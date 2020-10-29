Tokai Tokyo Financial : Financial Highlights for 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021
10/29/2020 | 11:45pm EDT
Financial Highlights for 2
nd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021
October 30, 2020
Overview of Consolidated Financial Results
Financial Summary
Operating Revenue
Commission Received
Net Trading Income
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Non-OperatingIncome and Expenses, Extraordinary Income and Loss
Assets under Custody
Performance Indicators
Balance Sheet
Overview of Tokai Tokyo Securities
4
Selling, General and Administrative
5
Expenses
Stock Trading Volume and Amount
Sales of Foreign Bonds and Structured Bonds
Net Inflow of Cash and Securities
Overview by Business Segment
Revenue, Number of Accounts, and Assets under Custody Attained by Each Region
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
21
22
24
25
(Note) The Company has made changes in presentation methods of the financial revenue and the net trading income in the consolidated financial
statements since 1Q FYE Mar 2020. The quarterly consolidated financial statements for FYE Mar 2019 also reflect these changes - changes
1
in the accrual of gains and losses on internal derivatives of the bonds issued by the Company.
Overview of Consolidated Financial Results
Financial Summary (Consolidated)
(Million yen)
FYE Mar 2019
FYE Mar 2020
FYE Mar 2021
FYE Mar
FYE Mar
QoQ
YoY
1Q
FYE Mar
FYE Mar
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
2Q
2020
2021
2021
2020
Apr-Jun
Jul-SepOct-Dec
Jan-Mar
Apr-Jun
Jul-Sep
Oct-Dec
Jan - Mar
Apr-Jun
Jul-Sep
Apr-Sep
Apr-Sep
1Q=100
6M=100
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
Operating Revenue
17,855
17,986
13,855
15,074
13,482
15,156
17,665
15,389
15,365
16,933
28,638
32,298
110
113
Net Operating Revenue
17,244
17,469
13,319
14,519
12,992
14,703
17,213
14,858
14,696
16,224
27,695
30,921
110
112
SG&A Expenses
15,765
15,882
15,514
15,782
15,875
14,837
15,048
14,830
13,681
14,299
30,713
27,981
105
91
(Operating Revenue=100 )
88
88
112
105
118
98
85
96
89
84
107
87
-
-
Operating Income (Loss)
1,479
1,586
-2,195
-1,262
-2,883
-134
2,165
27
1,014
1,924
-3,017
2,939
190
-
Non-Operating Income
735
367
47
561
401
513
218
837
294
949
915
1,244
323
136
Non-Operating Expenses
76
106
66
138
184
246
-142
158
26
131
430
157
504
37
Ordinary Income (Loss)
2,138
1,847
-2,213
-839
-2,666
133
2,525
707
1,283
2,742
-2,532
4,025
214
-
(Operating Revenue=100 )
12
10
-
-
-
1
14
5
8
16
-
12
-
-
Extraordinary Income
79
225
475
883
2,236
69
166
64
124
-
2,306
124
0
5
Extraordinary Loss
58
14
224
769
50
16
98
22
213
9
67
222
4
331
Income (Loss)
2,159
2,058
-1,962
-726
-480
186
2,594
749
1,194
2,733
-293
3,927
229
-
Before Income Taxes
12
11
-
-
-
1
15
5
8
16
-
12
-
-
(Operating Revenue=100 )
Income Taxes - Current &
557
530
-239
-471
-731
-241
633
626
-4
778
-972
773
-
-
Profit (Loss) Attributable
1,554
1,506
-1,706
-274
256
388
1,862
256
849
1,849
644
2,698
218
419
to Owners of Parent
9
8
-
-
2
3
11
2
6
11
2
8
-
-
(Operating Revenue =100 )
(Million yen)
25,000
[Quarter on Quarter]
20,000
15,000
Operating Revenue: JPY16,933M, up 10% from the
preceding quarter (QoQ)
10,000
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent: JPY1,849M,
5,000
up 118% QoQ
0
-5,000
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
[Year on Year]
Operating Revenue: up 13% from the preceding fiscal
FYE Mar 2019
FYE Mar 2020
FYE Mar 2021
year (YoY)
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent: up 319% YoY
Operating Revenue
Ordinary Income (Loss)
Profit (Loss) Attributable to Owners of Parent
