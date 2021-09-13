Tokio Marine : Announcement regarding share repurchases from the market (97KB)PDF

September 13, 2021
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
President: Satoru Komiya
TSE code number: 8766
Announcement regarding share repurchases from the market
(Acquisition by the Company of its own shares pursuant to the provision of its Articles of
Incorporation in accordance with Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act.)
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announced that on September 13, 2021 its board of directors resolved repurchases of its own shares, pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, paragraph 3 of the Companies Act, as detailed below.
-
Reason for the repurchase of shares
The Company intends to repurchase its own shares in order to implement flexible financial policies.
-
Details of the resolution made on September 13, 2021
|
(a) Class of shares to be repurchased:
|
Common stock of the Company.
(b) Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased:
Up to 7,500,000 shares.
(Represents approximately 1.1% of total issued shares excluding treasury shares.)
|
(c)
|
Aggregate purchase price of shares:
|
Up to 30 billion yen.
|
|
(d)
|
Period in which repurchases may be made:
|
|
|
From September 14, 2021 through November 30, 2021.
|
|
(For reference)
|
|
|
Total issued shares as of August 31, 2021(excluding treasury shares):
|
687,669,459 shares
|
Number of treasury shares held by the Company as of August 31, 2021:
|
9,830,541 shares
Disclaimer
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 06:11:06 UTC.