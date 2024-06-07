Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials for

Tokens.com Corp's Annual General and Special Meeting

Meeting Date and Time: July 9, 2024, 10:00 am ET

Location: https://web.lumiagm.com/208078118

Please be advised that the proxy materials for the above noted securityholder meeting are available for viewing and downloading online. This document provides an overview of these materials, but you are reminded to access and review the information circular and other proxy materials available online prior to voting. These materials are available at:

www.tokens.com/AGM

OR

www.sedarplus.ca

Obtaining Paper Copies of the Proxy Materials

Securityholders may request to receive paper copies of the proxy materials related to the above referenced meeting by mail at no cost. Requests for paper copies must be received by June 28, 2024, in order to receive the paper copy in advance of the meeting. Shareholders may request to receive a paper copy of the Materials for up to one year from the date the Materials were filed on www.sedar.com.

For more information regarding notice-and-access or to obtain a paper copy of the Materials you may contact our transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, via https://odysseytrust.com/ca-en/help/or by phone at 1-888-290-1175(toll-free within North America) or 1-587-885-0960 (direct from outside North America).

Notice of Meeting

The resolutions to be voted on at the meeting, described in detail in the Management Information Circular, are as follows: