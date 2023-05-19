Tokio Marine : Information about major subsidiaries' business results (1.7MB
Information of major subsidiaries
' business results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
May 19, 2023
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.
(Securities Code Number 8766)
Page
1.
Key figures of consolidated results
(1)
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (consolidated)
1
(2)
Insurance premiums
1
(3)
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
1
2.
Key figures of the domestic non-life insurance business
(1)
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)
2
(2)
Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)
3
(3)
E.design Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)
4
3.
Key figures of the domestic life insurance business
5
4.
Business forecasts for the fiscal year 2023 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
6
5.
Dividend forecasts (Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.)
6
Financial statements
1.
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)
(1)
Balance sheet
7
(2)
Statement of income
9
(3)
Underwriting
10
Direct premiums written excluding deposit premiums from policyholders
Net premiums written
Net claims paid
(4)
Investment
11
Income yield
Gains (losses) on sales of securities, Impairment losses on securities
Available-for-sale securities
2.
Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)
(1)
Balance sheet
12
(2)
Statement of income
14
(3)
Underwriting
15
Direct premiums written excluding deposit premiums from policyholders
Net premiums written
Net claims paid
(4)
Investment
16
Income yield
Gains (losses) on sales of securities, Impairment losses on securities
Available-for-sale securities
3.
E.design Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)
(1)
Balance sheet
17
(2)
Statement of income
18
Page
4. Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)
(1)
Balance sheet
19
(2)
Statement of income
21
Breakdown of Ordinary profit (Core operating profit)
(3)
Underwriting (life)
23
Amount of policies
Annualized premiums
(4)
Investment (General account)
24
Realized yield
Gains (losses) on sales of securities, Impairment losses on securities
Fair value information on securities (Securities other than trading securities)
Glossary of terminology
25
Supplementary information of business results for the fiscal year 2022
・ Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)
28
・ Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)
31
1. Key figures of consolidated results
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (consolidated)
(Yen in millions)
Fiscal year 2021
Fiscal year 2022
Increase
Rate of change
(Decrease)
Ordinary income
5,863,770
6,648,600
784,829
13.4 %
Ordinary profit
567,413
503,907
(63,506)
(11.2)
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
420,484
376,447
(44,036)
(10.5)
(2) Insurance premiums
(Yen in millions)
Fiscal year 2021
Fiscal year 2022
Increase
Rate of change
(Decrease)
Insurance premiums
4,884,110
5,541,635
657,525
13.5 %
Net premiums written (non-life)
3,887,821
4,469,989
582,167
15.0
Tokio Marine & Nichido
2,288,170
2,385,239
97,068
4.2
Nisshin Fire
145,444
145,031
(412)
(0.3)
Overseas subsidiaries
1,420,683
1,910,055
489,372
34.4
Others
33,523
29,662
(3,860)
(11.5)
Life insurance premiums
996,288
1,071,645
75,357
7.6
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life
567,545
513,442
(54,102)
(9.5)
Overseas subsidiaries
429,286
559,010
129,724
30.2
(3) Net income attributable to owners of the parent
(Yen in millions)
Fiscal year 2021
Fiscal year 2022
Increase
Rate of change
(Decrease)
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
420,484
376,447
(44,036)
(10.5)%
Tokio Marine & Nichido
235,471
189,549
(45,922)
(19.5)
Nisshin Fire
12,532
7,092
(5,440)
(43.4)
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life
48,383
35,611
(12,772)
(26.4)
Overseas subsidiaries
255,509
241,490
(14,018)
(5.5)
Financial and other business subsidiaries
6,642
6,069
(573)
(8.6)
Consolidation adjustment, etc.
(138,054)
(103,364)
34,689
-
2. Key figures of the domestic non-life insurance business
(1) Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)
(Yen in millions)
Fiscal year 2021
Key components of ordinary profit
(
＋) Net premiums written
2,288,170
2,385,239
97,068
(
－) Net claims paid
1,192,969
1,352,031
159,062
(
－) Loss adjustment expenses
123,047
127,586
4,538
(
－) Agency commissions and brokerage
445,175
463,373
18,197
Underwriting
( － ) Operating and general administrative expenses on
284,389
293,075
8,685
underwriting
(
－) Provision for (reversal of) outstanding claims
55,139
52,519
(2,619)
(
－) Provision for (reversal of) underwriting reserves
(13,641)
(92,017)
(78,376)
Underwriting profit (loss)
117,187
116,466
(721)
(
＋) Interest and dividends
183,585
245,285
61,700
Investment and
(
＋) Gains (losses) on sales of securities
93,953
97,590
3,637
(
－) Impairment losses on securities
5,169
1,051
(4,118)
other
(
＋) Gains (losses) on derivatives
(37,027)
(57,735)
(20,708)
Net investment income (loss) and other
197,919
243,787
45,867
Ordinary profit (loss)
319,212
362,113
42,900
(
＋) Extraordinary gains
3,330
8,652
5,322
(
－) Extraordinary losses
12,912
107,948
95,036
Net income (loss)
235,471
189,549
(45,922)
Loss ratio (private sector, E/I basis)
58.1 %
63.8 %
5.7
Fire and allied lines
59.5
66.5
7.1
Voluntary automobile
56.8
62.5
5.6
Expense ratio (private sector)
32.5
32.1
(0.4)
Combined ratio (private sector)
90.6
95.8
5.3
Net incurred losses related to natural catastrophe
43,120
95,622
52,502
Fire and allied lines
39,192
63,159
23,967
Voluntary automobile
1,733
28,046
26,312
Increase (decrease) in catastrophe loss reserve
103,802
(1,124)
(104,927)
Fire and allied lines
51,669
5,495
(46,174)
Voluntary automobile
35,794
(15,533)
(51,327)
Balance of catastrophe loss reserve
1,076,256
1,075,131
(1,124)
Reservation ratio of catastrophe loss reserve
52.0 %
49.5 %
(2.5)
Sales 2023
6 003 B
43 326 M
43 326 M
Net income 2023
371 B
2 674 M
2 674 M
Net Debt 2023
874 B
6 310 M
6 310 M
P/E ratio 2023
15,7x
Yield 2023
3,49%
Capitalization
5 611 B
40 491 M
40 491 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,08x
EV / Sales 2024
1,03x
Nbr of Employees
43 048
Free-Float
96,4%
