  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8766   JP3910660004

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8766)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-19 am EDT
2860.50 JPY   -0.16%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Tokio Marine : FY2022 Results and FY2023 Projections (2.5MB

05/19/2023 | 03:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY2022 Results and FY2023 Projections

May 19, 2023

Table of Contents

Highlights

-

Key Messages

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

3

-

Executive Summary

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

4

-

Natural Catastrophes

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・

9

FY2022 Results

    • Consolidated Results (Adjusted Net Income)
      ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 11
  • Domestic Non-Life (TMNF)

-

Results

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 13

-

Net Premiums Written

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 14

-

Net Incurred Loss

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 15

-

Combined Ratio

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 16

-

Asset Management

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 17

  • Domestic Life (TMNL)

- Results

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 18

  • International

-

Net Premiums Written

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 19

-

Business Unit Profits

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 21

-

Results (PHLY)

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 23

-

Results (DFG)

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 24

-

Results (TMHCC)

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 25

Abbreviations used in this material

TMNF: Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

TMHCC: Tokio Marine HCC

TMNL: Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

TMK: Tokio Marine Kiln

PHLY: Philadelphia Insurance Companies

DFG: Delphi Financial Group, Inc.

Copyright (c) 2023 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

FY2023 Projections

    • Consolidated Results (Adjusted Net Income)
      ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 28
  • Domestic Non-Life (TMNF)

-

Financial Projections

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 29

-

Net Premiums Written

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 30

-

Net Incurred Loss

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 31

-

Combined Ratio

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 32

-

Asset Management

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 33

  • Domestic Life (TMNL)

- Financial Projections

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 34

  • International

-

Net Premiums Written

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 35

-

Business Unit Profits

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 37

Economic Solvency Ratio

-

ESR and Sensitivity

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 40

-

Target Range of ESR

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 41

Reference

- Consolidated Net Income ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 43

  • Update on Impact of COVID-19 in Taiwan ・・ 45

-

Definition of KPIs

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 46

-

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income ・・・・ 48

- Adjusted Net Assets / Adjusted ROE ・・・・・・・ 50

- Reconciliation of Business Unit Profits ・・・・・・ 51

- Supplemental Information on TMNL's MCEV

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 52

- Impact of FX Rate Changes on the Group's

1

Financial Results

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 53

(Blank Page)

Copyright (c) 2023 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

2

Key Messages

Underlying

Capabilities

Enhanced in 2022

2023 Projected to

Realize Further

Growth

Expansion of Shareholder Returns Consistent with Profit Growth

  • Adjusted net income rose to JPY444.0bn in FY2022, +JPY44.0bn vs full year projections (released in February) (-23% YoY)
  • Underlying capabilities are steadily enhancing with adjusted net income of JPY617.1bn (+22% YoY) on a normalized basis and exceeding full year projections (released in February) by over +JPY36.1bn
  • Adjusted net income is projected at JPY670.0bn for FY2023 (+9% YoY on a normalized basis and +8% excl. the FX rate impact*) based on enhanced underlying capabilities
  • Profit growth will be driven by an "increase in underwriting profit" supported by rate increases and the expansion of underwriting, an "increase in income gains" capturing the rise in interest rates, etc., and "accelerated sale of business-related equities (sale of JPY600.0bn or more in the next four years)"

*: Excluding FX effects due to yen conversion

  • DPS in FY2022 will be maintained at JPY100 (+18% YoY) based on the robust results despite considering one-off effects on adjusted net income
  • DPS for FY2023 is projected at JPY121 (+21% YoY) to continue realizing DPS growth (FY2022 original: 48.5% → FY2023: 50%) in line with the strong profit growth
  • Our current policy for FY2023 share buybacks are JPY100.0bn to be executed flexibly throughout the year (execution of JPY50.0bn approved today)

3

Executive Summary: Top-Line

TBU

  • Top-lineresults for FY2022 were strong both domestically and internationally and for life and non-life, showing steady performance overall (the impact from surrender & lapse of corporate owned life insurance was as expected)
  • Solid growth projection for FY2023 is mainly driven by rate increases and underwriting expansion

Net Premiums Written

Life Insurance Premiums

+15%

+3%

(billions of JPY)

+8%

-4%

(billions of JPY)

(excl. FX: +9%) (excl. FX: +2%)

(excl. FX: +1%) (excl. FX: -4%)

4,469.9

4,590.0

996.2

1,071.6

1,030.0

3,887.8

2,560.2

2,566.0

567.5

513.4

479.0

Domestic*

2,467.4

International 1,420.6

1,910.0

2,024.0

429.2

559.0

556.0

2021 Results

2022 Results

2023 Projections

2021 Results

2022 Results

2023 Projections

vs Nov. Projections

vs Nov. Projections

-3%

-5%

+4%

+0%

-10%

-7%

YoY

Domestic*

Growth

International

+17%

+5%

+13%

-1%

(excl. FX)

[2022 Results]

  • Domestic: Strong performance primarily led by fire insurance products, rate revisions and expanded sales in specialty lines
  • International: Strong performance led by rate increases and expanded underwriting by each entity

[2023 Projections]

  • Domestic: Expected to remain mostly flat with the decrease in fire from negative impact of shorter insurance period and rate decrease in CALI, which will be covered by expansion in specialty sales and increases in coverage as well as rates and products revision for auto in Jan. 2024 (planned)
  • International: Expected to increase through steady rate increases and

expanded U/W, while maintaining our U/W discipline

Copyright (c) 2023 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

[2022 Results]

  • Domestic: Declined due to increases in surrender & lapse of corporate owned life insurance (COLI) as expected despite steady sales
  • International: Strong performance led by rate increases and expanded underwriting

[2023 Projections]

  • Domestic: Sales continue expanding, but premiums are expected to decline due to the impact from surrender & lapse of COLI
  • International: Expected to increase except the impact from increase in ceded reinsurance in Asian life insurance business

*: TMNF and other domestic non-life entities are included in domestic NPW

4

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 07:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 6 003 B 43 326 M 43 326 M
Net income 2023 371 B 2 674 M 2 674 M
Net Debt 2023 874 B 6 310 M 6 310 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,7x
Yield 2023 3,49%
Capitalization 5 611 B 40 491 M 40 491 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
EV / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 43 048
Free-Float 96,4%
fermer