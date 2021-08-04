Tokai Tokyo Financial : Corporate Governance Report

Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc. (hereinafter "the Company") describes below the current status of its Corporate Governance.
Basic Approach toward Corporate Governance, and the Information with regard to Capital Structure, Corporate Attributes and Other Material Matters
1. Basic Approach
The Company considers the enhancement of corporate governance to be one of its important tasks. So, the Company will reinforce and upgrade its corporate governance, aiming to raise the level of fairness and transparency in its management with an ultimate view to winning trust from various stakeholders, and continuously increase corporate value. The Company makes this endeavor in tandem with its efforts to maintain corporate structure that allows swift decision making and business execution.
Further, the Company deems it essential to act in unison with all the stakeholders including shareholders, investors and others. Under such an idea, the Company has established the following basic approach to corporate governance and now hereby posts on its website the same for your reference.
The Company respects the right of its shareholders and works to maintain a corporate environment in which such right can be appropriately exercised as well as to ensure the real fairness to shareholders.
While the Company engages in suitable cooperation with all the stakeholders including shareholders, customers, business partners, employees, and regional societies, it fosters corporate culture and spirit that respect sound business operations.
The Company discloses information appropriately not only what is required by laws, regulations, etc., but also the information it deems necessary in order to ensure fairness and transparency in its management.
The Company makes efforts to maintain a system that enables the Board of Directors perform more effective supervision over its management and concurrently facilitates the management's swift and resolute decision making.
In order to promote continuous growth and increase in medium-to-long-term corporate value, the Company undertakes constructive dialogue with shareholders through proactive IR and other activities.
2.Description of the main feature of the Company's Corporate Governance
Organizational Framework
The Company has adopted the organizational framework that embraces an Audit & Supervisory Committee in accordance with the Companies Act with the objectives of strengthening the supervisory functions of the Board of Directors, facilitating swift decision making by enabling the Board of Directors to delegate the execution of important business matters to executive directors, and thus making it easier for the Board of Directors Meeting to engage in deeper discussion of strategic issues.
The Company also maintains a Nomination & Remuneration Committee to ensure objectivity and transparency in decision-making processes concerning the matter of the members of the Board of Directors such as candidate nomination, remuneration and dismissal.
- 1 -
Enhancing Functions of the Board of Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Committee
The Company has outside directors represent the majority of its Board of Directors, and it, in principle, appoints an outside director as the Chairperson of the Board, and thus it ensures the effectiveness of the Board of Directors while maintaining a high level of transparency and fairness. At present, the Board of Directors has five outside directors, including three who concurrently serve on the Audit & Supervisory Committee. Consequently, the majority of both the Board of Directors and the Audit & the Supervisory Committee is represented by outside directors. Thus, the Company maintains a heightened level of internal checks and balances.
Distinguish Clearly the Functions of "Business Execution" and "Management Supervision"
The Company's directors each have clearly defined roles and they are the individuals holding positions of executive directors primarily in charge of business execution or non-executive directors basically in charge of overseeing business execution.
[The reason(s) why the Company has yet to comply with some of the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code]
N/A. The Company is now implementing all principles of the Corporate Governance Code.
[The Disclosure Based on each principle of the Corporate Governance Code] [Principle 1.4] About "Cross-Shareholdings"
The Company laid out its policy on both the Cross-Shareholding and the execution of subsequently allocated voting right as stated in the Article 20 of its Corporate Governance Guideline and the Annex 5 thereof. [Corporate Governance Guideline]
Article 20 (Policy on Cross-Shareholdings)
In accordance with the Policy on Cross-Shareholdings as set forth in the Annex 5 as shown below, the Company, in principle, does not possess the share that constitutes cross-shareholdings.
In principle, the Company does not possess shares that constitute the cross-shareholdings unless such act is deemed reasonable, for instance, facilitating beneficial business relation and ultimately improving its corporate value and presence of the Company. In assessing the reasonableness of such act, the Company scrutinizes justifiability whether the proposed cross-shareholdings meet the requirement of its cost of capital in terms of the expected return matching the resulting risk level
If the Company does possess any material crossholdings shares, the reasonableness of such possession will be monitored on regular basis by the Board of Directors and if any such possession, as result of monitoring, is considered not reasonable, the Company reduces the possession.
The Company makes decision on the exercise of voting rights as the owner of such cross-held shares judging from the overall point of view taking into account medium-to-long term possibility of corporate value growth of the invested companies together with other judgment variables.
[Principle 1.7] Related Party Transactions
The Company sets forth the procedure concerning the Related Party Transaction in the Article 8-11 and the Article 22 of the Corporate Governance Guideline as well as in the pertinent section of the Company's Administrative Code addressing Related Party Transactions as follows.
[Corporate Governance Guideline]
Article 8 (The role, responsibility and authority of the Board of Directors)
11. The approval of the Board of Directors is required to commence the transactions that may cause competition or conflict-of-interest between the Company and its Director(s). Further, such transactions require the approval from the Audit & Supervisory Committee prior to acquiring the same from the Board of Directors.
Article 22 (The Related Party Transactions)
For the protection of the interests of shareholders, the Company strives to prevent the transaction that may cause the conflict of the interests either to the Group or its shareholders.
The approval of the Board of Directors is required to commence the transaction of conflicting interest between the Company and its major shareholders, of unusual nature or of significant importance to the Company management.
2 -
3. The Company regularly verifies whether transaction has taken place between the Company and its Director(s) or major shareholder(s).
[Principle 2.6] Fulfillment of Function as an Asset Owner of Corporate Pension
The Company adopts two forms of corporate pension and they are "Defined Benefit Pension Plan" and "Defined Contribution Pension Plan". The Company considers it important to maintain the level of asset value suitable to help its employees form wealth for their post-retirement lives. Further, the Company recognizes that the performance of fund for "Defined Contribution Pension Plan" could affect its financial standing. The Company therefore administers appropriate monitoring over the asset management institutions in charge and prevent conflict of interest to occur. To facilitate those actions, the Company allocates appropriate staff to its Finance and HR departments and train those staffs. As such, the Company will strive to enhance organizational structure.
[Principle 3.1(1)] Disclosure Improvement
[Management Plans]
The Group formulates its Management Philosophy and Management Plans and posts them on the Company's website for public viewing. So, please refer to them on the website given below.
[Basic Approach to Corporate Governance and the Related Policy]
Please refer to the "Basic Approach" of this report in regard to the Basic Approach and the Policy related to Corporate Governance of the Company.
[Principle 3.1(3)] Disclosure Improvement
[Policy for determining the compensation for senior management/Directors by the Board of Directors]
(Policy)
The Company believes that the compensation for Directors suitably incentivizing them with the merit-based reward for their contributions to its performance and corporate value creation should be instrumental to foster or secure talented management personnel capable of promoting its sustained growth as a listed corporation.
The compensation for Executive Directors and Executive Officers is comprised of three components that include fixed salary, performance-linked bonus and the reward (which is given as stock option) linked with medium-to-long term performance. The compensation for non-Executive Directors (excluding those serving on the Audit & Supervisory Committee) is given only as fixed salary in order to ensure independence from the business execution of the Company.
The compensation for the Directors serving on the Audit & Supervisory Committee is given only as fixed salary to ensure their appropriate duty fulfilment of audit & supervision of business execution.
Outside Directors have majority representation in the Company's Board of Directors. The Company, however, has established the Nomination & Remuneration Committee to ensure objectivity and transparency of the process for determining the compensation for Directors. Also, with an intent on further ensuring objectivity and transparency of the process for determining the compensation for Executive Officers, the Company has set up the "the Council for Officers' Nomination" in addition to the Nomination & Remuneration Committee. Please refer to "[Optional Committees] Supplementary Explanation" on this report about the Nomination & Remuneration Committee.
(Procedures)
Under the above stated principle, the Board of Directors determines the compensation for Directors (excluding those serving on Audit & Supervisory Committee) through their discussion in line with the recommendation made by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee.
The compensation for the Directors serving on the Audit & Supervisory Committee is determined by the Audit & Supervisory Committee through their discussion based on what is suggested by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee. The appraisal and compensation for Executive Officers are determined by the Chairman & Representative Director, based on what is discussed in the Council for Officers' Nomination.
- 3 -
[Principle 3.1(4)] Disclosure Improvement
[Policy and procedures for the election of senior management and the nomination of Director candidate(s) by the Board of Directors]
(Policy)
In accordance with the criteria set forth for the nomination of a Director candidate (except the one who serves, if elected, as a member of the Audit & Supervisory Committee), the Board of Directors elects a Director whose knowledge, experience and social credibility are sufficient to execute management duties at the Company in an appropriate, fair and efficient manner and whose capability is high enough to improve the Company's supervisory function. About candidates for Directors serving on the Audit & Supervisory Committee, the Company nominates persons whose knowledge, experience and social credibility are sufficient to audit the execution of duties by the Directors not serving on the Audit & Supervisory Committee in an appropriate, fair and efficient manner.
In addition, when nominating candidates for Outside Directors, the "Independence Assessment Standard" for Outside Directors, which is separately provided, is considered.
Although majority of its Board of Directors is comprised of Outside Directors, the Company has established "Officers' Nomination & Remuneration Committee" in order to ensure objectivity and transparency of the process for nominating Directors. Also, about Executive Officers, the Company has established "the Council for Officers' Nomination" besides the Nomination & Remuneration Committee". Please refer to "[Optional Committees] Supplementary Explanation" on this report on the Nomination & Remuneration Committee.
(Procedures)
In accordance with the policy stated above, the Board of Directors determines the matter concerning the election of the Directors (except those who, if elected, serve as members of Audit & Supervisory Committee) through their discussion in line with the recommendation made by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee.
The Board of Directors elects the candidates for Directors serving on the Audit & Supervisory Committee after acquiring the recommendation from the Nomination & Remuneration Committee" and the consent from the Audit & Supervisory Committee.
Also, the matter concerning the nomination of an Executive Officer will be determined by the Chairman & Representative Director, based on what is discussed in the Council for Officers' Nomination.
[Policy and the procedures the Board of Directors observes when dismissing management personnel or Director]
(Policy)
The Board of Directors of the Company commences the procedure of dismissal of any Director whose duty fulfilling competence is found doubtful or any case of the similar nature is recognized, substantiated by the fact then that the Director concerned significantly falls short of the criteria set forth for the nomination of Director candidate.
Also, the performance of Executive Officer is reviewed by the Council for Officers' Nomination (and the result of evaluation is reported to the Nomination & Renumeration Committee) If, as a result of the said evaluation, the performance of any Executive Officer whose duty fulfilling competence becomes significantly doubtful, the Company commences dismissal procedure for the Executive Officer concerned.
(Procedures)
In accordance with the policy stated above, the Board of Directors discusses, and decides on, the matter related to the dismissal of Director excluding the one who is concurrently an Audit & Supervisory Committee member, based on the findings made by the Nomination & Renumeration Committee.
Also, the matter concerning the dismissal of an Executive Officer will be determined by the Chairman & Representative Director, based on what is discussed in the Council for Officers' Nomination.
- 4 -
[Principle 3.1(5)] Disclosure Improvement
[Explanation about the election of senior management members and the nomination of Director candidates with reason for the selection and nomination of each specific senior management member and Director candidate]
The above-mentioned explanation is provided in the reference documents of the "Notice of Convocation of an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" when a proposal addressing either such selection or nomination is submitted. For your review, the "Notice of Convocation of an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" is sent by surface-mail to shareholders and is also posted on the Company's website.
[Supplementary Principle 4.1.1] Roles and Responsibilities of the Board of Directors (1), Clarification of the Scope of Authority Delegation to the Management
[Disclosure on the scope of the authority delegation and its general outline]
In accordance with the relevant laws and regulations, the Company's Articles of Incorporation and the Internal Rules, the Board of Directors of the Company delegates its authority to Executive Directors concerning the execution of businesses to expedite decision making process and deepen the discussion at the Board Meetings.
[Principle 4.9] Independence Assessment Standard and qualification to be referenced in the nomination of Independent Outside Directors
[Corporate Governance Guideline]
Annex 1[Independence Assessment Standard]
The Company set forth the Independence Assessment Standard and discloses it as "Independence Assessment Standard" in the Attachment 1 to "The Corporate Governance Guideline"
[Independence Assessment Standard as addressed in the Attachment 1 to the Corporate Governance Guideline]
The Company set forth the Independence Assessment Standard to be referenced in the nomination of Independent Outside Directors and the candidate is not considered satisfying the standard if he/she falls under any of the following cases.
The subject at present is currently or was in the past an Executive Director, Executive Officer or other type of employee of the Company or its subsidiaries, or was in the past an Executive Director, Executive Officer or other type of employee of the Company or its any one of the subsidiaries.
The subject is a major shareholder as provided for by the Article 163, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. (if such party is a corporation, an Executive Director, Executive Officer or other type of employee (hereinafter, collectively referred to as "Executive") of the said corporation, its parent company or its any one of the important subsidiaries, at present or at any time in the past three years, are all included in this specific case.).
The subject is a party who has business transactions with the Company or its subsidiaries as a Company's major customer or supplier (if such party is a corporation, any "Executive" of the said corporation, its parent company or its any one of the important subsidiaries, at present or at any time in the past three years, is included in this specific case.)
The subject is a major customer or supplier of the Company or its any one of the subsidiaries (if such party is a corporation, any Executive of the said corporation, its parent company or its any one of the important subsidiaries, at present or at any time in the past three years, is included in this specific case.)
The subject is essential to the Company's or its any subsidiary's fund procurement, such as a financial institution and other principal creditor that the Company or its subsidiary depends upon to the degree it has little or no substitute elsewhere (if such party is a corporation, any Executive of the said corporation, its parent company or any one of its important subsidiaries, at present or at any time in the past three years, is included in this specific case.)
The subject receives a donation exceeding a certain amount (average amount over the past three years of ¥10 million per year) from the Company or its any subsidiary (if such party is a corporation, an Executive at present or at any time in the past three years, is included in this specific case.)
The subject is a consultant, an accounting specialist such as a certified public accountant, or a legal expert such as a lawyer who receives a large amount of cash or other assets (average amount over the past three years of ¥10 million or more per year) excluding the compensation paid for the service of Directors/Audit
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 04:05:02 UTC.