  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8766   JP3910660004

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8766)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:59 2022-09-06 pm EDT
7729.00 JPY   +1.93%
09/06TOKIO MARINE : Announcement regarding progress and completion of the share repurchases (26KB)PDF
PU
09/05TOKIO MARINE : Announcement regarding progress of the share repurchases (26KB)PDF
PU
08/18TOKIO MARINE : Announcement Regarding Participation in Asian Development Bank Comprehensive Credit Insurance Program (27KB)PDF
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tokio Marine : Announcement regarding progress and completion of the share repurchases (26KB)PDF

09/06/2022 | 11:20pm EDT
September 7, 2022

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

President: Satoru Komiya

Securities Code: 8766

Announcement regarding progress and completion of the share repurchases

(Acquisition by the Company of its own shares pursuant to the provision of its Articles of

Incorporation in accordance with Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announced that it repurchased its own shares as approved by its board of directors on May 20, 2022 pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act, which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, paragraph 3 of the Companies Act. The progress of the share repurchases is as follows.

The Company also announces the completion of the share repurchases which were approved by its board of directors on May 20, 2022.

  1. Class of shares repurchased: Common shares of the Company
  2. Number of shares repurchased:
    417,500 shares
  3. Aggregate purchase price of the shares: 3,196,434,200 yen
  4. Period in which repurchases were made:

From September 1, 2022 through September 5, 2022

(e) Method of repurchases:

Purchased through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(For reference)

  1. Details of the resolution made by the board of directors held on May 20, 2022 are as follows.
    (a) Class of shares to be repurchased: Common shares of the Company
    (b) Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased: Up to 12,500,000 shares
    (Represents approximately 1.8% of the total issued shares excluding treasury shares)
    (c) Aggregate purchase price of the shares: Up to 50 billion yen
    (d) Period in which repurchases may be made:
    From May 23, 2022 through September 22, 2022
  2. Details of the share repurchases made by September 5, 2022 as approved by the board of directors on May 20, 2022 are as follows.
    (a) Number of shares repurchased: 6,606,700 shares
    (b) Aggregate purchase price of the shares: 49,999,287,900 yen

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2022 03:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
