Tokio Marine : PDF (146.8KB)

In line with the above amendments, supplementary provisions related to the effective date

The provisions related to the internet disclosure and deemed provision of the reference materials for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (Article 16 of the current Articles of Incorporation) will become unnecessary and will therefore be deleted.

The proposed Article 16, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation establishes a provision to limit the scope of matters to be included in the paper copy to be sent to shareholders who have requested it.

The proposed Article 16, Paragraph 1 of the Articles of Incorporation stipulates that information contained in the reference materials for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. shall be provided electronically.

The amended provisions stipulated in the proviso to Article 1 of the supplementary provisions of the "Act Partially Amending the Companies Act" (Act No. 70 of 2019) will enter into force on September 1, 2022. In order to prepare for the introduction of the system for electronic provision of materials for general meetings of shareholders, the Company proposes to amend the current Articles of Incorporation as follows:

The Insurance Business Act had formerly limited the scope of business that insurance holding companies can operate to the management of subsidiaries and other incidental operations. However, the Act has been revised and the scope of its business was redefined. The Company proposes to amend Article 2 of the current Articles of Incorporation, which concerns the objectives of the Company, as necessary in accordance with this revision to the Act.

Results of Exercise of Voting Rights at the 20th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

4. Numbers of affirmative votes, negative votes and abstentions to the items above, requirements for passing the items and the results of the resolutions

Election of the following three individuals as audit & supervisory board members: Akihiro Wani, Nana Otsuki and Takayuki Yuasa.

Shinya Katanozaka 5,147,755 489,220 1,173 91.19 Approved Emi Osono 5,614,512 22,651 995 99.46 Approved Yoshinori Ishii 5,431,684 191,986 14,483 96.22 Approved Kiyoshi Wada 5,431,726 191,944 14,483 96.22 Approved Item 4 Akihiro Wani 5,631,811 5,377 995 99.77 Approved Nana Otsuki 5,631,286 5,902 995 99.76 Approved Takayuki Yuasa 5,489,666 124,929 23,586 97.25 Approved

(Notes) 1. Requirements for passing the items for resolution are as follows:

Item 1: Affirmative votes amounting to a majority of the voting rights exercised by the shareholders in attendance. Item 2: The attendance of one-third or more of the shareholders who can exercise voting rights and affirmative votes of two-thirds or more of those voting rights in attendance. Item 3 and Item 4: The attendance of one-third or more of the shareholders who can exercise voting rights and affirmative votes of a majority of those voting rights in attendance.

2. The "approval ratio" column shows the ratio of votes that had been confirmed as approving the item by the time of voting to the number of voting rights of the shareholders in attendance.

5. Reason why some of the voting rights exercised by shareholders present at the meeting were not included in the number of voting rights:

We met the requirements for passing the items on the agenda by totaling the numbers of affirmative votes exercised by shareholders by the business day prior to the meeting and those exercised by shareholders at the meeting, and thus adopted the resolutions legally under the Companies Act of Japan. As a result, we have not included the number of the voting rights of shareholders present at the meeting which were not confirmed as affirmative, negative or an abstention.

