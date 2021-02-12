Log in
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8766)
  Report
Tokio Marine : Announcement regarding the cancellation of shares held by the CompanyPDF

02/12/2021 | 02:42am EST
February 12, 2021 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. President: Satoru Komiya TSE code number: 8766

Announcement regarding the cancellation of shares held by the Company

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announced that on February 12, 2021 its board of directors approved the cancellation of shares held by the Company as treasury shares, pursuant to Article

178 of the Corporation Law, as detailed below.

Detail of the cancellation of shares

(a) Class of shares to be cancelled:

Common stock of the Company

(b) Number of shares to be cancelled:

4,500,000 shares

(c) Scheduled date of the cancellation:

March 31, 2021

(d) Number of issued shares

(including treasury shares) after the cancellation:

697,500,000 shares

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 07:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
