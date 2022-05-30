Log in
    SMURF   CA88908C1014

TOKENS.COM CORP.

(SMURF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/27 03:59:51 pm EDT
0.3348 USD   -0.53%
02:39pTOKENS COM : Financial Statements for Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
PU
05/16Tokens.com Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/04Tokens.com - Acquires Crypto Gaming Assets in Arcade Land and BitBrawl
AQ
Tokens com : Financial Statements for Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

05/30/2022 | 02:39pm EDT
(formerly COIN Hodl Inc.)

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three months ended March 31, 2022

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

TOKENS.COM CORP.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

As at

Notes

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

5,891,009

$

9,741,810

Amounts receivable

54,463

418,343

Prepaid expenses

278,483

237,777

Digital assets

3

31,839,542

30,434,312

Total current assets

38,063,497

40,832,242

Intangible assets

4

1,603,005

1,598,000

Goodwill

5

1,117,985

1,117,985

Total non-current assets

2,720,990

2,715,985

Total Assets

$

40,784,487

$

43,548,227

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

1,221,602

$

2,162,453

Loan payable

7

1,000,000

-

Total current liabilities

2,221,602

2,162,453

Non-current liabilities

Warrant liability

8

4,492,538

15,256,235

Total liabilities

6,714,140

17,418,688

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Share capital

23,044,490

22,585,641

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,210,652

4,419,345

Contributed surplus

2,677,613

2,921,859

Surplus

321,286

(7,540,984)

29,254,041

22,385,861

Equity attributable to non-owners of the parent

Non-controlling interests

4,816,306

3,743,678

34,070,347

26,129,539

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

40,784,487

$

43,548,227

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Andrew Kiguel"

"Jimmy Vaiopoulos"

Director

Director

6

TOKENS.COM CORP.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in United States Dollars)

Notes

Three months ended

Three months ended

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

REVENUES

Staking yield

3

$

293,320

$

65,064

Consulting revenue

22,951

36,545

Leasing revenue

10,049

-

326,320

101,609

EXPENSES

Staking fees

6,813

3,045

Management fees and salaries

6

157,076

81,584

General and administrative

56,217

17,926

Interest expense

21,939

-

Professional and consulting fees

167,514

32,171

Advertising and investor relations

455,693

38,400

Regulatory

61,395

-

Share-based compensation

6

31,529

89,852

958,176

262,978

Loss before other expenses and income

(631,856)

(161,369)

Other expenses and income

Gain (loss) on disposition of digital assets

3

(266,543)

23,310

Revaluation of digital assets

3

(2,301,689)

-

Interest income

-

1,103

Gain on revaluation of warrant liability

10,763,697

-

Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss)

202,284

(216)

Net income (loss)

$

7,765,893

$

(137,172)

Net income (loss) attributable to:

Non-controlling interests

(103,164)

-

Owners of Tokens.com

7,869,057

(137,172)

$

7,765,893

$

(137,172)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

Basic and diluted

96,711,975

40,315,854

Net income (loss) per common share

Basic and diluted

$

0.08

$

(0.07)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

7

TOKENS.COM CORP.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Three months

Three months

ended

ended March 31,

Notes

December 31, 2022

2021

Net income (loss)

$

7,765,893

$

(137,172)

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified in profit or loss

Revaluation of digital assets, net of tax

3

(1,190,267)

2,849,685

(1,190,267)

2,849,685

Total comprehensive income

$

6,575,626

$

2,712,513

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

Non-controlling interests

(84,738)

-

Owners of Tokens.com

6,660,364

2,712,513

$

6,575,626

$

2,712,513

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

8

TOKENS.COM CORP.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Accumulated

Total

Share Capital

Share Capital

other

attributable to

Non-

For the three months ended

Common

Common

Contributed

comprehensive

owners of

controlling

March 31, 2021

Note

Shares

Shares

surplus

income

Deficit

parent

interests

Total

#

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance at December 31, 2020

1,222,573

2,223,243

76,578

116,667

(128,357)

2,288,131

-

2,288,131

Share-based compensation

6

-

-

89,852

-

-

89,852

-

89,852

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(137,172)

(137,172)

-

(137,172)

Revaluation of digital assets

3

-

-

-

2,849,685

-

2,849,685

-

2,849,685

Balance at March 31, 2021

1,222,573

2,223,243

166,430

2,966,352

(265,529)

5,090,529

-

5,090,529

Share

Accumulated

Total

Share Capital

Capital

other

attributable

Non-

For the three months ended

Common

Common

Contributed

comprehensive

to owners of

controlling

March 31, 2022

Note

Shares

Shares

surplus

income

Deficit

parent

interests

Total

#

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance at December 31, 2021

96,461,879

22,585,641

2,921,859

4,419,345

(7,540,984)

22,385,860

3,743,678

26,129,539

Shares issued - settlement of

trade payable

9

11,300

18,045

-

-

-

18,045

-

18,045

Shares issued upon exercise of

warrants

9

434,780

440,804

(183,680)

-

-

257,124

-

257,124

Share based compensation

6

-

-

(60,566)

-

-

(60,566)

92,092

31,526

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

7,869,057

7,869,057

(103,164)

7,765,893

Revaluation of digital assets

3

-

-

-

(1,208,693)

-

(1,208,693)

18,426

(1,190,267)

Transaction with non-controlling

interests

-

-

-

-

(6,787)

(6,787)

1,065,274

1,058,487

Balance at March 31, 2022

96,907,959

23,044,490

2,677,613

3,210,652

321,286

29,254,041

4,816,306

34,070,347

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tokens.com Corp. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 18:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
