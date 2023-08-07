Summary of Consolidated Business Results of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. under Japanese GAAP for the three months ended June 30, 2023
August 7, 2023
Company Name: Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company")
Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo
Securities Code Number: 8766
(URL: https://www.tokiomarinehd.com/en/)
Representative: Satoru Komiya, President
Contact: Toshihiro Yahata, Global Communications Dept. (Tel: +81-3-6704-4268)
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 7, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: Not applicable
Supplementary information for quarterly financial statements: Available
Quarterly IR Conference Call: To be held for analysts
(Note) All amounts are rounded down and all percentages are rounded.
1. Consolidated Business Results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Results of Operations
(Note) Percentages represent changes from the same period in the previous fiscal year.
Ordinary income
Ordinary profit
Net income
attributable to owners of the parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2023
1,822,527
12.5
171,355
(0.1)
127,950
(1.4)
Three months ended June 30, 2022
1,619,716
-
171,443
-
129,734
-
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended June 30, 2023
541,568 million yen
-
%
Three months ended June 30, 2022
(88,265) million yen
-
%
Net income per share - Basic
Net income per share - Diluted
yen
yen
Three months ended June 30, 2023
64.37
64.37
Three months ended June 30, 2022
64.07
64.06
(Note) 1. Consolidated overseas subsidiaries that apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) have started to adopt IFRS 17 "Insurance Contracts" (hereinafter referred to as "IFRS 17") from the beginning of the fiscal year 2023. The figures of comparative prior fiscal year are adjusted retrospectively in accordance with IFRS 17. Therefore, year on year changes for three months ended June 30, 2022 are not provided.
2. The Company implemented a stock split by a ratio of three shares per share with an effective date of October 1, 2022. "Net income per share - Basic" and "Net income per share - Diluted" are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
- Consolidated Financial Conditions
Total assets
Net assets
Ratio of equity capital to total assets
million yen
million yen
%
As of June 30, 2023
28,379,049
3,995,839
14.0
As of March 31, 2023
27,397,818
3,600,919
13.1
(Reference) Equity capital:
As of June 30, 2023
3,977,863
million yen
As of March 31, 2023
3,584,258
million yen
(Note) Consolidated overseas subsidiaries that apply IFRS have started to adopt IFRS 17 from the beginning of the fiscal year 2023. The figures of comparative prior fiscal year are adjusted retrospectively in accordance with IFRS 17.
2. Dividends
Cash dividends per share
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
Year-end
Annual total
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Fiscal year 2022
-
150.00
-
50.00
-
Fiscal year 2023
-
Fiscal year 2023 (Forecast)
60.50
-
60.50
121.00
(Note) 1. Revision to the latest dividend forecast: None
2. The Company implemented a stock split by a ratio of three shares per share with an effective date of October 1, 2022. For Fiscal year 2022, the amount of Year-end dividend per share is presented taking the stock split into account and Annual total dividends per share is presented as "-". With the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of Fiscal year 2022, the amount of interim (Second quarter) dividends for Fiscal year 2022 is 50 yen and the amount of Annual total dividends per share for Fiscal year 2022 is 100 yen.
3. Consolidated Business Forecasts for the fiscal year 2023 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Note) Percentages represent changes from the previous fiscal year.
Ordinary profit
Net income
Net income per share - Basic
attributable to owners of the parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
Fiscal year 2023
750,000
51.8
530,000
41.5
267.11
(Note) Revision to the latest Consolidated Business Forecasts: None
* Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023
(Changes in specified subsidiaries that resulted in a change in the scope of consolidation): None
- Adoption of accounting methods that are specific to quarterly consolidated financial reports: None
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements
- Changes in accounting policies to reflect amendments of accounting standards: Yes
- Changes in accounting policies other than (a): None
- Changes in accounting estimates: None
- Retrospective restatements: None
(Note) Please refer to Appendix p. 5 "1. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes (5) Changes in accounting policies" for details.
- Number of shares issued (common stock)
- Total number of shares issued including treasury stock
As of June 30, 2023
2,002,500,000 shares
As of March 31, 2023
2,002,500,000 shares
(b) Number of treasury stock held
19,421,389 shares
As of June 30, 2023
As of March 31, 2023
11,396,327 shares
(c) Average number of shares outstanding
1,987,504,514 shares
During the three months ended June 30, 2023
During the three months ended June 30, 2022
2,024,883,782 shares
(Note) The Company implemented a stock split by a ratio of three shares per share with an effective date of October 1, 2022. Number of shares issued (common stock) are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
- "Summary of Consolidated Business Results" is outside the scope of external auditor's quarterly review.
- Notes concerning the business forecasts and other items
Business forecasts are prepared based on business results for previous years, information available to the Company as of the release date of this document and certain assumptions. Actual results may significantly differ affected by various factors.
Contents of Appendix
1. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes ………………………………………………………………………………
2
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………
2
(2) Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ……………………………………
3
(3) Notes regarding going concern assumption ………………………………………………………………………………………
5
(4) Notes regarding significant changes in shareholders' equity ……………………………………………………………………
5
- Changes in accounting policies ……………………………………………………………………………………………… 5
- Additional Information ……………………………………………………………………………………………………… 6
2. Others ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
7
(1) Summary of Consolidated Business Results ……………………………………………………………………………………
7
(2) Premiums written and claims paid by lines of business ………………………………………………………………………
8
- Securities …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 9
- Financial results of major consolidated subsidiaries …………………………………………………………………………… 10
- Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated) …………………………………………………………… 10
- Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated) ……………………………………………………………… 13
- E.design Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated) …………………………………………………………………………… 16
- Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated) …………………………………………………………… 18
Glossary of terminology …………………………………………………………………………………………………… 20
1
1. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Yen in millions)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Assets
Cash and bank deposits
871,993
829,958
Receivables under resale agreements
999
999
Monetary receivables bought
1,863,824
2,044,482
Money trusts
8,000
8
Securities
18,489,522
19,312,571
Loans
2,558,741
2,562,304
Tangible fixed assets
399,817
395,929
Intangible fixed assets
1,164,322
1,151,781
Other assets
1,962,414
2,043,720
Net defined benefit assets
3,717
3,829
Deferred tax assets
81,647
41,136
Customers' liabilities under acceptances and guarantees
1,759
1,759
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(8,940)
(9,433)
Total assets
27,397,818
28,379,049
Liabilities
Insurance liabilities
20,722,937
21,155,851
Outstanding claims
4,266,235
4,340,714
Underwriting reserves
16,456,702
16,815,137
Corporate bonds
222,811
223,707
Other liabilities
2,245,192
2,383,021
Net defined benefit liabilities
255,437
254,564
Provision for employees' bonus
96,998
52,474
Provision for share awards
3,401
3,049
Reserves under special laws
132,394
133,751
Reserve for price fluctuation
132,394
133,751
Deferred tax liabilities
109,321
168,837
Negative goodwill
6,645
6,193
Acceptances and guarantees
1,759
1,759
Total liabilities
23,796,899
24,383,210
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
150,000
150,000
Retained earnings
2,000,276
2,004,069
Treasury stock
(28,056)
(53,509)
Total shareholders' equity
2,122,219
2,100,560
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities
954,650
1,372,549
Deferred gains (losses) on hedge transactions
(8,755)
(8,554)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
529,650
526,720
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(14,471)
(14,063)
Valuation difference on insurance liability of overseas subsidiaries
964
651
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,462,038
1,877,303
Stock acquisition rights
33
33
Non-controlling interests
16,627
17,942
Total net assets
3,600,919
3,995,839
Total liabilities and net assets
27,397,818
28,379,049
2
(2) Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(Consolidated Statement of Income)
(Yen in millions)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
(April 1, 2022 to
(April 1, 2023 to
June 30, 2022)
June 30, 2023)
Ordinary income
1,619,716
1,822,527
Underwriting income
1,352,233
1,466,892
Net premiums written
1,073,139
1,179,083
Deposit premiums from policyholders
15,428
14,744
Investment income on deposit premiums
7,991
7,834
Life insurance premiums
254,447
255,037
Investment income
235,879
317,457
Interest and dividends
161,331
209,094
Gains on money trusts
1,346
-
Gains on trading securities
-
20,383
Gains on sales of securities
47,141
40,310
Gains on redemption of securities
1,642
277
Investment gains on separate accounts
-
26,354
Transfer of investment income on deposit premiums
(7,991)
(7,834)
Other ordinary income
31,603
38,177
Amortization of negative goodwill
451
451
Equity in earnings of affiliates
-
1,682
Ordinary expenses
1,448,272
1,651,172
Underwriting expenses
1,046,084
1,268,055
Net claims paid
519,656
591,472
Loss adjustment expenses
42,052
44,530
Agency commissions and brokerage
204,840
224,452
Maturity refunds to policyholders
29,578
27,315
Dividends to policyholders
0
0
Life insurance claims
127,156
141,058
Provision for outstanding claims
62,492
37,907
Provision for underwriting reserves
55,760
200,213
Investment expenses
131,672
77,854
Losses on money trusts
-
0
Losses on trading securities
56,408
-
Losses on sales of securities
10,547
8,000
Impairment losses on securities
1,095
1,158
Losses on redemption of securities
10
525
Losses on derivatives
48,645
57,208
Investment losses on separate accounts
12,292
-
Operating and general administrative expenses
264,093
297,714
Other ordinary expenses
6,422
7,547
Interest expenses
2,223
5,913
Increase in allowance for doubtful accounts
112
290
Losses on bad debts
43
29
Equity in losses of affiliates
973
-
Ordinary profit
171,443
171,355
3
