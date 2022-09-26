Tokio Marine : Capital and Business Alliance with SkyDrive; Aiming to Create a “Safe Flying Vehicle Society” (68KB

September 26, 2022

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

Capital and Business Alliance with SkyDrive; Aiming to Create a "Safe Flying

Vehicle Society"

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (President and Group CEO: Satoru Komiya, hereinafter "TMHD") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to form a capital and business alliance with SkyDrive Inc. (President and CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa, hereinafter "SkyDrive"), further accelerating a longstanding collaboration aimed at developing insurance products and related services to manage new risks associated with the creation of a safe flying vehicle(*1) society.

1. Background

Since 2019, TMHD has been contributing to the creation of a safe flying vehicle society by providing insurance to companies that are developing flying vehicles(*2). TMHD's involvement was made prior to the start of test flights and verification processes in Japan, thinking about the practical applications for flying vehicles as transportation within and around cities, remote islands and mountainous areas, and for the transport of goods during disasters and other situations.

TMHD and SkyDrive have engaged in discussions and concept testing towards the practical application of flying vehicles since the time of CARTIVATOR(*3), SkyDrive's predecessor organization.

TMHD and SkyDrive have now decided to enter into a capital and business alliance to further accelerate the development of insurance products and related services in response to the new mobility risks involving flying vehicles.

2. Specific Initiatives

TMHD and SkyDrive will jointly promote a broad range of initiatives, beginning with those listed below, for the purpose of creating a safe flying vehicle society, thereby undertaking the challenges created by this once-in-a-century mobility revolution as well as working to address the associated social issues.