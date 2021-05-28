Tokai Tokyo Financial : Commencement of Discussion about Merger between our Consolidated Subsidiaries (Tokai Tokyo Securities and ACE Securities)

Press Release

5-1, NIHONBASHI 2-CHOME,CHUO-KU, TOKYO 103-6130 JAPAN

(TSE, NSE: 8616) May 28, 2021

Commencement of Discussion about Merger between our Consolidated

Subsidiaries (Tokai Tokyo Securities and ACE Securities)

We, Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc. (hereinafter "the Company"), hereby announce the commencement of the discussion about an absorption merger (hereinafter "the Merger") between our wholly owned subsidiaries, Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Tokai Tokyo Securities") as a surviving company, and ACE Securities Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "ACE Securities") as an absorbed company as you find below.

1. Background and purpose of the Merger

We will make ACE Securities a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on May 31, 2021, subsequent to the acquisition of their common stocks through tender offer. Since the successful completion of the tender offer, we and ACE Securities have studied concrete measures to generate operational synergy at the earliest timing by mutually utilizing superior business resources each possesses for an ultimate purpose of improving corporate values of both organizations. Now, in view of changes in the environment surrounding the securities industry, we decided to commence the discussion about the Merger with a view to further enhancing our customer service quality and effectively maintaining and further growing our group's corporate value.

2. Outline of the companies involved in the Merger (as of April 30, 2021)

Surviving company Absorbed company (1) Company name Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd. ACE Securities Co., Ltd. (2) Headquarters location 4 Chome 7-1, Meieki, Nakamura-ku, 2 Chome 6-11 Honmachi, Chuo Ku, Nagoya City, Aichi, Japan Osaka City, Japan (3) President and Ichiro Goda Yoshinori Deguchi Representative Director (4) Business Financial Instruments Business Operator Financial Instruments Business Operator (5) Paid-in capital ¥6,000,000 thousand ¥8,831,125 thousand (6) Major shareholders/ Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc. Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc. ownership ratio 100% 94.84%

3. Date of the Merger

During the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2023 (planned)

4. Other information

We will announce the details of the Merger once they are confirmed. We estimate that the impact of the Merger on our financial standing would be insignificant.

