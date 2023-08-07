Summary of Consolidated Business Results of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. under Japanese GAAP for the three months ended June 30, 2023

August 7, 2023

Company Name: Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company")

Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo

Securities Code Number: 8766

(URL: https://www.tokiomarinehd.com/en/)

Representative: Satoru Komiya, President

Contact: Toshihiro Yahata, Global Communications Dept. (Tel: +81-3-6704-4268)

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 7, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: Not applicable

Supplementary information for quarterly financial statements: Available

Quarterly IR Conference Call: To be held for analysts

(Note) All amounts are rounded down and all percentages are rounded.

1. Consolidated Business Results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations

(Note) Percentages represent changes from the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Ordinary income

Ordinary profit

Net income

attributable to owners of the parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2023

1,822,527

12.5

171,355

(0.1)

127,950

(1.4)

Three months ended June 30, 2022

1,619,716

-

171,443

-

129,734

-

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended June 30, 2023

541,568 million yen

-

%

Three months ended June 30, 2022

(88,265) million yen

-

%

Net income per share - Basic

Net income per share - Diluted

yen

yen

Three months ended June 30, 2023

64.37

64.37

Three months ended June 30, 2022

64.07

64.06

(Note) 1. Consolidated overseas subsidiaries that apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) have started to adopt IFRS 17 "Insurance Contracts" (hereinafter referred to as "IFRS 17") from the beginning of the fiscal year 2023. The figures of comparative prior fiscal year are adjusted retrospectively in accordance with IFRS 17. Therefore, year on year changes for three months ended June 30, 2022 are not provided.

  1. 2. The Company implemented a stock split by a ratio of three shares per share with an effective date of October 1, 2022. "Net income per share - Basic" and "Net income per share - Diluted" are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

  2. Consolidated Financial Conditions

Total assets

Net assets

Ratio of equity capital to total assets

million yen

million yen

%

As of June 30, 2023

28,379,049

3,995,839

14.0

As of March 31, 2023

27,397,818

3,600,919

13.1

(Reference) Equity capital:

As of June 30, 2023

3,977,863

million yen

As of March 31, 2023

3,584,258

million yen

(Note) Consolidated overseas subsidiaries that apply IFRS have started to adopt IFRS 17 from the beginning of the fiscal year 2023. The figures of comparative prior fiscal year are adjusted retrospectively in accordance with IFRS 17.

2. Dividends

Cash dividends per share

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Year-end

Annual total

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Fiscal year 2022

-

150.00

-

50.00

-

Fiscal year 2023

-

Fiscal year 2023 (Forecast)

60.50

-

60.50

121.00

(Note) 1. Revision to the latest dividend forecast: None

2. The Company implemented a stock split by a ratio of three shares per share with an effective date of October 1, 2022. For Fiscal year 2022, the amount of Year-end dividend per share is presented taking the stock split into account and Annual total dividends per share is presented as "-". With the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of Fiscal year 2022, the amount of interim (Second quarter) dividends for Fiscal year 2022 is 50 yen and the amount of Annual total dividends per share for Fiscal year 2022 is 100 yen.

3. Consolidated Business Forecasts for the fiscal year 2023 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Note) Percentages represent changes from the previous fiscal year.

Ordinary profit

Net income

Net income per share - Basic

attributable to owners of the parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

Fiscal year 2023

750,000

51.8

530,000

41.5

267.11

(Note) Revision to the latest Consolidated Business Forecasts: None

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023
    (Changes in specified subsidiaries that resulted in a change in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Adoption of accounting methods that are specific to quarterly consolidated financial reports: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies to reflect amendments of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than (a): None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatements: None

(Note) Please refer to Appendix p. 5 "1. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes (5) Changes in accounting policies" for details.

  1. Number of shares issued (common stock)
    1. Total number of shares issued including treasury stock

As of June 30, 2023

2,002,500,000 shares

As of March 31, 2023

2,002,500,000 shares

(b) Number of treasury stock held

19,421,389 shares

As of June 30, 2023

As of March 31, 2023

11,396,327 shares

(c) Average number of shares outstanding

1,987,504,514 shares

During the three months ended June 30, 2023

During the three months ended June 30, 2022

2,024,883,782 shares

(Note) The Company implemented a stock split by a ratio of three shares per share with an effective date of October 1, 2022. Number of shares issued (common stock) are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

  • "Summary of Consolidated Business Results" is outside the scope of external auditor's quarterly review.
  • Notes concerning the business forecasts and other items

Business forecasts are prepared based on business results for previous years, information available to the Company as of the release date of this document and certain assumptions. Actual results may significantly differ affected by various factors.

Contents of Appendix

1. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes ………………………………………………………………………………

2

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………

2

(2) Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ……………………………………

3

(3) Notes regarding going concern assumption ………………………………………………………………………………………

5

(4) Notes regarding significant changes in shareholders' equity ……………………………………………………………………

5

  1. Changes in accounting policies ……………………………………………………………………………………………… 5
  2. Additional Information ……………………………………………………………………………………………………… 6

2. Others ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

7

(1) Summary of Consolidated Business Results ……………………………………………………………………………………

7

(2) Premiums written and claims paid by lines of business ………………………………………………………………………

8

  1. Securities …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 9
  2. Financial results of major consolidated subsidiaries …………………………………………………………………………… 10

- Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated) …………………………………………………………… 10

  • Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated) ……………………………………………………………… 13
  • E.design Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated) …………………………………………………………………………… 16

- Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated) …………………………………………………………… 18

Glossary of terminology …………………………………………………………………………………………………… 20

1

1. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Yen in millions)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Assets

Cash and bank deposits

871,993

829,958

Receivables under resale agreements

999

999

Monetary receivables bought

1,863,824

2,044,482

Money trusts

8,000

8

Securities

18,489,522

19,312,571

Loans

2,558,741

2,562,304

Tangible fixed assets

399,817

395,929

Intangible fixed assets

1,164,322

1,151,781

Other assets

1,962,414

2,043,720

Net defined benefit assets

3,717

3,829

Deferred tax assets

81,647

41,136

Customers' liabilities under acceptances and guarantees

1,759

1,759

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(8,940)

(9,433)

Total assets

27,397,818

28,379,049

Liabilities

Insurance liabilities

20,722,937

21,155,851

Outstanding claims

4,266,235

4,340,714

Underwriting reserves

16,456,702

16,815,137

Corporate bonds

222,811

223,707

Other liabilities

2,245,192

2,383,021

Net defined benefit liabilities

255,437

254,564

Provision for employees' bonus

96,998

52,474

Provision for share awards

3,401

3,049

Reserves under special laws

132,394

133,751

Reserve for price fluctuation

132,394

133,751

Deferred tax liabilities

109,321

168,837

Negative goodwill

6,645

6,193

Acceptances and guarantees

1,759

1,759

Total liabilities

23,796,899

24,383,210

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

150,000

150,000

Retained earnings

2,000,276

2,004,069

Treasury stock

(28,056)

(53,509)

Total shareholders' equity

2,122,219

2,100,560

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

954,650

1,372,549

Deferred gains (losses) on hedge transactions

(8,755)

(8,554)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

529,650

526,720

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(14,471)

(14,063)

Valuation difference on insurance liability of overseas subsidiaries

964

651

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,462,038

1,877,303

Stock acquisition rights

33

33

Non-controlling interests

16,627

17,942

Total net assets

3,600,919

3,995,839

Total liabilities and net assets

27,397,818

28,379,049

2

(2) Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Consolidated Statement of Income)

(Yen in millions)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

(April 1, 2022 to

(April 1, 2023 to

June 30, 2022)

June 30, 2023)

Ordinary income

1,619,716

1,822,527

Underwriting income

1,352,233

1,466,892

Net premiums written

1,073,139

1,179,083

Deposit premiums from policyholders

15,428

14,744

Investment income on deposit premiums

7,991

7,834

Life insurance premiums

254,447

255,037

Investment income

235,879

317,457

Interest and dividends

161,331

209,094

Gains on money trusts

1,346

-

Gains on trading securities

-

20,383

Gains on sales of securities

47,141

40,310

Gains on redemption of securities

1,642

277

Investment gains on separate accounts

-

26,354

Transfer of investment income on deposit premiums

(7,991)

(7,834)

Other ordinary income

31,603

38,177

Amortization of negative goodwill

451

451

Equity in earnings of affiliates

-

1,682

Ordinary expenses

1,448,272

1,651,172

Underwriting expenses

1,046,084

1,268,055

Net claims paid

519,656

591,472

Loss adjustment expenses

42,052

44,530

Agency commissions and brokerage

204,840

224,452

Maturity refunds to policyholders

29,578

27,315

Dividends to policyholders

0

0

Life insurance claims

127,156

141,058

Provision for outstanding claims

62,492

37,907

Provision for underwriting reserves

55,760

200,213

Investment expenses

131,672

77,854

Losses on money trusts

-

0

Losses on trading securities

56,408

-

Losses on sales of securities

10,547

8,000

Impairment losses on securities

1,095

1,158

Losses on redemption of securities

10

525

Losses on derivatives

48,645

57,208

Investment losses on separate accounts

12,292

-

Operating and general administrative expenses

264,093

297,714

Other ordinary expenses

6,422

7,547

Interest expenses

2,223

5,913

Increase in allowance for doubtful accounts

112

290

Losses on bad debts

43

29

Equity in losses of affiliates

973

-

Ordinary profit

171,443

171,355

3

