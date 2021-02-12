Tokio Marine : Announcement regarding the cancellation of shares held by the CompanyPDF

February 12, 2021 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. President: Satoru Komiya TSE code number: 8766
Announcement regarding the cancellation of shares held by the Company
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announced that on February 12, 2021 its board of directors approved the cancellation of shares held by the Company as treasury shares, pursuant to Article
178 of the Corporation Law, as detailed below.
Detail of the cancellation of shares
(a) Class of shares to be cancelled:
Common stock of the Company
(b) Number of shares to be cancelled:
4,500,000 shares
(c) Scheduled date of the cancellation:
March 31, 2021
(d) Number of issued shares
(including treasury shares) after the cancellation:
697,500,000 shares
