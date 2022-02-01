Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Tokens.com Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMURF   CA88908C1014

TOKENS.COM CORP.

(SMURF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tokens.com Announces Change of Auditor

02/01/2022 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or “the Company”), announces that its board of directors (the “Board”), has approved a change of the Company’s auditor. The Board and the Audit Committee of the Board have appointed DNTW Toronto LLP (the “Incoming Auditor”) as the Company’s new auditor, effective as of January 28, 2022. As a result, the Company’s former auditor, Manning Elliott LLP (the “Former Auditor”), has submitted its resignation, effective January 28, 2022.

“We are grateful for the services provided by Manning Elliott since 2020,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com, “and look forward to a smooth transition with the DNTW Toronto team and continuing to deliver on our strategic objectives.”

There were no disagreements or unresolved issues with the Former Auditor on any matter of the audit scope or procedures, accounting principles or policies, or financial statement disclosure. There have been no “reportable events” (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor. The Former Auditor did not provide a modified opinion in their auditor’s report for the financial statements of the Company fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

A Notice of Change of Auditor (the “Notice“), together with the response letters from the Former Auditor and Incoming Auditor have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and the Board and have been filed on www.sedar.com.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded Web3 company that owns an inventory of Metaverse, Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”), Non-Fungible Tokens (“NFT”) and Play-to-Earn Gaming (“P2E”) based digital assets. Tokens.com is the majority owner of Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies. Hulk Labs, a wholly-owned Tokens.com subsidiary, focuses on investing in P2E revenue generating tokens and NFTs. Additionally, Tokens.com owns and stakes crypto assets to earn additional tokens. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web3.

For further information please visit Tokens.com

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities at TwitterLinkedIn, and YouTube.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TOKENS.COM CORP.
01/18Tokens.com Launches Crypto Play-to-Earn Gaming and NFT Investment Platform
BU
01/18Tokens.Com Corp. Launches Hulk Labs, New Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Focused on Investing i..
CI
01/04IIROC Trade Resumption - COIN
AQ
2021Metaverse Group announced that it has received $9.5 million in funding from Tokens.com ..
CI
2021IIROC Trade Resumption - COIN
AQ
2021IIROC Trading Halt - COIN
AQ
2021Metaverse Group announced that it expects to receive $3.5 million in funding from Token..
CI
2021Tokens.com Corp. announced that it has received CAD 16.00011 million in funding
CI
2021IIROC Trade Resumption - COIN
AQ
2021IIROC Trading Halt - COIN
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,04 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,77 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,95 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 153 M 153 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart TOKENS.COM CORP.
Duration : Period :
Tokens.com Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Gabriel Kiguel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Fodie Chief Financial Officer
Deven Soni Chief Operating Officer
Andrew D'Souza Director
Frederick Thomas Pye Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKENS.COM CORP.-20.69%153
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-28.36%2 416
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-28.62%1 858
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-24.47%767
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC-23.31%471
BANXA HOLDINGS INC.-11.26%96