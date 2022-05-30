|
Tokens com : Financial Statements for Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
(formerly COIN Hodl Inc.)
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three months ended March 31, 2022
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
TOKENS.COM CORP.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
|
As at
|
Notes
|
March 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
5,891,009
|
$
|
9,741,810
|
Amounts receivable
|
|
|
54,463
|
|
418,343
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
278,483
|
|
237,777
|
Digital assets
|
3
|
|
31,839,542
|
|
30,434,312
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
38,063,497
|
|
40,832,242
|
Intangible assets
|
4
|
|
1,603,005
|
|
1,598,000
|
Goodwill
|
5
|
|
1,117,985
|
|
1,117,985
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
2,720,990
|
|
2,715,985
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
40,784,487
|
$
|
43,548,227
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
$
|
1,221,602
|
$
|
2,162,453
|
Loan payable
|
7
|
|
1,000,000
|
|
-
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
2,221,602
|
|
2,162,453
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Warrant liability
|
8
|
|
4,492,538
|
|
15,256,235
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
6,714,140
|
|
17,418,688
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
|
23,044,490
|
|
22,585,641
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
3,210,652
|
|
4,419,345
|
Contributed surplus
|
|
|
2,677,613
|
|
2,921,859
|
Surplus
|
|
|
321,286
|
|
(7,540,984)
|
|
|
|
29,254,041
|
|
22,385,861
|
Equity attributable to non-owners of the parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
4,816,306
|
|
3,743,678
|
|
|
|
34,070,347
|
|
26,129,539
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
|
$
|
40,784,487
|
$
|
43,548,227
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
|
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:
|
|
"Andrew Kiguel"
|
|
"Jimmy Vaiopoulos"
|
Director
|
Director
6
TOKENS.COM CORP.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in United States Dollars)
|
|
Notes
|
Three months ended
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
REVENUES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Staking yield
|
3
|
$
|
293,320
|
$
|
65,064
|
Consulting revenue
|
|
|
22,951
|
|
36,545
|
Leasing revenue
|
|
|
10,049
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
326,320
|
|
101,609
|
EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Staking fees
|
|
|
6,813
|
|
3,045
|
Management fees and salaries
|
6
|
|
157,076
|
|
81,584
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
56,217
|
|
17,926
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
21,939
|
|
-
|
Professional and consulting fees
|
|
|
167,514
|
|
32,171
|
Advertising and investor relations
|
|
|
455,693
|
|
38,400
|
Regulatory
|
|
|
61,395
|
|
-
|
Share-based compensation
|
6
|
|
31,529
|
|
89,852
|
|
|
|
958,176
|
|
262,978
|
Loss before other expenses and income
|
|
|
(631,856)
|
|
(161,369)
|
Other expenses and income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain (loss) on disposition of digital assets
|
3
|
|
(266,543)
|
|
23,310
|
Revaluation of digital assets
|
3
|
|
(2,301,689)
|
|
-
|
Interest income
|
|
|
-
|
|
1,103
|
Gain on revaluation of warrant liability
|
|
|
10,763,697
|
|
-
|
Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
|
|
202,284
|
|
(216)
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
7,765,893
|
$
|
(137,172)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
(103,164)
|
|
-
|
Owners of Tokens.com
|
|
|
7,869,057
|
|
(137,172)
|
|
|
$
|
7,765,893
|
$
|
(137,172)
|
Weighted average number of common shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
96,711,975
|
|
40,315,854
|
Net income (loss) per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
$
|
(0.07)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
7
TOKENS.COM CORP.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
|
|
|
|
Three months
|
|
Three months
|
|
|
|
ended
|
|
ended March 31,
|
|
Notes
|
December 31, 2022
|
|
2021
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
7,765,893
|
$
|
(137,172)
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that will not be reclassified in profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revaluation of digital assets, net of tax
|
3
|
|
(1,190,267)
|
|
2,849,685
|
|
|
|
|
(1,190,267)
|
|
2,849,685
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
$
|
6,575,626
|
$
|
2,712,513
|
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(84,738)
|
|
-
|
Owners of Tokens.com
|
|
6,660,364
|
|
2,712,513
|
|
$
|
6,575,626
|
$
|
2,712,513
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
8
|
TOKENS.COM CORP.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
Share Capital
|
Share Capital
|
|
other
|
|
attributable to
|
Non-
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
Common
|
Common
|
Contributed
|
comprehensive
|
|
owners of
|
controlling
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
Note
|
Shares
|
Shares
|
surplus
|
income
|
Deficit
|
parent
|
interests
|
Total
|
|
|
#
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Balance at December 31, 2020
|
|
1,222,573
|
2,223,243
|
76,578
|
116,667
|
(128,357)
|
2,288,131
|
-
|
2,288,131
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
6
|
-
|
-
|
89,852
|
-
|
-
|
89,852
|
-
|
89,852
|
Net loss for the period
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(137,172)
|
(137,172)
|
-
|
(137,172)
|
Revaluation of digital assets
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,849,685
|
-
|
2,849,685
|
-
|
2,849,685
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at March 31, 2021
|
|
1,222,573
|
2,223,243
|
166,430
|
2,966,352
|
(265,529)
|
5,090,529
|
-
|
5,090,529
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
Share Capital
|
Capital
|
|
other
|
|
attributable
|
Non-
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
Common
|
Common
|
Contributed
|
comprehensive
|
|
to owners of
|
controlling
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
Note
|
Shares
|
Shares
|
surplus
|
income
|
Deficit
|
parent
|
interests
|
Total
|
|
|
#
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at December 31, 2021
|
|
96,461,879
|
22,585,641
|
2,921,859
|
4,419,345
|
(7,540,984)
|
22,385,860
|
3,743,678
|
26,129,539
|
Shares issued - settlement of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
trade payable
|
9
|
11,300
|
18,045
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
18,045
|
-
|
18,045
|
Shares issued upon exercise of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
warrants
|
9
|
434,780
|
440,804
|
(183,680)
|
-
|
-
|
257,124
|
-
|
257,124
|
Share based compensation
|
6
|
-
|
-
|
(60,566)
|
-
|
-
|
(60,566)
|
92,092
|
31,526
|
Net income for the period
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7,869,057
|
7,869,057
|
(103,164)
|
7,765,893
|
Revaluation of digital assets
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,208,693)
|
-
|
(1,208,693)
|
18,426
|
(1,190,267)
|
Transaction with non-controlling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
interests
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(6,787)
|
(6,787)
|
1,065,274
|
1,058,487
|
Balance at March 31, 2022
|
|
96,907,959
|
23,044,490
|
2,677,613
|
3,210,652
|
321,286
|
29,254,041
|
4,816,306
|
34,070,347
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
9
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Tokens.com Corp. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 18:38:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about TOKENS.COM CORP.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
2,38 M
-
-
|Net income 2022
|
6,72 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2022
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|4,78x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
32,4 M
32,4 M
-
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|13,7x
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|2,50x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|76,8%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|0,33 $
|Average target price
|1,50 $
|Spread / Average Target
|348%