Tokio Marine : Earns Highest 2022 "Supplier Engagement Rating" by CDP (63KB

March 17, 2023

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

Tokio Marine Holdings Earns Highest 2022 "Supplier Engagement Rating" by CDP

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (President and Group CEO: Satoru Komiya, "TMHD") is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a Supplier Engagement Leader, the highest rating in the 2022 Supplier Engagement Rating (SER) by CDP※, an international environmental non-profit organization.

The Supplier Engagement Rating (SER) assesses how effectively companies are working with suppliers to address climate change issues. The companies receiving the highest rating are awarded as Supplier Engagement Leaders.

In 2022, the top 8% of respondents (Global：653 companies, Japan：131 companies) were selected as Supplier Engagement Leaders. Our efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in collaboration with our suppliers was highly evaluated.

Tokio Marine Group has positioned addressing climate change as one of our key strategic global issues and has been working on this issue for a long time. In fiscal 2021, TMHD announced to a target to achieve net zero GHG emissions including financed emissions by 2050, and has been supporting our clients, investee companies in the transition to a decarbonized society.

Tokio Marine Group will continue to promote climate change action throughout the value chain with our business partners and contribute to realize a safe, secure, and sustainable future.

※CDP：CDP is an environmental non-profit organization that operates an environmental disclosure system. CDP leads the way in encouraging companies and local governments to take climate change action through environmental information disclosure. (Head office at London)

<_url3a_>www.cdp.net>

（Reference）TMHD Sustainability Report 2022:

www.tokiomarinehd.com/en/sustainability/pdf/sustainability_web_2022.pdf