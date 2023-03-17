Tokio Marine : Announcement regarding progress and completion of the share repurchases (26KB
03/17/2023 | 02:06am EDT
March 17, 2023
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
President: Satoru Komiya
Securities Code: 8766
Announcement regarding progress and completion of the share repurchases
(Acquisition by the Company of its own shares pursuant to the provision of its Articles of
Incorporation in accordance with Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announced that it repurchased its own shares as approved by its board of directors on November 18, 2022 pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act, which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, paragraph 3 of the Companies Act. The progress of the share repurchases is as follows.
The Company also announces the completion of the share repurchases which were approved by its board of directors on November 18, 2022.
Class of shares repurchased: Common shares of the Company
Number of shares repurchased:
3,937,200 shares
Aggregate purchase price of the shares: 11,251,544,250 yen
Period in which repurchases were made: From March 1, 2023 through March 15, 2023
Method of repurchases:
Purchased through the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(For reference)
Details of the resolution made by the board of directors held on November 18, 2022 are as follows.
(a) Class of shares to be repurchased: Common shares of the Company
(b) Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased: Up to 25,000,000 shares
(Represents approximately 1.2% of the total issued shares excluding treasury shares)
(c) Aggregate purchase price of the shares: Up to 50 billion yen
(d) Period in which repurchases may be made:
From November 21, 2022 through March 24, 2023
Details of the share repurchases made by March 15, 2023 as approved by the board of directors on November 18, 2022 are as follows.
(a) Number of shares repurchased: 17,587,300 shares
(b) Aggregate purchase price of the shares: 49,999,696,400 yen
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 06:05:05 UTC.