645

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

12,038

11,482

Intangible assets

5,370

5,259

Investments and other assets

52,362

51,425

Investment securities

45,047

44,426

Long-term guarantee deposits

4,112

3,780

Deferred tax assets

252

277

Retirement benefit asset

1,783

1,828

Other

1,527

1,475

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(362)

(364)

Total non-current assets

69,772

68,167

Total assets

1,113,313

1,450,813

- 1 -

(Unit: million yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trading products

341,416

501,770

Trading securities and other

330,161

493,588

Derivatives

11,255

8,182

Trade date accrual

44,102

94,910

Margin transaction liabilities

8,943

11,643

Borrowings on margin transactions

6,876

7,666

Cash received for securities lending on margin transactions

2,067

3,976

Borrowings secured by securities

211,557

317,637

Cash received on debt credit transaction of securities

12,239

3,020

Borrowings on Gensaki transactions

199,318

314,617

Deposits received

46,489

55,542

Guarantee deposits received

13,692

13,618

Short-term borrowings

135,680

153,168

Short-term bonds payable

16,000

11,000

Current portion of bonds payable

21,101

19,680

Income taxes payable

695

970

Provision for bonuses

1,521

1,641

Other

12,305

8,841

Total current liabilities

853,507

1,190,426

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

13,496

11,347

Long-term borrowings

81,909

81,601

Deferred tax liabilities

55

38

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)

63

80

Retirement benefit liability

181

173

Other

3,075

2,830

Total non-current liabilities

98,781

96,072

Reserves under special laws

Reserve for financial instruments transaction liabilities

619

495

Total reserves under special laws

619

495

Total liabilities

952,908

1,286,993

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

36,000

36,000

Capital surplus

24,587

24,587

Retained earnings

101,276

102,981

Treasury shares

(5,292)

(5,292)

Total shareholders' equity

156,572

158,277

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(151)

216

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(390)

(597)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

500

358

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(41)

(22)

Share acquisition rights

478

517

Non-controlling interests

3,395

5,047

Total net assets

160,404

163,819

Total liabilities and net assets

1,113,313

1,450,813

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 03:44:02 UTC

