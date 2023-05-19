Tokio Marine : FY2022 Results and FY2023 Projections (2.5MB
FY2022 Results and FY2023 Projections
May 19, 2023
Table of Contents
Highlights
-
Key Messages
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・
3
-
Executive Summary
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・
4
-
Natural Catastrophes
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・
9
FY2022 Results
Consolidated Results (Adjusted Net Income)
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 11
Domestic Non-Life (TMNF)
-
Results
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 13
-
Net Premiums Written
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 14
-
Net Incurred Loss
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 15
-
Combined Ratio
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 16
-
Asset Management
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 17
Domestic Life (TMNL)
- Results
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 18
International
-
Net Premiums Written
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 19
-
Business Unit Profits
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 21
-
Results (PHLY)
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 23
-
Results (DFG)
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 24
-
Results (TMHCC)
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 25
◆Abbreviations used in this material
TMNF: Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.
TMHCC: Tokio Marine HCC
TMNL: Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
TMK: Tokio Marine Kiln
PHLY: Philadelphia Insurance Companies
DFG: Delphi Financial Group, Inc.
FY2023 Projections
Consolidated Results (Adjusted Net Income)
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 28
Domestic Non-Life (TMNF)
-
Financial Projections
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 29
-
Net Premiums Written
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 30
-
Net Incurred Loss
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 31
-
Combined Ratio
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 32
-
Asset Management
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 33
Domestic Life (TMNL)
- Financial Projections
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 34
International
-
Net Premiums Written
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 35
-
Business Unit Profits
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 37
Economic Solvency Ratio
-
ESR and Sensitivity
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 40
-
Target Range of ESR
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 41
Reference
- Consolidated Net Income ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 43
Update on Impact of COVID-19 in Taiwan ・・ 45
-
Definition of KPIs
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 46
-
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income ・・・・ 48
- Adjusted Net Assets / Adjusted ROE ・・・・・・・ 50
- Reconciliation of Business Unit Profits ・・・・・・ 51
- Supplemental Information on TMNL's MCEV
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 52
- Impact of FX Rate Changes on the Group's
1
Financial Results
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 53
2
Key Messages
Underlying
Capabilities
Enhanced in 2022
2023 Projected to
Realize Further
Growth
Expansion of Shareholder Returns Consistent with Profit Growth
Adjusted net income rose to JPY444.0bn in FY2022, +JPY44.0bn vs full year projections (released in February) (-23% YoY)
Underlying capabilities are steadily enhancing with adjusted net income of JPY617.1bn (+22% YoY) on a normalized basis and exceeding full year projections (released in February) by over +JPY36.1bn
Adjusted net income is projected at JPY670.0bn for FY2023 (+9% YoY on a normalized basis and +8% excl. the FX rate impact*) based on enhanced underlying capabilities
Profit growth will be driven by an "increase in underwriting profit" supported by rate increases and the expansion of underwriting, an "increase in income gains" capturing the rise in interest rates, etc., and "accelerated sale of business-related equities (sale of JPY600.0bn or more in the next four years)"
*: Excluding FX effects due to yen conversion
DPS in FY2022 will be maintained at JPY100 (+18% YoY) based on the robust results despite considering one-off effects on adjusted net income
DPS for FY2023 is projected at JPY121 (+21% YoY) to continue realizing DPS growth (FY2022 original: 48.5% → FY2023: 50%) in line with the strong profit growth
Our current policy for FY2023 share buybacks are JPY100.0bn to be executed flexibly throughout the year (execution of JPY50.0bn approved today)
3
Executive Summary: Top-Line
TBU
Top-lineresults for FY2022 were strong both domestically and internationally and for life and non-life, showing steady performance overall (the impact from surrender & lapse of corporate owned life insurance was as expected)
Solid growth projection for FY2023 is mainly driven by rate increases and underwriting expansion
Net Premiums Written
Life Insurance Premiums
+15%
+3%
(billions of JPY)
+8%
-4%
(billions of JPY)
(excl. FX: +9%) (excl. FX: +2%)
(excl. FX: +1%) (excl. FX: -4%)
4,469.9
4,590.0
996.2
1,071.6
1,030.0
3,887.8
2,560.2
2,566.0
567.5
513.4
479.0
Domestic*
2,467.4
International 1,420.6
1,910.0
2,024.0
429.2
559.0
556.0
2021 Results
2022 Results
2023 Projections
2021 Results
2022 Results
2023 Projections
vs Nov. Projections
vs Nov. Projections
-3%
-5%
+4%
+0%
-10%
-7%
YoY
Domestic*
Growth
International
+17%
+5%
+13%
-1%
(excl. FX)
[2022 Results]
Domestic: Strong performance primarily led by fire insurance products, rate revisions and expanded sales in specialty lines
International: Strong performance led by rate increases and expanded underwriting by each entity
[2023 Projections]
Domestic: Expected to remain mostly flat with the decrease in fire from negative impact of shorter insurance period and rate decrease in CALI, which will be covered by expansion in specialty sales and increases in coverage as well as rates and products revision for auto in Jan. 2024 (planned)
International: Expected to increase through steady rate increases and
expanded U/W, while maintaining our U/W discipline
[2022 Results]
Domestic: Declined due to increases in surrender & lapse of corporate owned life insurance (COLI) as expected despite steady sales
International: Strong performance led by rate increases and expanded underwriting
[2023 Projections]
Domestic: Sales continue expanding, but premiums are expected to decline due to the impact from surrender & lapse of COLI
International: Expected to increase except the impact from increase in ceded reinsurance in Asian life insurance business
*: TMNF and other domestic non-life entities are included in domestic NPW
