Tokio Marine : Announcement regarding share repurchases from the market (97KB)PDF

September 13, 2021

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

President: Satoru Komiya

TSE code number: 8766

Announcement regarding share repurchases from the market

(Acquisition by the Company of its own shares pursuant to the provision of its Articles of

Incorporation in accordance with Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act.)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announced that on September 13, 2021 its board of directors resolved repurchases of its own shares, pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, paragraph 3 of the Companies Act, as detailed below.

Reason for the repurchase of shares

The Company intends to repurchase its own shares in order to implement flexible financial policies. Details of the resolution made on September 13, 2021

(a) Class of shares to be repurchased: Common stock of the Company.

(b) Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased:

Up to 7,500,000 shares.

(Represents approximately 1.1% of total issued shares excluding treasury shares.)