Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials for
Tokens.com Corp's Annual General and Special Meeting
Meeting Date and Time: July 9, 2024, 10:00 am ET
Location: https://web.lumiagm.com/208078118
Please be advised that the proxy materials for the above noted securityholder meeting are available for viewing and downloading online. This document provides an overview of these materials, but you are reminded to access and review the information circular and other proxy materials available online prior to voting. These materials are available at:
www.tokens.com/AGM
OR
www.sedarplus.ca
Obtaining Paper Copies of the Proxy Materials
Securityholders may request to receive paper copies of the proxy materials related to the above referenced meeting by mail at no cost. Requests for paper copies must be received by June 28, 2024, in order to receive the paper copy in advance of the meeting. Shareholders may request to receive a paper copy of the Materials for up to one year from the date the Materials were filed on www.sedar.com.
For more information regarding notice-and-access or to obtain a paper copy of the Materials you may contact our transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, via https://odysseytrust.com/ca-en/help/or by phone at 1-888-290-1175(toll-free within North America) or 1-587-885-0960 (direct from outside North America).
Notice of Meeting
The resolutions to be voted on at the meeting, described in detail in the Management Information Circular, are as follows:
- To set the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting to at eight (8) - See "Particulars of Matters to be Acted Upon - Number of Directors".
- Election of Directors - See "Particulars of Matters to be Acted Upon - Election of Directors".
- To appoint Davidson and Company LLP as the auditor of the Company for this fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, and to authorize the board of directors to fix their remuneration - See "Particulars of Matters to be Acted Upon - Ratification of Appointment of Auditors".
- To change the name of the Company to "Realbotix Corp.", or such other name as the directors of the Company may determine - See "Particulars of Matters to be Acted Upon - Approval of Name Change".
- To approve a revised omnibus equity incentive plan of the Company, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular - See "Particulars of Matters to be Acted Upon - Approval of the Amended Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan".
Voting
To vote your securities, please refer to the instructions on the enclosed Proxy or Voting Instruction Form. Your Proxy or Voting Instruction Form must be received by July 5, 2024, 10:00 am ET.
Stratification
The Issuer is providing paper copies of its Management Information Circular only to those registered shareholders and beneficial shareholders that have previously requested to receive paper materials.
