TOKAI TOKYO FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

TOKAI TOKYO FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(8616)
Tokai Tokyo Financial : Projected Interim Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

09/16/2020 | 08:35am BST

Press Release

5-1, NIHONBASHI 2-CHOME,CHUO-KU, TOKYO 103-6130 JAPAN

Note: This English translation is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

We assume no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other form of damage arising from the translation.

(TSE, NSE: 8616) September 16, 2020

Projected Interim Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

We, Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc. ("the Company"), announce that the meeting of our Board of Directors held today passed a resolution regarding our projected interim dividend of surplus for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 as detailed below. The year-end dividend will be decided and notified after evaluating the Company's performance in the second half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.

Tokai Tokyo Financial Group will celebrate its 20th anniversary on October 1, 2020. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of our shareholders and other related parties for their continued support.

In order to express our gratitude to our shareholders, the Company plans to pay the interim dividend of 8 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 2021, including the ordinary dividend of 6 yen per share and the 20th anniversary commemorative dividend of 2 yen per share.

Please note that the matter concerning the interim dividend in the end will be officially determined at the Board of Directors meeting to be held in October 2020.

Projected dividend for the

Actual dividend for the

current fiscal year

previous fiscal year

ending March 31, 2021

ended March 31, 2020

Record date: September 30, 2020

Interim dividend

8 yen

as projected

(Ordinary

dividend 6

yen)

4 yen

per share

(Commemorative dividend 2

yen)

Year-end dividend

To be decided

4 yen

per share

Annual total

To be decided

8 yen

(Dividend policy)

It is the Company's dividend policy to continue stable payment while taking into account such factors as 1) basic target payout ratio of 30 to 50%, 2) the interest rates on Japanese Government Bonds, and 3) the level of dividend yield to be achieved, with a view to encouraging the shareholders to possess the Company's shares for mid-to-long term period.

(end)

Contact: +81-(0)3-3517-8618, Corporate Communications, Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 07:34:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 86 900 M 825 M 640 M
Net income 2021 13 700 M 130 M 101 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,13x
Yield 2021 11,8%
Capitalization 67 555 M 640 M 497 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 2 534
Free-Float 89,2%
