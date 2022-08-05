Tokio Marine : Overview of FY2022 1Q Results (1.6MB)PDF
Overview of 1Q FY2022 Results
August 5, 2022
Table of Contents
Highlight
-
Key Messages
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・
3
-
Executive Summary
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・
4
FY2022 1Q Results
-
Consolidated Results (Adjusted Net Income) ・・・ 10
-
Natural Catastrophes
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 11
Domestic Non-Life (TMNF)
-
Results
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 12
-
Net Premiums Written
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 13
-
Net Incurred Loss
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 14
-
Combined Ratio
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 15
Asset Management Results・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 16
Domestic Life (TMNL)
- Results
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 17
International
-
Net Premiums Written
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 19
-
Business Unit Profits
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 21
-
Results (PHLY)
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 23
-
Results (Delphi)
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 24
-
Results (TMHCC)
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 25
Reference
-
Consolidated Net Income
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・
28
-
Definition of KPIs
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・
29
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income・・・・・・・・ 31
Reconciliation of Business Unit Profits・・・・・・・・・ 32
Impact of FX Rate Change on the Group's Financial
Results
・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 33
◆Abbreviations used in this material
TMNF: Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.
TMNL: Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
PHLY: Philadelphia
DFG: Delphi
TMHCC: Tokio Marine HCC
TMK: Tokio Marine Kiln
TMSR: Tokio Marine Seguradora
1
*1: Rate is as of Jun. 30, 2022. Approx. JPY20.0bn with rate as of Mar. 31, 2022
*2: Excluding impact of natural catastrophes, South African floods, FX, andCOVID-19
Key Messages
Strong Results Maintained on Normalized Basis
Transient Effect
of COVID-19 in
Taiwan
Full Year
Projections
Sustained
Progress by main overseas entities exceeded projections with strong underwriting and investment performance (1Q results c. +JPY8.0bn vs local plan, 1H results to further upswing of approx. +JPY22.0bn*1 vs local plan)
Domestic non-life YoY progress rate may appear low, but 40% progress rate excl. transient effects etc.*2 is on schedule comparing the 5Y average
progress rate of 38%
Sudden change in COVID-19 policy by the Taiwanese government led to significant COVID-19 related losses for the entire non-life insurance market in Taiwan
Our group company in Taiwan, Tokio Marine Newa Insurance, will report net loss of -JPY53.9bn (our share) in 2Q mainly due to COVID-19 claims
Despite issues such as transient effect of COVID-19 in Taiwan and how to incorporate the resurgence of COVID-19 outside of Taiwan, full year projections are sustained at this point based on comprehensive consideration including the strong performance mainly in overseas and that it is before the main natural catastrophe season
3
Executive Summary: Top-Line
TBU
Strong performance with increase of +11.2% (+7.0% excl. FX) in net premiums written and +8.3% (+3.5% excl. FX) increase in life premiums, driven by rate increases and expansion of underwriting leveraging on the overseas hard market
TMNF's private insurance total premium written (+3.5% increase) is steady in line. Domestic life insurance premium is also on schedule as TMNL is aiming to accelerate sales from 2Q
Net Premiums Written
Life Insurance Premiums
*All growth excluding FX effects, billions of JPY
*All growth excluding FX effects, billions of JPY
+7.0% (full-year projections +3.8%)
+3.5% (full-year projections +0.5%)
965.3
1,073.1
254.4
234.9
650.4
639.5
123.0
134.1
Domestic
International
326.0
422.8
131.5
101.0
2021
2022
2021
2022
1Q
1Q
1Q
1Q
+1.7%
(full-year projections +2.8%)
-8.3%
(full-year projections -3.3%)
YoY
Domestic
YoY
Domestic
Growth
International
+16.2%
(full-year projections +5.3%)
Growth
International
+17.7%
(full-year projections +5.4%)
[Domestic]
The impact of rate decrease for auto was covered by adding riders and increasing the number of policies, product and rate revisions for fire and expansion in specialty sales, etc.
Total private insurance is steady in line with projections (total net premiums written was below projections due to decline in CALI from fall in new vehicle sales)
[Domestic]
Declined due to increased cancellations of corporate insurance despite increase in new policies
Full year progress is steady with aim of accelerated sales from 2Q
[International]
Strong results exceeded projections leveraging on hard market with continued rate increases and expansion of underwriting with strict discipline
[International]
Strong results exceeded projections with rate increases and expansion of underwriting mainly for MSL* at TMHCC and
