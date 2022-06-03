Tokio Marine : Announcement regarding progress of the share repurchases (24KB)PDF
June 3, 2022
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
President: Satoru Komiya
TSE code number: 8766
Announcement regarding progress of the share repurchases
(Acquisition by the Company of its own shares pursuant to the provision of its Articles of
Incorporation in accordance with Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announced that it repurchased its own shares as approved by its board of directors on May 20, 2022 pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act, which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, paragraph 3 of the Companies Act. The progress of the share repurchases is as follows.
Class of shares repurchased: Common shares of the Company
Number of shares repurchased:
609,300 shares
Aggregate purchase price of the shares: 4,508,236,500 yen
Period in which repurchases were made: From May 23, 2022 through May 31, 2022
Method of repurchases:
Purchased through the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(For reference)
Details of the resolution made by the board of directors held on May 20, 2022 are as follows.
(a) Class of shares to be repurchased: Common shares of the Company
(b) Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased: Up to 12,500,000 shares
(Represents approximately 1.8% of the total issued shares excluding treasury shares)
(c) Aggregate purchase price of the shares: Up to 50 billion yen
(d) Period in which repurchases may be made:
From May 23, 2022 through September 22, 2022
Details of the share repurchases made by May 31, 2022 as approved by the board of directors on May 20, 2022 are as follows.
(a) Number of shares repurchased: 609,300 shares
(b) Aggregate purchase price of the shares: 4,508,236,500 yen
