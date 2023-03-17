Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8766   JP3910660004

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8766)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-17 am EDT
2589.00 JPY   -0.73%
Tokio Marine : Earns Highest 2022 "Supplier Engagement Rating" by CDP (63KB

03/17/2023 | 02:06am EDT
March 17, 2023

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

Tokio Marine Holdings Earns Highest 2022 "Supplier Engagement Rating" by CDP

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (President and Group CEO: Satoru Komiya, "TMHD") is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a Supplier Engagement Leader, the highest rating in the 2022 Supplier Engagement Rating (SER) by CDP, an international environmental non-profit organization.

The Supplier Engagement Rating (SER) assesses how effectively companies are working with suppliers to address climate change issues. The companies receiving the highest rating are awarded as Supplier Engagement Leaders.

In 2022, the top 8% of respondents (Global653 companies, Japan131 companies) were selected as Supplier Engagement Leaders. Our efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in collaboration with our suppliers was highly evaluated.

Tokio Marine Group has positioned addressing climate change as one of our key strategic global issues and has been working on this issue for a long time. In fiscal 2021, TMHD announced to a target to achieve net zero GHG emissions including financed emissions by 2050, and has been supporting our clients, investee companies in the transition to a decarbonized society.

Tokio Marine Group will continue to promote climate change action throughout the value chain with our business partners and contribute to realize a safe, secure, and sustainable future.

CDPCDP is an environmental non-profit organization that operates an environmental disclosure system. CDP leads the way in encouraging companies and local governments to take climate change action through environmental information disclosure. (Head office at London)

<_url3a_>www.cdp.net>

ReferenceTMHD Sustainability Report 2022:

www.tokiomarinehd.com/en/sustainability/pdf/sustainability_web_2022.pdf

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 06:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 839 B 43 877 M 43 877 M
Net income 2023 371 B 2 787 M 2 787 M
Net Debt 2023 874 B 6 570 M 6 570 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,4x
Yield 2023 3,83%
Capitalization 5 215 B 39 190 M 39 190 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
EV / Sales 2024 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 43 048
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2 608,00 JPY
Average target price 3 105,56 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satoru Komiya President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Nagano Chairman
Susumu Harada Managing Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Yoshinori Ishii Head-Group Legal Affairs & Compliance
Akio Mimura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-7.76%39 190
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-8.15%38 641
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-20.64%35 358
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-17.33%29 127
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION-4.22%23 709
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.5.24%23 153