Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8766   JP3910660004

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8766)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/20 11:58:49 pm EDT
6723.00 JPY   -1.02%
04/20TOKIO MARINE : Launch of Corporate Venture Capital Fund to Support Early-Stage Startups (56KB)PDF
PU
04/04Japan shares fall on corporate outlook caution, Wall St gains limit losses
RE
04/04AM Best to Host IMCA/AM Best Marketing Leader Lunch With Philadelphia Insurance Companies' Brian O'Reilly
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tokio Marine : Launch of Corporate Venture Capital Fund to Support Early-Stage Startups (56KB)PDF

04/20/2022 | 10:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 21, 2022

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

Launch of Corporate Venture Capital Fund to Support Early-Stage Startups

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (President and Group CEO: Satoru Komiya) is pleased to announce that as of April 2022 our corporate venture capital fund called "Tokio Marine Future Fund" has gone into full-scale operation.

Through Tokio Marine Future Fund, we will accelerate independent and agile investments in, as well as drive collaborations and co-creations with startups worldwide who have cutting-edge technologies and innovative business models.

1. Background and Purpose of Establishment

Since the launch of the Digital Lab in Silicon Valley, USA in November 2016, we have expanded the Digital Lab to seven locations around the world aiming to develop new products, services and business models by taking advantage of open innovation. In strategic partnership with venture capital firms such as WiL, LLC (CEO: Gen Isayama, hereinafter referred to as "WiL"), we have obtained a wide variety of insights on new technologies and innovations, as well as have collaborated with startups not only in Japan but also overseas.

With this background and experience, we have established the CVC fund based in Silicon Valley, USA in October 2021 to accelerate the exploration and development of new business models through strategic investments in startups. The CVC fund will be fully operational starting April 2022 and will be one of the pillars that support the Group's digital strategy. In addition to the mid-to-late stage strategic investment that we have been focusing on, we will accelerate agile investment in the seed-to-early stage startups through the CVC fund to identify potential growth markets as well as to acquire further early touchpoint and relationship building opportunities with startups that can be strategic business partners in the future.

2. Overview of CVC Fund

Name/ Corporate logo

Tokio Marine Future Fund

(Registered NameTokio Marine Future Insurance Fund I, L.P.)

Purpose

Strategic investment, collaboration and partnership support for early startups related to insurance and adjacent spaces

Established

October 2021 (Fully operational starting April 2022)

Fund Size

USD 42 million

Operational

Period

10 Years

Target

Seed and Early-Stage startup

Investment

Area

InsurTech, FinTech, Mobility, Healthcare, Cybersecurity, Sustainability, DeepTech※, etc.

※Technology that brings about major changes in daily life and contributes to solving social issues

Operator

WiL, LLC

WiL, a Silicon Valley and Japan-based venture capital firm, responsible for the operation of the CVC and provides investment deal, investment execution, and post-investment support.

Website

https://tmfuturefund.com/

3. Future Deployment

We will pursue global digital synergies in collaboration with our seven digital labs around the world as we leverage the new technologies and solutions of startups that we invest in through Tokio Marine Future Fund to ultimately offer innovative products and services in Japan and in our global markets. In addition, we will continue to actively invest, collaborate, and form strategic alliances with startups and contribute to the development of open innovation centered in Japan and Silicon Valley, USA.

Overview of WiL

WiL, a Silicon Valley and Japan-based venture capital firm with over $1.5B in assets under management, is engaged in investment and training of promising venture companies mainly in Japan and the United States. In addition to forming partnerships with major Japanese corporations, WiL actively promotes open innovation such as creating spin-out ventures and fostering entrepreneurs within the company.

Website: https://wilab.com/

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 02:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.
04/20TOKIO MARINE : Launch of Corporate Venture Capital Fund to Support Early-Stage Startups (5..
PU
04/04Japan shares fall on corporate outlook caution, Wall St gains limit losses
RE
04/04AM Best to Host IMCA/AM Best Marketing Leader Lunch With Philadelphia Insurance Compani..
AQ
04/04TOKIO MARINE : Update on our subsidiary (BCC) and exposure of Tokio Marine to Greensill (1..
PU
04/01AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Tokio Marine Canada Ltd
AQ
04/01TOKIO MARINE : Announcement regarding progress of the share repurchases (24KB)PDF
PU
03/30China Life Insurance, Tokio Marine Newa Insurance Join Forces
MT
03/30TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/29Activia Properties Sets Interest Rates on Planned $27 Million Loans
MT
03/24Activia Properties to Obtain $27 Million Loans
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 580 B 43 665 M 43 665 M
Net income 2022 383 B 2 997 M 2 997 M
Net Debt 2022 836 B 6 545 M 6 545 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 3,56%
Capitalization 4 621 B 36 164 M 36 164 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 43 257
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 6 792,00 JPY
Average target price 7 375,71 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satoru Komiya President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Nagano Chairman
Susumu Harada Managing Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Kenji Okada MD, Head-Compliance & Legal Affairs
Akio Mimura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.5.60%35 710
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.11.87%51 285
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES12.61%42 272
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION18.77%39 116
SAMPO OYJ7.42%27 407
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION9.47%25 086