tokentus investment AG invests USD 150,000 into the UK-based BL Research Limited, known as the provider of the platform Blink Labs, focused on MEV protection and recovery

Blink Labs is a platform designed to protect users from market abuses and to enable them to derive value from their on-chain transactions

tokentus participates in this USD 1.5 million pre-seed round with an equity investment through an Advanced Subscription Agreement (ASA) of USD 150,000, with the option to buy future tokens with a 2:1 equity to token ratio

This is an investment into core infrastructure to solve a specific blockchain problem

Frankfurt am Main, 17. August 2023 - Frankfurt-based tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; symbol: 14D) is investing USD 150,000 through an ASA in the pre-seed investment round of BL Research Limited (Blink Labs), a London-based corporation, founded in 2022. Blink Labs states that they enable users to protect their on-chain transactions from abusive market behaviours, while enabling them to derive value from their on-chain transactions.

The profit from this market-abusive behaviour is summarised under the term Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) and, according to Blink Labs' own estimates, can add up to several billion US dollars. Additionally, when crypto transactions are carried out on a blockchain, transaction fees, so-called gas fees, must be paid. These gas fees can be driven up by market-abusive behaviours such as front running, back running, arbitrage, sandwiching or liquidations. So far, users have hardly been able to protect themselves from these behaviours and the resulting costs, or the loss of value.

Blink Labs is a platform that is intended to enable wallet providers and custodians to protect their users from this loss of value, and even intends to enable them to recover some of this value, by providing an open transaction marketplace. No change in user behaviour is required, as the change is made at the wallet or custodian level, with a focus on making the integration as simple as possible.

Blink Labs says it is already working with over 500 partners who want to integrate the Blink transaction marketplace.

This pre-seed round was joined, amongst others, by CMT Digital, Alliance DAO, Skyland Ventures, DCG Expeditions and a variety of strategic angel investors including the CEO of Kiln and the CEO of Rated.Network.

“With Blink Labs, we are investing in what we at tokentus have analysed as an important and essential infrastructure solution that, in our view, directly addresses a substantial problem in the blockchain space," says Oliver Michel, CEO of tokentus investment AG. "Both the existing partnerships and the group of investors Blink Labs has secured, are, in our opinion, good indicators of a solid business and economic basis," adds Benedikt Schulz, Investment Manager at tokentus. "In our view, the two co-founders of Blink Labs have extensive MEV experience, and can already point to a successful exit," adds Mona Tiesler, Investment Manager at tokentus.

About tokentus investment AG

tokentus investment AG (ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8, WKN: A3CN9R; Ticker: 14D) is an investment company focusing on the blockchain market. The shares of tokentus investment AG are listed on the m:access trading segment (unofficial market) of the Munich stock exchange and traded on XETRA and other German stock exchanges.

With the help of a constantly growing network of co-investors tokentus acquires international financial investments, shares of companies with a business model that is directly connected with the blockchain technology and SPV structures and does fund-of-funds investments. Thus, shareholders of the tokentus investment AG are able to indirectly invest in a diversified, international portfolio in the pioneering blockchain market. Tokentus investment AG considers itself an investment pool and central access point for investors in the blockchain market. As a German public holding company tokentus has committed itself to transparency and regular communication with its investors. Tokentus investment AG invests in financial assets, equity and token investments, blockchain-focused venture capital funds and SPV structures.

For further information see: www.tokentus.com

