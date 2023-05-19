Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8766   JP3910660004

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8766)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-19 am EDT
2860.50 JPY   -0.16%
Tokio Marine : Information about major subsidiaries' business results (1.7MB

05/19/2023 | 03:50am EDT
Information of major subsidiaries' business results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

May 19, 2023

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

(Securities Code Number 8766)

Page

1.

Key figures of consolidated results

(1)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (consolidated)

1

(2)

Insurance premiums

1

(3)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

1

2.

Key figures of the domestic non-life insurance business

(1)

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

2

(2)

Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

3

(3)

E.design Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

4

3.

Key figures of the domestic life insurance business

5

4.

Business forecasts for the fiscal year 2023 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

6

5.

Dividend forecasts (Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.)

6

Financial statements

1.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

(1)

Balance sheet

7

(2)

Statement of income

9

(3)

Underwriting

10

Direct premiums written excluding deposit premiums from policyholders

Net premiums written

Net claims paid

(4)

Investment

11

Income yield

Gains (losses) on sales of securities, Impairment losses on securities

Available-for-sale securities

2.

Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

(1)

Balance sheet

12

(2)

Statement of income

14

(3)

Underwriting

15

Direct premiums written excluding deposit premiums from policyholders

Net premiums written

Net claims paid

(4)

Investment

16

Income yield

Gains (losses) on sales of securities, Impairment losses on securities

Available-for-sale securities

3.

E.design Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

(1)

Balance sheet

17

(2)

Statement of income

18

Page

4. Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

(1)

Balance sheet

19

(2)

Statement of income

21

Breakdown of Ordinary profit (Core operating profit)

(3)

Underwriting (life)

23

Amount of policies

Annualized premiums

(4)

Investment (General account)

24

Realized yield

Gains (losses) on sales of securities, Impairment losses on securities

Fair value information on securities (Securities other than trading securities)

Glossary of terminology

25

Supplementary information of business results for the fiscal year 2022

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

28

Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

31

1. Key figures of consolidated results

  1. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (consolidated)

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2021

Fiscal year 2022

Increase

Rate of change

(Decrease)

Ordinary income

5,863,770

6,648,600

784,829

13.4 %

Ordinary profit

567,413

503,907

(63,506)

(11.2)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

420,484

376,447

(44,036)

(10.5)

(2) Insurance premiums

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2021

Fiscal year 2022

Increase

Rate of change

(Decrease)

Insurance premiums

4,884,110

5,541,635

657,525

13.5 %

Net premiums written (non-life)

3,887,821

4,469,989

582,167

15.0

Tokio Marine & Nichido

2,288,170

2,385,239

97,068

4.2

Nisshin Fire

145,444

145,031

(412)

(0.3)

Overseas subsidiaries

1,420,683

1,910,055

489,372

34.4

Others

33,523

29,662

(3,860)

(11.5)

Life insurance premiums

996,288

1,071,645

75,357

7.6

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life

567,545

513,442

(54,102)

(9.5)

Overseas subsidiaries

429,286

559,010

129,724

30.2

(3) Net income attributable to owners of the parent

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2021

Fiscal year 2022

Increase

Rate of change

(Decrease)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

420,484

376,447

(44,036)

(10.5)%

Tokio Marine & Nichido

235,471

189,549

(45,922)

(19.5)

Nisshin Fire

12,532

7,092

(5,440)

(43.4)

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life

48,383

35,611

(12,772)

(26.4)

Overseas subsidiaries

255,509

241,490

(14,018)

(5.5)

Financial and other business subsidiaries

6,642

6,069

(573)

(8.6)

Consolidation adjustment, etc.

(138,054)

(103,364)

34,689

-

1

2. Key figures of the domestic non-life insurance business

(1) Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2021

Key components of ordinary profit

Fiscal year 2022

Increase

(Decrease)

() Net premiums written

2,288,170

2,385,239

97,068

() Net claims paid

1,192,969

1,352,031

159,062

() Loss adjustment expenses

123,047

127,586

4,538

() Agency commissions and brokerage

445,175

463,373

18,197

Underwriting

() Operating and general administrative expenses on

284,389

293,075

8,685

underwriting

() Provision for (reversal of) outstanding claims

55,139

52,519

(2,619)

() Provision for (reversal of) underwriting reserves

(13,641)

(92,017)

(78,376)

Underwriting profit (loss)

117,187

116,466

(721)

() Interest and dividends

183,585

245,285

61,700

Investment and

() Gains (losses) on sales of securities

93,953

97,590

3,637

() Impairment losses on securities

5,169

1,051

(4,118)

other

() Gains (losses) on derivatives

(37,027)

(57,735)

(20,708)

Net investment income (loss) and other

197,919

243,787

45,867

Ordinary profit (loss)

319,212

362,113

42,900

() Extraordinary gains

3,330

8,652

5,322

() Extraordinary losses

12,912

107,948

95,036

Net income (loss)

235,471

189,549

(45,922)

Loss ratio (private sector, E/I basis)

58.1 %

63.8 %

5.7

Fire and allied lines

59.5

66.5

7.1

Voluntary automobile

56.8

62.5

5.6

Expense ratio (private sector)

32.5

32.1

(0.4)

Combined ratio (private sector)

90.6

95.8

5.3

Net incurred losses related to natural catastrophe

43,120

95,622

52,502

Fire and allied lines

39,192

63,159

23,967

Voluntary automobile

1,733

28,046

26,312

Increase (decrease) in catastrophe loss reserve

103,802

(1,124)

(104,927)

Fire and allied lines

51,669

5,495

(46,174)

Voluntary automobile

35,794

(15,533)

(51,327)

Balance of catastrophe loss reserve

1,076,256

1,075,131

(1,124)

Reservation ratio of catastrophe loss reserve

52.0 %

49.5 %

(2.5)

2

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 07:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
