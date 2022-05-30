Tokens com : Financial Statements for Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

(formerly COIN Hodl Inc.) Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 (Expressed in United States Dollars)

TOKENS.COM CORP. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in United States Dollars) As at Notes March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 5,891,009 $ 9,741,810 Amounts receivable 54,463 418,343 Prepaid expenses 278,483 237,777 Digital assets 3 31,839,542 30,434,312 Total current assets 38,063,497 40,832,242 Intangible assets 4 1,603,005 1,598,000 Goodwill 5 1,117,985 1,117,985 Total non-current assets 2,720,990 2,715,985 Total Assets $ 40,784,487 $ 43,548,227 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,221,602 $ 2,162,453 Loan payable 7 1,000,000 - Total current liabilities 2,221,602 2,162,453 Non-current liabilities Warrant liability 8 4,492,538 15,256,235 Total liabilities 6,714,140 17,418,688 EQUITY Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 23,044,490 22,585,641 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,210,652 4,419,345 Contributed surplus 2,677,613 2,921,859 Surplus 321,286 (7,540,984) 29,254,041 22,385,861 Equity attributable to non-owners of the parent Non-controlling interests 4,816,306 3,743,678 34,070,347 26,129,539 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 40,784,487 $ 43,548,227 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors: "Andrew Kiguel" "Jimmy Vaiopoulos" Director Director 6

TOKENS.COM CORP. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in United States Dollars) Notes Three months ended Three months ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 REVENUES Staking yield 3 $ 293,320 $ 65,064 Consulting revenue 22,951 36,545 Leasing revenue 10,049 - 326,320 101,609 EXPENSES Staking fees 6,813 3,045 Management fees and salaries 6 157,076 81,584 General and administrative 56,217 17,926 Interest expense 21,939 - Professional and consulting fees 167,514 32,171 Advertising and investor relations 455,693 38,400 Regulatory 61,395 - Share-based compensation 6 31,529 89,852 958,176 262,978 Loss before other expenses and income (631,856) (161,369) Other expenses and income Gain (loss) on disposition of digital assets 3 (266,543) 23,310 Revaluation of digital assets 3 (2,301,689) - Interest income - 1,103 Gain on revaluation of warrant liability 10,763,697 - Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) 202,284 (216) Net income (loss) $ 7,765,893 $ (137,172) Net income (loss) attributable to: Non-controlling interests (103,164) - Owners of Tokens.com 7,869,057 (137,172) $ 7,765,893 $ (137,172) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 96,711,975 40,315,854 Net income (loss) per common share Basic and diluted $ 0.08 $ (0.07) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements 7

TOKENS.COM CORP. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Expressed in United States Dollars) Three months Three months ended ended March 31, Notes December 31, 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 7,765,893 $ (137,172) Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified in profit or loss Revaluation of digital assets, net of tax 3 (1,190,267) 2,849,685 (1,190,267) 2,849,685 Total comprehensive income $ 6,575,626 $ 2,712,513 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Non-controlling interests (84,738) - Owners of Tokens.com 6,660,364 2,712,513 $ 6,575,626 $ 2,712,513 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements 8