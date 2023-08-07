Summary of Consolidated Business Results of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. under Japanese GAAP for the three months ended June 30, 2023

August 7, 2023 Company Name: Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Securities Code Number: 8766 Representative: Satoru Komiya, President

1. Consolidated Business Results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations

(Note) Percentages represent changes from the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Ordinary income Ordinary profit Net income attributable to owners of the parent million yen % million yen % million yen % Three months ended June 30, 2023 1,822,527 12.5 171,355 (0.1) 127,950 (1.4) Three months ended June 30, 2022 1,619,716 - 171,443 - 129,734 - (Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2023 541,568 million yen - % Three months ended June 30, 2022 (88,265) million yen - % Net income per share - Basic Net income per share - Diluted yen yen Three months ended June 30, 2023 64.37 64.37 Three months ended June 30, 2022 64.07 64.06

(Note) 1. Consolidated overseas subsidiaries that apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) have started to adopt IFRS 17 "Insurance Contracts" (hereinafter referred to as "IFRS 17") from the beginning of the fiscal year 2023. The figures of comparative prior fiscal year are adjusted retrospectively in accordance with IFRS 17. Therefore, year on year changes for three months ended June 30, 2022 are not provided.

2. The Company implemented a stock split by a ratio of three shares per share with an effective date of October 1, 2022. "Net income per share - Basic" and "Net income per share - Diluted" are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. Consolidated Financial Conditions

Total assets Net assets Ratio of equity capital to total assets million yen million yen % As of June 30, 2023 28,379,049 3,995,839 14.0 As of March 31, 2023 27,397,818 3,600,919 13.1 (Reference) Equity capital: As of June 30, 2023 3,977,863 million yen As of March 31, 2023 3,584,258 million yen

(Note) Consolidated overseas subsidiaries that apply IFRS have started to adopt IFRS 17 from the beginning of the fiscal year 2023. The figures of comparative prior fiscal year are adjusted retrospectively in accordance with IFRS 17.

2. Dividends

Cash dividends per share First quarter Second quarter Third quarter Year-end Annual total yen yen yen yen yen Fiscal year 2022 - 150.00 - 50.00 - Fiscal year 2023 - Fiscal year 2023 (Forecast) 60.50 - 60.50 121.00

(Note) 1. Revision to the latest dividend forecast: None

2. The Company implemented a stock split by a ratio of three shares per share with an effective date of October 1, 2022. For Fiscal year 2022, the amount of Year-end dividend per share is presented taking the stock split into account and Annual total dividends per share is presented as "-". With the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of Fiscal year 2022, the amount of interim (Second quarter) dividends for Fiscal year 2022 is 50 yen and the amount of Annual total dividends per share for Fiscal year 2022 is 100 yen.