2.9 EUR   -3.33%
Tokentus investment AG sets offer price for planned capital increase at EUR 2.55
Tokentus investment AG sets offer price for planned capital increase at EUR 2.55

10/10/2021 | 11:47am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase tokentus investment AG sets offer price for planned capital increase at EUR 2.55 10-Oct-2021 / 17:46 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

tokentus investment AG sets offer price for planned capital increase at EUR 2.55

- Not for distribution, publication or forwarding in the USA, Australia, Canada and Japan - Frankfurt am Main, 10 October 2021 - The Management Board of tokentus investment AG (WKN A3CN9R / ISIN DE000A3CN9R8), with the approval of the Supervisory Board dated 10 October 2021, has set the placement price for the implementation of the capital increase against cash contributions in the amount of up to EUR 20 million by issuing up to 20,000,000 new registered no-par value shares, as resolved by the Annual General Meeting of 6 July 2021, excluding the subscription right, at EUR 2.55 per share. Subject to the approval of the securities prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - BaFin), which is expected shortly, a public offering is to be carried out. In addition, a private placement will be carried out in parallel.

Up to 20,000,000 new no-par value registered shares will be offered, which are entitled to participate in profits from 1 January 2021. The gross proceeds of the issue amount to up to EUR 51 million in case of a full placement. The issue proceeds will be used to expand the investment portfolio, i.e. to acquire new investments and/or financial assets, to expand existing investments and/or financial assets, to acquire tokens and/or to use them for general corporate purposes.

Once the securities prospectus has been approved by BaFin, it will be available on the homepage of tokentus investment AG in the Investor Relations section at www.tokentus.com. Contact Investor Relations: Oliver Michel CEO of tokentus investment AG Tel: +49 175 7222 351 contact@tokentus.com

10-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language:     English 
Company:      tokentus investment AG 
              Taunusanlage 8 c/c WeWork 
              60329 Frankfurt 
              Germany 
E-mail:       contact@tokentus.com 
Internet:     www.tokentus.com 
ISIN:         DE000A3CN9R8 
WKN:          A3CN9R 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich 
EQS News ID:  1239617 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
1239617 10-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239617&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2021 11:46 ET (15:46 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,60 M -0,69 M -0,69 M
Net cash 2021 1,40 M 1,62 M 1,62 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,5 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart TOKENTUS INVESTMENT AG
Duration : Period :
tokentus investment AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,90 €
Average target price 4,05 €
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Michel Chairman-Management Board
Reinhard Schuhmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Benedikt Schulz Investment Manager
Michael Kollmann Member-Supervisory Board
Rupertus Rothenhäuser Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKENTUS INVESTMENT AG0.00%13
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.278.26%3 935
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.52.03%2 478
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC257.58%735