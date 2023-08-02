August 2, 2023
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
President: Satoru Komiya
Securities Code: 8766
Announcement regarding progress of the share repurchases
(Acquisition by the Company of its own shares pursuant to the provision of its Articles of
Incorporation in accordance with Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announced that it repurchased its own shares as approved by its board of directors on May 19, 2023 pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act, which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, paragraph 3 of the Companies Act. The progress of the share repurchases is as follows.
- Class of shares repurchased: Common shares of the Company
- Number of shares repurchased:
0 shares
- Aggregate purchase price of the shares:
0 yen
- Period in which repurchases were made: From July 1, 2023 through July 31, 2023
- Method of repurchases:
Purchased through the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(For reference)
- Details of the resolution made by the board of directors held on May 19, 2023 are as follows.
(a) Class of shares to be repurchased: Common shares of the Company
(b) Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased: Up to 30,000,000 shares
(Represents approximately 1.5% of the total issued shares excluding treasury shares)
(c) Aggregate purchase price of the shares: Up to 50 billion yen
(d) Period in which repurchases may be made:
From May 22, 2023 through September 22, 2023
- Details of the share repurchases made by July 31, 2023 as approved by the board of directors on May 19, 2023 are as follows.
(a) Number of shares repurchased: 8,220,000 shares
(b) Aggregate purchase price of the shares: 25,844,904,800 yen
