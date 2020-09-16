Tokai Tokyo Financial : Projected Interim Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

Press Release

Projected Interim Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

We, Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc. ("the Company"), announce that the meeting of our Board of Directors held today passed a resolution regarding our projected interim dividend of surplus for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 as detailed below. The year-end dividend will be decided and notified after evaluating the Company's performance in the second half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.

Tokai Tokyo Financial Group will celebrate its 20th anniversary on October 1, 2020. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of our shareholders and other related parties for their continued support.

In order to express our gratitude to our shareholders, the Company plans to pay the interim dividend of 8 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 2021, including the ordinary dividend of 6 yen per share and the 20th anniversary commemorative dividend of 2 yen per share.

Please note that the matter concerning the interim dividend in the end will be officially determined at the Board of Directors meeting to be held in October 2020.

Projected dividend for the Actual dividend for the current fiscal year previous fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 ended March 31, 2020 Record date: September 30, 2020 Interim dividend 8 yen as projected (Ordinary dividend 6 yen) 4 yen per share (Commemorative dividend 2 yen) Year-end dividend To be decided 4 yen per share Annual total To be decided 8 yen

(Dividend policy)

It is the Company's dividend policy to continue stable payment while taking into account such factors as 1) basic target payout ratio of 30 to 50%, 2) the interest rates on Japanese Government Bonds, and 3) the level of dividend yield to be achieved, with a view to encouraging the shareholders to possess the Company's shares for mid-to-long term period.

