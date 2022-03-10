DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day

tokentus investment AG: The blockchain VC tokentus investment AG invites to the Portfolio Day on 1 April 2022



10.03.2022 / 07:30

The blockchain VC tokentus investment AG invites to the Portfolio Day on 1 April 2022

- Virtual event with insights into tokentus' current portfolio as well as the investment strategy behind it

- Six tokentus investments will be presented, including Celsius Network, Qredo, BCB Group, Nayms and Trality

- C-level representatives of the investments will present their business model

- Informal registration by e-mail to portfolioday@tokentus.com

Frankfurt am Main, 10 March 2022 - tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; abbreviation: 14D), headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, invites to its second Portfolio Day, which will be held as a virtual event on Friday, April 1st 2022, from 14:30 - 16:30 CET.

In the first of the eight 15-minute sessions, Oliver Michel, CEO of tokentus investment AG, will position the company as a specialised blockchain VC and describes the tokentus-specific investment strategy. Afterwards, the responsible investment manager Benedikt Schulz will provide insights into six portfolio companies, followed by C-level representatives of the portfolio companies, including Celsius Network, Qredo, BCB Group, Nayms and Trality. The focus of the review is on the description of the business activities of the respective company, the reasons for tokentus' investment and the development of the investment since acquisition. Towards the end, an overview of tokentus' co-investor network will be provided.

The event will follow an exact 15-minute schedule, so that shareholders, interested investors, analysts and members of the press can dial in according to the topics and investments they are most interested in. The final schedule will be made available to registered participants one week prior to the start of the event. Apart from the C-level presentations, the event will be held in German.

To register and receive your individual access data, please send an informal e-mail with your first and last name to portfolioday@tokentus.com.

The companies presenting are:

Celsius Network

Celsius operates a platform that offers crypto savings accounts and crypto loans. Both retail and institutional crypto investors can generate interest income on cryptocurrencies and tokens by depositing their currencies against a (weekly) fixed return. In addition, both private and institutional borrowers can take out loans backed by cryptocurrencies. Celsius acts as an intermediary between the demand for credit from exchanges and investment/hedge funds and depositors, without charging fees. Celsius also operates CELPay, an online payment system for cryptocurrencies that allows them to be sent and received easily and without fees, similar to the PayPal payment service.

Qredo

Qredo is an innovator in cybersecurity and blockchain, operating a decentralised network that enables the secure and rapid movement of digital assets for institutional investors. Qredo provides a custody service (wallets), as well as secure trading of crypto assets through its network. It believes that secure decentralised custody eliminates private key risks and thus eliminates points of attack. This architecture enables Qredo to meet the security needs of financial service providers who want to lend, borrow, buy, sell, trade and store digital assets.

BCB Group

BCB sees itself as a leading European provider of business accounts and trading services to the digital assets industry. BCB offers business accounts, payment transactions in various currencies and cryptocurrency trading to international clients in the digital assets industry. Its clients include major companies in the industry, such as Bitstamp, Coinbase or Kraken, among others. BCB's central product is BLINC, a liquidity network through which digital assets industry players, exchanges, traders, and institutional investors can transfer money in real time around the clock (24/7).

Nayms

Nayms provides a platform to pool, structure, and trade insurance risk with crypto assets for institutional investors. Smart contracts are used to set the rules for taking out, trading, claiming, and settling insurance. Brokers arrange these digital insurance contracts between buyers (insurers and capital markets) and sellers (insureds) of various risks.

Trality

Trality offers a platform that allows anyone to create crypto trading bots or invest in cryptocurrencies as a follower of other users' bots. Trality claims to be the first marketplace for trading bots, making professional algorithmic trading accessible to a market of over 50 million recreational traders, which will gradually make infrastructure available to institutional investors as well.

About tokentus investment AG

tokentus investment AG (ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8, WKN: A3CN9R; Ticker: 14D) is an investment company focusing on the blockchain market. The shares of tokentus investment AG are listed on the m:access trading segment (unofficial market) of the Munich stock exchange and traded on XETRA and other German stock exchanges.

With the help of a constantly growing network of co-investors tokentus acquires international financial investments and shares of companies with a business model that is directly connected with the blockchain technology. Thus shareholders of the tokentus investment AG are able to indirectly invest in a diversified, international portfolio in the pioneering blockchain market. tokentus investment AG considers itself an investment pool and central access point for investors in the blockchain market. As a German public holding company tokentus has committed itself to transparency and regular communication with its investors. Currently, the company holds financial investments and investments (equity and tokens) in ten blockchain companies.

For further information see: www.tokentus.com

