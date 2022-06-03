Tokio Marine : Announcement regarding progress of the share repurchases (24KB)PDF

June 3, 2022

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

President: Satoru Komiya

TSE code number: 8766

Announcement regarding progress of the share repurchases

(Acquisition by the Company of its own shares pursuant to the provision of its Articles of

Incorporation in accordance with Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announced that it repurchased its own shares as approved by its board of directors on May 20, 2022 pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act, which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, paragraph 3 of the Companies Act. The progress of the share repurchases is as follows.

Class of shares repurchased: Common shares of the Company Number of shares repurchased:

609,300 shares Aggregate purchase price of the shares: 4,508,236,500 yen Period in which repurchases were made: From May 23, 2022 through May 31, 2022 Method of repurchases:

Purchased through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(For reference)