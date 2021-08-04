Tokai Tokyo Financial : Corporate Governance Report

3. The Company regularly verifies whether transaction has taken place between the Company and its Director(s) or major shareholder(s).

[Principle 2.6] Fulfillment of Function as an Asset Owner of Corporate Pension

The Company adopts two forms of corporate pension and they are "Defined Benefit Pension Plan" and "Defined Contribution Pension Plan". The Company considers it important to maintain the level of asset value suitable to help its employees form wealth for their post-retirement lives. Further, the Company recognizes that the performance of fund for "Defined Contribution Pension Plan" could affect its financial standing. The Company therefore administers appropriate monitoring over the asset management institutions in charge and prevent conflict of interest to occur. To facilitate those actions, the Company allocates appropriate staff to its Finance and HR departments and train those staffs. As such, the Company will strive to enhance organizational structure.

[Principle 3.1(1)] Disclosure Improvement

[Management Plans]

The Group formulates its Management Philosophy and Management Plans and posts them on the Company's website for public viewing. So, please refer to them on the website given below.

[Principle 3.1(2)] Disclosure Improvement

[Basic Approach to Corporate Governance and the Related Policy]

Please refer to the "Basic Approach" of this report in regard to the Basic Approach and the Policy related to Corporate Governance of the Company.

[Principle 3.1(3)] Disclosure Improvement

[Policy for determining the compensation for senior management/Directors by the Board of Directors]

(Policy)

The Company believes that the compensation for Directors suitably incentivizing them with the merit-based reward for their contributions to its performance and corporate value creation should be instrumental to foster or secure talented management personnel capable of promoting its sustained growth as a listed corporation.

The compensation for Executive Directors and Executive Officers is comprised of three components that include fixed salary, performance-linked bonus and the reward (which is given as stock option) linked with medium-to-long term performance. The compensation for non-Executive Directors (excluding those serving on the Audit & Supervisory Committee) is given only as fixed salary in order to ensure independence from the business execution of the Company.

The compensation for the Directors serving on the Audit & Supervisory Committee is given only as fixed salary to ensure their appropriate duty fulfilment of audit & supervision of business execution.

Outside Directors have majority representation in the Company's Board of Directors. The Company, however, has established the Nomination & Remuneration Committee to ensure objectivity and transparency of the process for determining the compensation for Directors. Also, with an intent on further ensuring objectivity and transparency of the process for determining the compensation for Executive Officers, the Company has set up the "the Council for Officers' Nomination" in addition to the Nomination & Remuneration Committee. Please refer to "[Optional Committees] Supplementary Explanation" on this report about the Nomination & Remuneration Committee.

(Procedures)

Under the above stated principle, the Board of Directors determines the compensation for Directors (excluding those serving on Audit & Supervisory Committee) through their discussion in line with the recommendation made by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee.

The compensation for the Directors serving on the Audit & Supervisory Committee is determined by the Audit & Supervisory Committee through their discussion based on what is suggested by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee. The appraisal and compensation for Executive Officers are determined by the Chairman & Representative Director, based on what is discussed in the Council for Officers' Nomination.