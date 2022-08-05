Tokio Marine : EXCEL (45.9KB)
Tokio Marine & Nichido
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.
August 5, 2022
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
(billions of JPY, except for %)
(billions of JPY, except for %)
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2022 Full-Year Projections
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Projection
(Apr.-Jun.)
(Apr.-Sep.)
(Apr.-Dec.)
(Apr.-Mar.)
(Apr.-Jun.)
(Apr.-Sep.)
(Apr.-Dec.)
(Apr.-Mar.)
(Apr.-Jun.)
(Apr.-Sep.)
(Apr.-Dec.)
(Apr.-Mar.)
■Direct Premiums Written excluding deposit premiums from policyholders
Fire
95.7
211.6
340.2
450.1
105.3
213.9
337.6
451.7
108.1
Marine
17.6
32.7
48.6
67.9
20.0
38.5
57.2
80.4
24.5
P.A.
54.7
92.5
126.7
163.8
57.7
97.0
131.8
170.6
62.1
Auto
277.2
548.7
828.6
1,109.4
283.4
559.2
839.4
1,120.6
282.8
CALI
54.0
108.3
165.0
224.2
55.0
106.1
156.6
208.3
52.3
Other
119.2
234.2
349.5
471.6
125.8
242.0
358.0
481.7
126.6
Total
618.6
1,228.3
1,858.9
2,487.3
647.4
1,256.9
1,880.8
2,513.5
656.6
■Net premiums written
Fire
74.5
164.3
259.1
353.2
85.0
169.2
266.7
361.2
95.3
393.2
Marine
18.1
31.8
44.4
61.4
21.5
37.5
53.5
73.5
23.4
74.4
P.A.
54.1
91.4
124.9
161.4
57.1
95.7
129.8
168.2
60.8
184.9
Auto
276.5
546.8
825.5
1,105.2
282.5
556.8
835.6
1,115.3
282.5
1,110.2
CALI
60.9
123.0
179.7
238.7
55.0
115.9
168.1
219.7
48.7
220.6
Other
86.4
169.8
251.1
341.2
91.7
176.9
259.9
349.9
94.6
377.5
Total
570.9
1,127.4
1,685.0
2,261.3
593.1
1,152.3
1,714.0
2,288.1
605.5
2,361.0
■Auto insurance : YoY change (Managerial accounting basis)
Non-fleet
Premiums
+2.1%
+3.0%
+3.4%
+2.8%
+1.9%
+1.2%
+1.0%
+0.6%
-0.2%
Number of cars
-0.3%
+0.4%
+0.7%
+0.7%
-0.2%
-0.3%
-0.4%
-0.4%
+0.4%
Per-auto premiums
+2.4%
+2.6%
+2.7%
+2.2%
+2.0%
+1.6%
+1.3%
+0.9%
-0.5%
Fleet
Premiums
+0.1%
+1.6%
+2.9%
+1.7%
+1.7%
-0.1%
-1.0%
-2.0%
-1.7%
Number of cars
+8.2%
+4.6%
+4.0%
+3.2%
+5.3%
+2.4%
+2.3%
+1.7%
+9.0%
Per-auto premiums
-7.5%
-2.8%
-1.0%
-1.5%
-3.4%
-2.4%
-3.2%
-3.7%
-9.8%
Total
Premiums
+1.7%
+2.7%
+3.3%
+2.6%
+1.9%
+1.1%
+0.7%
+0.2%
-0.5%
Number of cars
+0.9%
+1.0%
+1.2%
+1.1%
+0.7%
+0.1%
+0.0%
+0.0%
+1.7%
Per-auto premiums
+0.8%
+1.7%
+2.1%
+1.6%
+1.2%
+1.0%
+0.6%
+0.2%
-2.2%
■Net claims paid
Fire
43.7
96.3
160.0
210.3
62.4
107.3
158.0
205.8
65.6
223.4
Marine
9.7
18.8
28.6
38.0
7.8
19.0
28.2
39.8
7.5
47.0
P.A.
20.3
39.5
59.7
78.1
20.5
39.5
60.0
78.9
22.5
86.7
Auto
124.4
255.1
397.9
534.7
134.0
266.0
408.5
545.9
138.5
584.0
CALI
44.4
81.0
133.0
175.7
38.9
78.8
121.8
161.1
36.9
160.1
Other
36.2
74.6
113.1
148.2
37.4
75.8
117.7
161.2
43.0
197.4
Total
279.0
565.6
892.7
1,185.2
301.4
586.6
894.5
1,192.9
314.3
1,298.8
■Net W/P basis loss ratio*
Fire
61.1%
60.8%
63.9%
61.6%
75.8%
65.8%
61.6%
59.4%
71.4%
59.0%
Marine
56.6%
62.4%
67.8%
65.2%
39.0%
53.7%
55.7%
57.1%
34.8%
66.3%
P.A.
41.7%
48.2%
53.3%
54.3%
40.2%
46.5%
51.8%
52.9%
41.4%
52.6%
Auto
50.8%
52.9%
54.3%
54.6%
53.7%
54.4%
55.5%
55.7%
55.9%
59.7%
CALI
80.2%
72.5%
80.8%
80.4%
78.3%
75.0%
79.6%
80.7%
84.3%
81.9%
Other
44.5%
46.6%
47.8%
46.2%
43.6%
45.8%
48.3%
49.1%
48.6%
54.9%
Total
53.6%
55.1%
57.9%
57.4%
55.7%
56.1%
57.5%
57.5%
57.2%
60.6%
(*) Including loss adjustment expenses
■Net incurred losses (Private insurance)*
Fire
26.6
144.4
188.5
267.9
34.2
90.7
129.4
209.7
64.2
229.7
Marine
10.6
20.6
29.9
37.8
10.0
25.6
37.2
44.9
13.0
49.9
P.A.
17.3
36.9
62.7
85.7
23.0
43.8
67.9
95.2
24.9
103.8
Auto
124.7
281.8
447.8
598.2
144.5
303.8
476.8
634.8
171.5
677.4
Other
43.8
107.3
180.9
218.6
46.0
100.0
155.0
208.8
61.9
212.2
Total
223.2
591.2
910.0
1,208.4
257.8
564.1
866.4
1,193.7
335.7
1,273.3
(*) Including loss adjustment expenses
Excluding Residential earthquake insurance and CALI
■Net incurred losses caused by natural disasters during the period (Private insurance)*
Fire
2.1
58.9
64.1
86.8
0.8
22.7
21.8
39.1
8.2
Marine
0.6
1.1
1.1
1.2
-
0.1
0.1
0.2
-
Auto
0.0
5.0
5.1
4.8
0.0
1.7
1.8
1.7
15.5
Other
0.0
1.8
3.1
3.8
0.0
0.9
1.2
1.9
0.0
Total
2.9
66.9
73.6
96.7
0.8
25.5
25.1
43.1
23.8
73.0
(*) Excluding loss adjustment expenses
Excluding Residential earthquake insurance and CALI
■Net E/I basis loss ratio (Private insurance)*
Fire
37.0%
94.6%
80.7%
84.1%
43.3%
54.2%
50.0%
59.5%
70.5%
56.9%
Marine
67.6%
60.2%
61.9%
61.4%
60.8%
67.4%
69.0%
63.9%
70.2%
68.1%
P.A.
42.3%
45.0%
50.9%
51.9%
58.5%
54.4%
55.5%
57.9%
59.2%
58.2%
Auto
46.2%
51.8%
54.5%
54.3%
52.3%
54.7%
57.1%
56.8%
62.2%
61.0%
Other
51.7%
63.0%
70.0%
64.3%
52.7%
56.8%
58.0%
59.6%
67.0%
56.8%
Total
46.2%
60.1%
61.3%
60.8%
51.7%
55.4%
56.4%
58.1%
64.5%
59.5%
(*) Including loss adjustment expenses
Excluding Residential earthquake insurance and CALI
■Net E/I basis loss ratio excluding impact of natural disasters (Private insurance)*
Fire
34.1%
56.0%
53.2%
56.9%
42.3%
40.6%
41.6%
48.4%
61.4%
Marine
63.5%
56.7%
59.4%
59.4%
60.8%
67.1%
68.7%
63.5%
70.2%
P.A.
42.3%
45.0%
50.9%
51.9%
58.5%
54.4%
55.5%
57.9%
59.2%
Auto
46.2%
50.9%
53.9%
53.9%
52.3%
54.4%
56.9%
56.7%
56.5%
Other
51.6%
61.9%
68.7%
63.2%
52.7%
56.3%
57.6%
59.1%
67.0%
Total
45.6%
53.3%
56.3%
56.0%
51.6%
52.9%
54.7%
56.0%
59.9%
(*) Including loss adjustment expenses
Excluding Residential earthquake insurance and CALI
■Business expenses on underwriting
Operating and general administrative expenses on U/W
64.0
126.4
189.4
263.0
67.3
135.7
206.4
284.3
72.0
308.6
Personnel expenses
30.4
61.0
91.6
122.2
32.1
64.9
96.5
127.5
32.5
133.9
Non-personnel expenses
31.0
60.5
90.5
131.0
32.7
66.0
102.8
147.2
37.0
164.9
Tax and contribution
2.5
4.8
7.1
9.7
2.4
4.7
7.1
9.5
2.4
9.7
Agency commissions and brokerage
109.4
215.4
320.5
432.3
115.8
224.0
331.0
445.1
118.1
455.9
Business expenses on underwriting
173.4
341.9
509.9
695.4
183.2
359.7
537.5
729.5
190.1
764.6
■Expense ratio
Agency commission ratio
19.2%
19.1%
19.0%
19.1%
19.5%
19.4%
19.3%
19.5%
19.5%
19.3%
Expense ratio
30.4%
30.3%
30.3%
30.8%
30.9%
31.2%
31.4%
31.9%
31.4%
32.4%
■Combined ratio
Private insurance: E/I basis
77.5%
91.3%
92.3%
92.5%
83.0%
87.1%
88.1%
90.6%
96.0%
92.4%
■Outstanding claims reserves
Fire*1
92.0
96.7
87.0
89.1
Marine
29.5
28.9
30.2
30.6
P.A.
24.1
24.9
24.2
27.2
Auto
294.4
292.0
290.8
300.9
CALI, EQ*2
73.4
66.4
64.2
62.3
Other
183.1
195.6
200.4
210.1
Outstanding claims excl. IBNR
696.8
704.8
697.1
720.4
Fire*1
77.5
78.4
71.7
85.6
Marine
9.3
7.0
11.2
8.1
P.A.
29.2
33.7
33.7
37.7
Auto
68.1
71.9
73.9
76.8
CALI, EQ*2
-
-
-
-
Other
167.0
187.4
201.6
209.8
IBNR
351.2
378.6
392.4
418.2
Fire*1
106.1
169.6
148.1
175.2
149.2
158.8
144.4
174.7
170.9
Marine
38.5
38.8
37.8
35.9
37.5
41.4
43.3
38.8
43.7
P.A.
55.2
53.3
56.7
58.6
58.7
58.0
59.3
64.9
64.6
Auto
354.1
362.5
369.2
364.0
356.9
364.8
377.2
377.7
391.5
CALI, EQ*2
68.0
73.4
73.4
66.4
62.3
64.2
64.2
62.3
65.2
Other
327.4
350.2
383.0
383.0
389.0
402.0
412.4
419.9
435.9
Total
949.6
1,048.1
1,068.4
1,083.5
1,053.8
1,089.5
1,101.0
1,138.6
1,172.1
(*1) Excluding Residential earthquake insurance
(*2) Residential earthquake insurance
■General underwriting reserve
Fire*
762.5
779.9
794.2
798.6
804.9
798.2
804.6
802.9
804.3
Marine
24.7
23.7
22.7
26.2
25.8
24.8
26.0
32.7
30.5
P.A.
142.3
138.4
130.8
133.4
143.0
140.3
132.7
130.9
147.7
Auto
329.5
347.2
366.2
379.1
364.5
350.5
357.7
357.2
343.5
CALI
431.1
435.1
423.6
435.9
432.9
434.0
425.8
427.8
422.9
Other
396.5
397.3
392.8
401.5
401.8
401.1
396.2
396.9
399.4
Total
2,086.8
2,121.8
2,130.5
2,174.8
2,173.2
2,149.1
2,143.3
2,148.7
2,148.5
(*) Including reserve for Residential earthquake insurance
■Catastrophe loss reserve
Amount
Fire
205.2
213.4
208.8
219.7
223.2
235.0
241.3
271.4
266.7
286.7
Marine
122.6
122.9
122.0
122.5
122.8
123.3
123.3
124.3
125.6
125.1
P.A.
129.5
130.7
131.7
132.9
134.7
136.0
137.0
138.3
140.2
144.0
Auto
155.5
164.2
173.1
182.1
191.2
200.0
208.9
217.9
227.0
232.9
Other
308.4
310.6
312.6
315.0
317.5
319.7
322.2
324.1
327.2
326.4
Total
921.4
942.0
948.5
972.4
989.6
1,014.2
1,032.9
1,076.2
1,086.9
1,115.4
Reversal
Fire
-
-
12.8
10.7
5.0
1.2
3.6
2.6
14.4
24.5
Marine
-
-
0.6
0.4
-
-
-
-
-
2.4
P.A.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.1
Auto
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
20.5
Other
0.0
0.0
0.6
0.9
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.0
11.0
Total
0.0
0.0
14.2
12.1
5.1
1.2
3.7
2.7
14.5
58.8
Provision
Fire
7.5
15.6
23.9
32.7
8.5
16.5
25.1
54.2
9.7
39.8
Marine
0.4
0.8
0.6
0.8
0.3
0.7
0.8
1.8
1.3
3.3
P.A.
1.7
2.9
3.9
5.1
1.8
3.0
4.1
5.3
1.9
5.8
Auto
8.8
17.5
26.5
35.4
9.0
17.8
26.8
35.7
9.0
35.5
Other
2.2
4.4
7.1
9.7
2.5
4.7
7.2
9.2
3.0
13.3
Total
20.7
41.4
62.1
83.9
22.2
43.0
64.2
106.5
25.1
97.9
Net provision
Fire
7.5
15.6
11.0
22.0
3.4
15.3
21.5
51.6
-4.7
15.2
Marine
0.4
0.8
-0.0
0.3
0.3
0.7
0.8
1.8
1.3
0.8
P.A.
1.7
2.9
3.9
5.1
1.8
3.0
4.1
5.3
1.9
5.7
Auto
8.8
17.5
26.5
35.4
9.0
17.8
26.8
35.7
9.0
15.0
Other
2.2
4.4
6.4
8.8
2.4
4.7
7.1
9.1
3.0
2.2
Total
20.7
41.3
47.9
71.8
17.1
41.7
60.4
103.8
10.6
39.1
■Reserves for saving type products*
1,340.6
1,331.4
1,302.6
1,261.0
1,250.5
1,232.6
1,208.8
1,168.8
1,160.0
(*) Total of Policyholders' contract deposits and Reserve for dividends to policyholders
■Underwriting profit
74.6
-4.8
-3.8
-16.9
92.6
124.1
148.3
117.1
28.3
157.0
■Net investment income
Interest and dividends
54.4
81.2
128.1
163.3
79.7
109.2
152.5
183.5
119.6
208.2
Domestic bonds
4.3
8.6
13.3
17.5
4.1
8.2
12.4
16.4
4.0
16.0
Domestic stocks
28.1
30.9
52.3
55.8
29.4
32.1
59.0
62.3
38.1
66.7
Foreign securities
18.9
35.5
53.2
77.4
42.7
62.6
71.9
92.5
74.4
117.1
Investment income on deposit premiums
9.1
18.1
27.0
34.5
8.1
16.1
23.9
32.7
7.6
28.6
Net interest and dividends
45.3
63.0
101.0
128.7
71.6
93.0
128.5
150.8
112.0
179.5
Gains/Losses on sales of securities
39.5
56.8
71.7
83.7
23.0
48.0
75.6
93.9
38.0
83.1
Impairment losses on securities
2.8
2.9
6.3
1.6
1.7
3.7
4.7
5.1
0.7
0
Gains/Losses on derivatives
-5.8
-5.4
-8.0
-24.0
-2.4
-2.9
-12.5
-37.0
-33.2
-16.3
Other investment income and expenses
0.0
0.1
0.2
0.3
0.0
0.2
0.3
0.4
0.0
0
Net investment income
77.7
112.1
159.7
201.9
92.1
135.8
197.6
234.3
148.4
246.4
■Ordinary profit
145.7
93.9
134.3
157.2
178.5
246.5
321.2
319.2
166.4
370.0
■Net income
110.0
62.9
96.5
109.3
141.0
189.8
246.4
235.4
140.1
286.0
Sales 2023
5 932 B
44 523 M
44 523 M
Net income 2023
428 B
3 211 M
3 211 M
Net Debt 2023
874 B
6 562 M
6 562 M
P/E ratio 2023
12,0x
Yield 2023
3,75%
Capitalization
5 178 B
38 868 M
38 868 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,02x
EV / Sales 2024
1,00x
Nbr of Employees
43 048
Free-Float
94,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.