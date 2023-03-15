Tokio Marine : Establishment of the Tokio Marine Group Leadership Institute to Develop Future Generations of Executive Leadership (40KB

March 16, 2023
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
Establishment of the Tokio Marine Group Leadership Institute
To Develop Future Generations of Executive Leadership
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (Satoru Komiya, President and Group CEO, hereinafter "our company"), as a global insurance group, will further increase our investment in human capital to realize our "Integrated Group Management" model and support our next stage of sustainable growth.
In April 2023, we will establish the Tokio Marine Group Leadership Institute to strengthen the talent pipeline and develop the next generation of executive leadership who will build the future of the Tokio Marine Group.
1. Background
The insurance business is a People's Business, and the Tokio Marine Group has been actively investing in people and developing human capital based on the belief that our people and the trust and confidence they create are both assets to and drivers of the business. Tokio Marine Group has been diversifying both its human capital and its regional/business portfolios through its global expansion, all the while incorporating the diverse ideas and perspectives brought in by new employees and businesses. Through these activities the Group has been able to create new value through synergy.
To realize our company's purpose of "being there for our customers and communities in their time of need," it is important for us to be agile in our response to the rapidly changing business environment while continuing to promote globally our "Integrated Group Management" model and developing leaders who can both create and realize our strategy for future growth. Additionally, we believe that human capital development is the responsibility of a company; to develop business leaders who can contribute to and provide value to the development of society as a whole, which as a result will help the growth of the Group.
2. Establishment of Tokio Marine Group Leadership Institute
In April of this year, the Tokio Marine Group Leadership Institute (Hereafter, "TLI") will be established to develop future leaders who will play critical roles in the Group going forward. By developing talent from across the global Group and integrating with our talent management processes, we aim to enhance the talent pipeline of future leaders. TLI will also further strengthen our efforts to develop leaders who can create unique
solutions by understanding the issues and leveraging diverse perspectives.
Through the establishment of TLI, we will enable the Tokio Marine Group to create new value by developing world class leaders with a high level of expertise in the insurance industry across the whole Group.
3. Overview of TLI
The three core features of TLI are as follows.
（１） Tokio Marine Group's Global Leadership Development Programs
Taking a data-driven approach, we will enhance our talent management by developing career and learning paths tailored to individuals. In addition, while utilizing the leading management leadership training programs within the Group, we will establish new and Tokio Marine specific development programs to create leaders that can realize Integrated Group Management globally.
（２） Tokio Marine Group's Purpose and Values
We will seek to fully utilize a broad range of stakeholders, both external and internal to share the purpose and values of the Tokio Marine Group directly to the next generation of leaders. Through this process, we will pass on our core values of "customer orientation, social contribution, global perspective, spirit of challenge and free spirit" which has guided and will continue to lead our Group into the future.
（３） On-Going Contribution to the Development of Society
By emphasizing pressing areas of management focus such as Corporate Governance, Diversity & Inclusion, and ESG, TLI will work to foster transformational leaders who can contribute to our business through helping the development and growth of the societies and communities we work in around the world.
4. Next Steps
Through TLI, we will create global leadership programs and a development framework that will bring together the collective wisdom of our Group Companies as well as incorporate knowledge and perspectives from both inside and outside our Group. We will provide these development to our employees regardless of nationality, age, gender or home company and through this also advance our D&I initiatives.
Through TLI, the Tokio Marine Group will further promote human capital investment and accelerate efforts to develop leaders who can contribute to society as a whole through the provision of safety and security, creating further sustainable growth for the Group and delivering value to all stakeholders.