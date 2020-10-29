Log in
Tokai Tokyo Financial : Financial Highlights for 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

10/29/2020 | 11:45pm EDT

Financial Highlights for 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

October 30, 2020

Table of contents

  • Overview of Consolidated Financial Results
  • Financial Summary
  • Operating Revenue
  • Commission Received
  • Net Trading Income
  • Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
  • Non-OperatingIncome and Expenses, Extraordinary Income and Loss
  • Assets under Custody
  • Performance Indicators
  • Balance Sheet
  • Overview of Tokai Tokyo Securities
  • Financial Summary
  • Operating Revenue

4

Selling, General and Administrative

5

Expenses

Stock Trading Volume and Amount

  • Foreign Stocks
  • Sales of Foreign Bonds and Structured Bonds
  • Investment Trusts
  • Net Inflow of Cash and Securities
  • (Individuals)
  1. Overview by Business Segment
  2. Revenue, Number of Accounts, and Assets under Custody Attained by Each Region
    • Capital Adequacy Ratio

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

21

22

24

25

(Note) The Company has made changes in presentation methods of the financial revenue and the net trading income in the consolidated financial

statements since 1Q FYE Mar 2020. The quarterly consolidated financial statements for FYE Mar 2019 also reflect these changes - changes

1

in the accrual of gains and losses on internal derivatives of the bonds issued by the Company.

Overview of Consolidated Financial Results

Financial Summary (Consolidated)

(Million yen)

FYE Mar 2019

FYE Mar 2020

FYE Mar 2021

FYE Mar

FYE Mar

QoQ

YoY

1Q

FYE Mar

FYE Mar

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

2Q

2020

2021

2021

2020

Apr-Jun

Jul-SepOct-Dec

Jan-Mar

Apr-Jun

Jul-Sep

Oct-Dec

Jan - Mar

Apr-Jun

Jul-Sep

Apr-Sep

Apr-Sep

1Q=100

6M=100

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

2020

2020

Operating Revenue

17,855

17,986

13,855

15,074

13,482

15,156

17,665

15,389

15,365

16,933

28,638

32,298

110

113

Net Operating Revenue

17,244

17,469

13,319

14,519

12,992

14,703

17,213

14,858

14,696

16,224

27,695

30,921

110

112

SG&A Expenses

15,765

15,882

15,514

15,782

15,875

14,837

15,048

14,830

13,681

14,299

30,713

27,981

105

91

(Operating Revenue=100 )

88

88

112

105

118

98

85

96

89

84

107

87

-

-

Operating Income (Loss)

1,479

1,586

-2,195

-1,262

-2,883

-134

2,165

27

1,014

1,924

-3,017

2,939

190

-

Non-Operating Income

735

367

47

561

401

513

218

837

294

949

915

1,244

323

136

Non-Operating Expenses

76

106

66

138

184

246

-142

158

26

131

430

157

504

37

Ordinary Income (Loss)

2,138

1,847

-2,213

-839

-2,666

133

2,525

707

1,283

2,742

-2,532

4,025

214

-

(Operating Revenue=100 )

12

10

-

-

-

1

14

5

8

16

-

12

-

-

Extraordinary Income

79

225

475

883

2,236

69

166

64

124

-

2,306

124

0

5

Extraordinary Loss

58

14

224

769

50

16

98

22

213

9

67

222

4

331

Income (Loss)

2,159

2,058

-1,962

-726

-480

186

2,594

749

1,194

2,733

-293

3,927

229

-

Before Income Taxes

12

11

-

-

-

1

15

5

8

16

-

12

-

-

(Operating Revenue=100 )

Income Taxes - Current &

557

530

-239

-471

-731

-241

633

626

-4

778

-972

773

-

-

Profit (Loss) Attributable

1,554

1,506

-1,706

-274

256

388

1,862

256

849

1,849

644

2,698

218

419

to Owners of Parent

9

8

-

-

2

3

11

2

6

11

2

8

-

-

(Operating Revenue =100 )

(Million yen)

25,000

[Quarter on Quarter]

20,000

15,000

Operating Revenue: JPY16,933M, up 10% from the

preceding quarter (QoQ)

10,000

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent: JPY1,849M,

5,000

up 118% QoQ

0

-5,000

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

[Year on Year]

Operating Revenue: up 13% from the preceding fiscal

FYE Mar 2019

FYE Mar 2020

FYE Mar 2021

year (YoY)

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent: up 319% YoY

Operating Revenue

Ordinary Income (Loss)

Profit (Loss) Attributable to Owners of Parent

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 03:44:01 UTC

