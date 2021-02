Tokio Marine : Notice regarding changes of directors and executive officersPDF

February 12, 2021

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

President & Group CEO

Satoru Komiya TSE code number: 8766

Notice regarding changes of directors and executive officers

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors resolved the proposed personnel changes described below following the board of directors' receipt of a report from the Tokio Marine Group nomination committee, which serves as an advisory body to the board of directors.

1. Changes as of April 1, 2021

(1) New appointments

Shingo Kawaguchi

New Position: Senior Managing Executive Officer Current Position: Managing Executive Officer

Masashi Namatame

New Position: Managing Executive Officer Current Position: Executive Officer

Note:Scheduled to assume the post of CDO (Chief Digital Officer) as of April 1, 2021

Susan Rivera

New Position: Executive Officer

Current Position: Chief Executive Officer of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. Note:Will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. after April 1, 2021

Mika Nabeshima

New Position: Executive Officer

Current Position: General Manager, Human Resources Dept.

Note:Scheduled to assume the post of CDIO (Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer) as of April 1, 2021

Tomoya Kittaka

Masaaki Nagamura

New Position: Executive Officer Current Position: General Manager,International Business Development Dept. New Position: Fellow (International Initiatives) Current Position: Fellow (International Initiatives),Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

Note: Will continue to serve as Fellow (International Initiatives),Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. after April 1, 2021

(2) Resignations on March 31, 2021

Makoto Okada

Current Position: Vice President Executive Officer

2. Changes as of the day of the Company's shareholders meeting scheduled for late June 2021

(1) New appointments

Yoichi Moriwaki

New Position: Managing Director

Current Position: Managing Executive Officer

Note:Scheduled to assume the post of CSSO(Chief Strategy and Synergy Officer) and CSUO(Chief Sustainability Officer) as of April 1, 2021

Emi Osono

New Position: Current Position:Director (Outside Director)

Professor,Department of International Corporate Strategy,Graduate School of Business Administration,Hitotsubashi University

(2) Resignations

Tadashi Handa

Current Position: Senior Managing Director

Note:Will continue to serve as Senior Managing Director,Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co.,Ltd.after the day of the Company's shareholders meeting scheduled for late June 2021