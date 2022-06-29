Log in
    8766   JP3910660004

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8766)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05:36 29/06/2022 BST
8042.00 JPY   -1.77%
TOKIO MARINE : Pdf (146.8kb)
PU
TOKIO MARINE : Power to Overcome a Challenge (1.1MB)PDF
PU
TOKIO MARINE : Notice of 20 th Ordinary General M eeting of Shareholders
PU
Tokio Marine : PDF (146.8KB)

06/29/2022 | 05:37am BST
[English Translation for reference purpose]

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

Results of Exercise of Voting Rights at the 20th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

  1. Date when the meeting was held June 27, 2022.
  2. Details of the resolutions

Item 1 : Appropriation of Surplus

Matters regarding distribution of dividends and its aggregate amount

Amount of cash dividend per common share of the Company: 135yen

Aggregate amount of cash dividends: 91,611,247,590yen

Item 2 : Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

  1. The Insurance Business Act had formerly limited the scope of business that insurance holding companies can operate to the management of subsidiaries and other incidental operations. However, the Act has been revised and the scope of its business was redefined. The Company proposes to amend Article 2 of the current Articles of Incorporation, which concerns the objectives of the Company, as necessary in accordance with this revision to the Act.
  2. The amended provisions stipulated in the proviso to Article 1 of the supplementary provisions of the "Act Partially Amending the Companies Act" (Act No. 70 of 2019) will enter into force on September 1, 2022. In order to prepare for the introduction of the system for electronic provision of materials for general meetings of shareholders, the Company proposes to amend the current Articles of Incorporation as follows:
    1. The proposed Article 16, Paragraph 1 of the Articles of Incorporation stipulates that information contained in the reference materials for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. shall be provided electronically.
    2. The proposed Article 16, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation establishes a provision to limit the scope of matters to be included in the paper copy to be sent to shareholders who have requested it.
    3. The provisions related to the internet disclosure and deemed provision of the reference materials for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (Article 16 of the current Articles of Incorporation) will become unnecessary and will therefore be deleted.
    4. In line with the above amendments, supplementary provisions related to the effective date
      • 1 -

and other matters are established.

Item 3 : Election of Fourteen (14) Directors

Election of the following fourteen individuals as directors: Tsuyoshi Nagano, Satoru Komiya, Akira Harashima, Kenji Okada, Yoichi Moriwaki, Shinichi Hirose, Akio Mimura,

Masako Egawa, Takashi Mitachi, Nobuhiro Endo, Shinya Katanozaka, Emi Osono, Yoshinori Ishii and Kiyoshi Wada.

Item 4 : Election of Three (3) Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Election of the following three individuals as audit & supervisory board members: Akihiro Wani, Nana Otsuki and Takayuki Yuasa.

3. Number of shareholders in attendance and their voting rights

(i)

Number of shareholders able to exercise voting rights :

78,717

(ii)

Number of exercisable voting rights :

6,776,819

(iii) Number of shareholders in attendance :

29,082

  1. Number of voting rights exercised by shareholders in attendance : 5,644,924

4. Numbers of affirmative votes, negative votes and abstentions to the items above, requirements for passing the items and the results of the resolutions

Number of

Number of

Number of

Approval ratio

Result of the

affirmative

negative votes

abstentions

(%)

resolution

votes

Item 1

5,636,887

1,195

261

99.86

Approved

Item 2

5,635,791

1,557

995

99.84

Approved

Item 3

Tsuyoshi Nagano

4,790,897

846,063

1,173

84.87

Approved

Satoru Komiya

4,713,852

923,287

995

83.51

Approved

Akira Harashima

5,360,272

263,395

14,483

94.96

Approved

Kenji Okada

5,412,493

211,174

14,483

95.88

Approved

Yoichi Moriwaki

5,433,478

190,192

14,483

96.25

Approved

Shinichi Hirose

5,433,526

190,144

14,483

96.26

Approved

Akio Mimura

4,411,950

1,225,204

995

78.16

Approved

Masako Egawa

5,614,668

22,495

995

99.46

Approved

Takashi Mitachi

5,595,285

40,430

2,440

99.12

Approved

Nobuhiro Endo

5,592,652

43,063

2,440

99.07

Approved

- 2 -

Shinya Katanozaka

5,147,755

489,220

1,173

91.19

Approved

Emi Osono

5,614,512

22,651

995

99.46

Approved

Yoshinori Ishii

5,431,684

191,986

14,483

96.22

Approved

Kiyoshi Wada

5,431,726

191,944

14,483

96.22

Approved

Item 4

Akihiro Wani

5,631,811

5,377

995

99.77

Approved

Nana Otsuki

5,631,286

5,902

995

99.76

Approved

Takayuki Yuasa

5,489,666

124,929

23,586

97.25

Approved

(Notes) 1. Requirements for passing the items for resolution are as follows:

  1. Item 1: Affirmative votes amounting to a majority of the voting rights exercised by the shareholders in attendance.
  2. Item 2: The attendance of one-third or more of the shareholders who can exercise voting rights and affirmative votes of two-thirds or more of those voting rights in attendance.
  3. Item 3 and Item 4: The attendance of one-third or more of the shareholders who can exercise voting rights and affirmative votes of a majority of those voting rights in attendance.

2. The "approval ratio" column shows the ratio of votes that had been confirmed as approving the item by the time of voting to the number of voting rights of the shareholders in attendance.

5. Reason why some of the voting rights exercised by shareholders present at the meeting were not included in the number of voting rights:

We met the requirements for passing the items on the agenda by totaling the numbers of affirmative votes exercised by shareholders by the business day prior to the meeting and those exercised by shareholders at the meeting, and thus adopted the resolutions legally under the Companies Act of Japan. As a result, we have not included the number of the voting rights of shareholders present at the meeting which were not confirmed as affirmative, negative or an abstention.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 04:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
