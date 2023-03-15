Tokio Marine : Establishment of the Tokio Marine Group Leadership Institute to Develop Future Generations of Executive Leadership (40KB

March 16, 2023

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

Establishment of the Tokio Marine Group Leadership Institute

To Develop Future Generations of Executive Leadership

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (Satoru Komiya, President and Group CEO, hereinafter "our company"), as a global insurance group, will further increase our investment in human capital to realize our "Integrated Group Management" model and support our next stage of sustainable growth.

In April 2023, we will establish the Tokio Marine Group Leadership Institute to strengthen the talent pipeline and develop the next generation of executive leadership who will build the future of the Tokio Marine Group.

1. Background

The insurance business is a People's Business, and the Tokio Marine Group has been actively investing in people and developing human capital based on the belief that our people and the trust and confidence they create are both assets to and drivers of the business. Tokio Marine Group has been diversifying both its human capital and its regional/business portfolios through its global expansion, all the while incorporating the diverse ideas and perspectives brought in by new employees and businesses. Through these activities the Group has been able to create new value through synergy.

To realize our company's purpose of "being there for our customers and communities in their time of need," it is important for us to be agile in our response to the rapidly changing business environment while continuing to promote globally our "Integrated Group Management" model and developing leaders who can both create and realize our strategy for future growth. Additionally, we believe that human capital development is the responsibility of a company; to develop business leaders who can contribute to and provide value to the development of society as a whole, which as a result will help the growth of the Group.

2. Establishment of Tokio Marine Group Leadership Institute

In April of this year, the Tokio Marine Group Leadership Institute (Hereafter, "TLI") will be established to develop future leaders who will play critical roles in the Group going forward. By developing talent from across the global Group and integrating with our talent management processes, we aim to enhance the talent pipeline of future leaders. TLI will also further strengthen our efforts to develop leaders who can create unique