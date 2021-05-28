Log in
Tokai Tokyo Financial : Commencement of Discussion about Merger between our Consolidated Subsidiaries (Tokai Tokyo Securities and ACE Securities)

05/28/2021 | 03:03am EDT
Press Release

5-1, NIHONBASHI 2-CHOME,CHUO-KU, TOKYO 103-6130 JAPAN

Note: This English translation is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

We assume no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other form of damage arising from the translation.

(TSE, NSE: 8616) May 28, 2021

Commencement of Discussion about Merger between our Consolidated

Subsidiaries (Tokai Tokyo Securities and ACE Securities)

We, Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc. (hereinafter "the Company"), hereby announce the commencement of the discussion about an absorption merger (hereinafter "the Merger") between our wholly owned subsidiaries, Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Tokai Tokyo Securities") as a surviving company, and ACE Securities Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "ACE Securities") as an absorbed company as you find below.

1. Background and purpose of the Merger

We will make ACE Securities a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on May 31, 2021, subsequent to the acquisition of their common stocks through tender offer. Since the successful completion of the tender offer, we and ACE Securities have studied concrete measures to generate operational synergy at the earliest timing by mutually utilizing superior business resources each possesses for an ultimate purpose of improving corporate values of both organizations. Now, in view of changes in the environment surrounding the securities industry, we decided to commence the discussion about the Merger with a view to further enhancing our customer service quality and effectively maintaining and further growing our group's corporate value.

2. Outline of the companies involved in the Merger (as of April 30, 2021)

Surviving company

Absorbed company

(1)

Company name

Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.

ACE Securities Co., Ltd.

(2)

Headquarters location

4 Chome 7-1, Meieki, Nakamura-ku,

2 Chome 6-11 Honmachi, Chuo Ku,

Nagoya City, Aichi, Japan

Osaka City, Japan

(3)

President and

Ichiro Goda

Yoshinori Deguchi

Representative Director

(4) Business

Financial Instruments Business Operator

Financial Instruments Business Operator

(5)

Paid-in capital

¥6,000,000 thousand

¥8,831,125 thousand

(6)

Major shareholders/

Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.

Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.

ownership ratio

100%

94.84%

3. Date of the Merger

During the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2023 (planned)

4. Other information

We will announce the details of the Merger once they are confirmed. We estimate that the impact of the Merger on our financial standing would be insignificant.

(end)

Contact: +81-(0)3-3517-8618, Corporate Communications, Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.

Disclaimer

Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 07:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
