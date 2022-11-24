Tokio Marine : Business Strategy (6.2MB

Copyright (c) 2022 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

*1: Adjusted net income is the sum of business unit profits (same for subsequent pages)

*2: Domestic Non-Life: TMNF (same applies hereafter)

*3: Domestic Life: TMNL (same applies hereafter)

*4: Mainly due to FX between foreign currencies +11.0, business-related equities +5.0 (for part of sale exceeding JPY100.0bn), war -11.0, capital gains in North America -9.0, South African floods -3.0, and rounding

*5: Mainly due to domestic life and rounding4

*6: Average balance of Mar. 31, 2022 and Mar. 31, 2023