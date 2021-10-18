PRESS RELEASE : tokentus investment AG conducts public offering and parallel private placement after approval of the securities prospectus

DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action tokentus investment AG conducts public offering and parallel private placement after approval of the securities prospectus 2021-10-18 / 16:04 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

tokentus investment AG conducts public offering and parallel private placement after approval of the securities prospectus

- Public offering and private placement

- Approved securities prospectus

- Offer period from 20 October 2021 to 5 November 2021

- Issue price EUR 2.55 per share (ISIN DE000A3CN9R8 / WKN WKN A3CN9R)

- Issue proceeds for the acquisition of investments, financial assets and tokens

Frankfurt am Main, 18 October 2021 - In an ad hoc announcement dated 10 October 2021, the Management Board of tokentus investment AG (WKN A3CN9R, ISIN DE000A3CN9R8) had announced the implementation of a capital increase against cash contributions excluding subscription rights in the amount of up to EUR 20 million through the issuance of up to 20,000,000 new registered no-par value shares. Today, the securities prospectus was approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The approved securities prospectus can be viewed and downloaded from the website of tokentus investment AG at www.tokentus.com in the "Investor Relations" section under the menu item "Public Offering 2021".

A public offering will be conducted for the period from 20 October 2021 from 09:00 a.m. until 5 November 2021, 12:00 p.m. (CET). Investors may submit purchase offers to tokentus investment AG within the offer period. The purchase offers are freely revocable until the end of the offer period and may be increased or reduced, provided that this is possible via the custodian bank or the financial intermediary of the investor through which the subscription is issued. The already announced issue price per new no-par value registered share is EUR 2.55 for both the public offering and the private placement.

The issue price must be paid by no later than 5 November 2021 (12:00 noon - CET -). Details on the subscription can also be found on pages 51 et seq. of the approved securities prospectus. To subscribe with tokentus investment AG, the investor must send an e-mail to oliver.michel@tokentus.com with the keyword "Subscription Form". The investor will then receive a subscription form in duplicate and must complete and sign both copies in advance and return them to the e-mail address oliver.michel@tokentus.com indicated on the form. The two original subscription forms must then be received by tokentus investment AG by the end of the offer period (5 November 2021, 12:00 noon - CET -).

In addition, a private placement will be carried out in parallel.

The proceeds of the issue will be used for the expansion of the investment portfolio, consequently for the acquisition of new investments and / or financial assets, the expansion of existing investments and / or financial assets, the acquisition of tokens and / or the use for general corporate purposes.

Contact Investor Relations: Oliver Michel CEO of tokentus investment AG Tel: +49 175 7222 351 oliver.michel@tokentus.com www.tokentus.com

This publication and the information contained herein constitute advertising within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 ("Prospectus Regulation")" and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/979 and do not constitute an offer to buy, sell or subscribe for shares in tokentus Investment AG or a solicitation of an offer to buy, sell or subscribe for shares in tokentus Investment AG in the Federal Republic of Germany or in any other jurisdiction, in particular where such offer or solicitation is prohibited or unauthorized. A public offer of shares in tokentus Investment AG shall be made exclusively by the Issuer on the basis of a securities prospectus prepared in accordance with the Prospectus Ordinance, which has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin") and www.tokentus.com in the "Investor Relations" section under the menu item "Public Offer 2021". BaFin approves the securities prospectus only with regard to the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and coherence pursuant to the Prospectus Regulation. The approval of the prospectus is not to be understood as an endorsement of the issuer or the shares offered. Interested investors are solely responsible for analyzing, weighing and evaluating the potential opportunities and risks of an investment in shares of tokentus Investment AG. In particular, the shares of tokentus Investment AG have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. In particular, they may not be sold or offered for sale in the United States of America or to or for the account or benefit of persons resident or domiciled therein.

2021-10-18

Language: English Company: tokentus investment AG Taunusanlage 8 c/c WeWork 60329 Frankfurt Germany E-mail: contact@tokentus.com Internet: www.tokentus.com ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8 WKN: A3CN9R

1241542 2021-10-18

